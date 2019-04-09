Tesla's Rough Ride In The First Quarter

I would use any significant weakness into and following earnings as a buying opportunity as Tesla's market position is likely to improve throughout the year.

Still, most analysts appear to be far too bullish on Q1 revenues and EPS estimates.

Source: Electrek.com

Tesla’s Rough Ride In Q1

Tesla (TSLA) has had a rough ride this quarter, and the company’s stock reflects it, as Tesla’s shares are down by nearly 30% from recent highs of $380 reached in late 2018. Recently, the company reported disappointing delivery numbers for Q1. Moreover, Tesla’s EPS and revenues are very likely going to miss consensus estimates (possibly by a wide margin) when the company reports on May 1, 2019.

Additionally, Tesla’s shares could decline further once the disappointing Q1 numbers are fully disclosed. Nevertheless, I view this as a transitory quarter for the company, the long-term image remains strong, and any further declines into and/or following Q1 earnings should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

Q1 Production/Deliveries

Tesla produced a total of 77,100 vehicles in Q1, down 11% QoQ, but a 124% increase YoY.

Model 3 production came in at 62,950 vehicles, a 2.5% increase QoQ.

Model S/X production came in at just 14,150 vehicles, a QoQ slide of 44%, and a YoY decline of 43%.

Tesla delivered 63,000 vehicles, a 31% QoQ decline, but a 110% YoY increase.

The company delivered 50,900 Model 3s and just 12,100 Model S/X vehicles.

Model S/X deliveries were down 47% YoY, and down by 56% QoQ.

Tesla Deliveries

Source: Statista.com

The Takeaway

Tesla delivered just 63,000 vehicles, well short (17%) of Wall Street estimates that called for 76,000 vehicles to be delivered in the quarter. Some of the delivery shortfall can be attributed to the 10,600 vehicles Tesla had in transit to customers in Europe and China at the end of the quarter.

The vehicles in transit should boost Q2 deliveries nicely. Furthermore, a key factor to consider is that this was the first quarter in which Tesla sent a substantial number of Model 3 vehicles overseas, mainly to Europe and China. Logistics and other factors also can be partly responsible for the weaker than expected numbers.

Additionally, there doesn’t appear to be any major issues with Model 3 demand. In fact, it's positive that Tesla is shipping Model 3s to international markets, as it will allow for Model 3 demand to pick back up in the U.S. Also, introduction of Model 3 vehicles around the world should help market the vehicle and spike global demand going forward.

There's also clear indication that Model 3 sales bounced back strongly in March. According to InsideEVs’ estimates, Tesla delivered 10,175 Model 3s in March, substantially more than the 5,750 estimate for February, the 6,500 estimate for January, and the 3,820-number delivered in March 2018.

Now the Bad News

Model S/X sales seemingly fell off a cliff in Q1, down by 56% QoQ and down by 47% YoY. There are several reasons why this could have happened. The No. 1 reason is likely increased focus on bringing Model 3 to Europe and China. By focusing more resources on bringing Model 3s to new markets, less emphasis was placed on bringing Model S/X vehicles to foreign markets.

In fact, there's strong indication that sales in the U.S. were quite robust toward the end of the quarter, as 4,450 Model S/X vehicles were estimated to have been delivered in March in the U.S. alone. That’s approximately 37% of all deliveries in just one month, and in just one market (the U.S.). This further solidifies the theory that Tesla’s strategy was to ship Model 3s to Europe and China rather than Model S/X vehicles.

This implies that much of the shortfall in Model S/X sales is not so much demand related as it is a supply issue on Tesla’s part. This is likely a transient issue, and should get resolved throughout this year as Tesla optimizes its logistics to overseas markets.

Now, some of the sales related to Model S/X vehicles are likely getting cannibalized by the Model 3, but it's likely not as bad as it seems. Furthermore, the Model S and Model X need a refresh, as current models have become slightly stale. The good news is that an interior refresh is scheduled for this year, and performance upgrades also are likely to be made available later in the year for the Model S/X models.

The company also reiterated its target for 360,000 – 400,000 deliveries for the full year, reinforcing the idea that Q1 will very likely be the low point for Tesla this year.

Q1 Estimates

50,900 Model 3s at $55,000 (est.) ASP equates to $2.8 billion in revenues.

12,100 Model S/X vehicles at $100,000 (est.) ASP equates to $1.21 billion in revenues.

Here’s What I Expect Q1 Numbers to Look Like

Source: Author's Material

We can see that revenues are likely to slip by approximately 30% QoQ. Also, it’s important to mention that I used a $55K ASP for Model 3 estimates, and if the ASP comes in lower (closer to $50K), we can expect an even bigger drop.

I expect gross margins to stay roughly in line with the prior two quarters. Due to much of the Model 3 sales occurring in Europe and in China, we can expect many of these to be premium versions. Therefore, both ASPs and gross margins should look quite healthy (above 20%) in the Model 3 segment.

However, we can expect to see higher operating expenses as SG&A costs likely rose QoQ due to overseas shipments. Thus, we are likely to see a slight operating loss for Q1, a big drop from the 5.8%, and 6.5% operating margins we saw in Q4 and Q3 last year.

I factored in $100 million in ZEV credit revenues, but even with this amount Tesla will likely fall short of a positive income quarter. Overall, I expect the company to report a loss of about $125 million in Q1, equivalent to an EPS loss of roughly 72 cents.

What the Analysts Are Missing

Unfortunately, most analysts still appear to be far too bullish on Q1 numbers. Consensus revenue estimates call for Q1 revenues to come in at $5.66 billion, with top end estimates going all the way up to $6.97 billion.

However, my estimates call for revenues of just $5.17 billion, and that's with a $55K ASP for Model 3 vehicles (higher end target). If we apply a slightly lower ASP of $50K, which is my lower end target, we arrive at Q1 revenues of just $4.92 billion, far below consensus estimate figures.

Furthermore, although EPS estimates have come down dramatically for Q1, consensus figures of minus 34 cents per share still look much too optimistic. Even with $100 million in ZEV credit revenues Tesla will likely report a loss of more than twice what consensus estimates suggest. My model calls for a loss of 72 cents per share, and if the Model 3 ASP comes in lower than the $55K used in the model, the loss could be worse.

The Bottom Line

Tesla is set to release Q1 earnings in fewer than three weeks, and based on the company’s deliveries numbers it's going to be a very rough quarter, probably substantially worse than most analysts believe. Both revenues and EPS are likely to come in well below consensus estimates in Q1.

However, market participants should not be alarmed, as the company likely has plenty of cash to absorb the loss ($3.7 billion at the end of 2018). Moreover, the weak quarter does not appear to imply that there are systemic troubles at Tesla. Instead, Q1 likely represents a transitory time for the company as Tesla transforms its Model 3 logistics network to cater to international markets.

I expect sideways price action into earnings with a possible gap lower once Tesla reports a weaker than expected quarter. However, I would use any significant weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity. Sales of the Model S/X and 3 vehicles are likely to recover throughout the year, and the company’s revenues and EPS are likely to improve going forward, paving the road for a higher stock price post Q1 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.