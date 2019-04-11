How To Pick Winning REITs And Avoid Landmines (My Strategy Revealed)

The REIT market is very vast with more than 200 names – representing well over $2 trillion worth of properties in the US alone. This can get overwhelming at first. What makes it even more difficult is that each REIT is very unique in its structure, investment strategy, targeted properties, management quality, and balance sheet safety. How does one differentiate the good apples from the bad ones?

For “know-nothing investors,” to borrow a term from Charlie Munger, the easiest option is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT fund (VNQ). This strategy would have historically produced very solid returns and outperformed all other asset classes, including large-cap stocks (SPY), value stocks (IWM), growth stocks (IWF), utilities (XLU), high yield bonds (HYG), etc.

However, this means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While “know-nothing investors” may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total returns over the long term.

Active REIT investors have historically managed to outperform passive benchmarks (even after fees) and the best ones have reached up to 22% annual returns over the same time period:

At High Yield Landlord, this is what we strive to achieve. Rather than invest in every single REIT through an index fund, we recognize that “not all REITs are created equal” and seek superior returns by being very selective and only investing in one out of 10 opportunities on average.

How do we (seek to) pick winners and avoid losers? This is what we will explore in this article…

The Philosophy of a “Winning” REIT Investment Strategy

After close to a decade of REIT investing, I have seen and experienced it all: Growth strategies, momentum strategies, value investing, high-yield strategies, special situation, indexing, etc …

There are a lot of different strategies to choose from, but what I have found to work best for me is to follow what I call the “landlord” approach to REIT investing. (Note: this is also where the name of my service “high yield landlord” comes from.)

What this means is very simple: just like a landlord who buys rental properties; we invest in REITs with a very similar philosophy:

Buy right: The profit is made at the acquisition, not at the sale. We seek to buy REITs at discounts to NAV for upsized cash flow and long-term appreciation.

Income first: We want appreciation, but most importantly we want high and sustainable income. Our REIT investments yield on average close to 8% - with a low 73% payout ratio.

Long-term focused: Always ask ourselves if we would be happy to hold a given investment for a minimum of five years without any quotation. We see REITs as real estate investments, and NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders.”

Mind risk, not volatility: Risk is the possibility of a deterioration in business fundamentals. Volatility is the sentiment of the market expressed in the ups and downs of share prices. They are two different things in our mind.

In a world where most analysts are focused on the next quarter’s earnings, my “landlord” mindset is what differentiates my philosophy from the rest. I do not care about month-to-month performance, I rarely trade in-and-out, I do not worry about 25 basis point interest rates hikes, and most importantly, I do not fall victim to the emotional marketplace.

Opposite of that, I seek absolute discipline in our approach and solely focus on long term performance that is driven by our “landlord” style to REIT investing.

Our Selection Criteria to Pick Winning REITs

REIT indexes may include over 200 companies. But we are selective, and our Core Portfolio currently holds only 19 investments. This means that for every investment that we make, we reject almost 10 of them:

We look for situations where a given REIT is priced at materially less than the value of the underlying value of the real estate. This will often mean that we look for situations where the fundamentals strengths of the properties are underappreciated and the valuation is impacted by an excessively pessimistic market sentiment (often due to an excessive focus on short term results).

The main criteria in this selection process are the following:

The Portfolio Quality: Certain properties are posed for stronger performance than others (think industrial vs. retail for instance). What matters the most to us is to get consistent NOI growth through rent increases, and predictable cash flow through long remaining lease terms.

The Balance Sheet Strength: As we enter more volatile times in a late cycle economy, now is time to be conservative with leverage. Our Core Portfolio has an average estimated LTV of 38% - and while we do not reject any REIT based on their level of debt - we require a hefty discount to justify an investment in any REIT with over 60% LTV.

The Management Team: We want a management team with high insider ownership, a history of doing what is right for the shareholder, and a strategy that is coherent with the rest of the portfolio and balance sheet.

The Valuation: We are reluctant to pay over 16x FFO or over a 20% premium to NAV - regardless of what the REIT does. We much rather buy below estimated NAV and a hefty cash flow yield to not rely too heavily on growth prospects that may not materialize.

The Dividend, its Growth and Safety: The optimal dividend is double the index with a similar payout ratio and long-term growth prospect. Not easy to find - but there exists several of them today.

The Catalysts for Value Appreciation: Most often, the material discount to NAV is in itself a catalyst for future appreciation if the management acts on it. It allows for upsized appreciation when the company implements a share buy back and/or deleveraging.

As landlords who seek to “buy right” at prices below NAV, the first eliminated REITs will generally be those that trade at significant premiums to the value of the underlying properties. These are REITs that are richly valued, pay little dividends, and rely on strong future growth to produce solid returns. A good example here is Realty Income (O) which trades at up to a 50% higher price than its underlying properties. Unless everything goes perfectly smooth going forward, the company is priced to deliver disappointing returns. This is not the type of investment that a private landlord would want to buy. Our portfolio is today priced on average at an estimated ~15% discount to NAV – meaning that each dollar invested in our selected REITs buys us $1.15 of real estate.

Related to this point, our focus on “income first” will eliminate most “high-growth” REITs that pay minuscule dividends. We prefer to invest in REITs that trade at 6% dividend yields so that we do not rely on much growth / appreciation to generate double-digit returns.

Finally, our “long-term orientation” eliminates REITs trades that are poorly managed, overleveraged to an extreme, and/or have little value creation potential in their portfolio. Even if a REIT is cheap - it does not make it an investment candidate if we cannot rely on the long-term sustainability of the operations or its management. This has allowed us to avoid numerous recurrent underperformers such as the RMR (RMR) managed entities (SNH) (HPT) (ILPT) (OPI) that cannot be trusted.

Our REIT Portfolio Analytics:

With a mere $65,000 allocated across 19 holdings, we are able to generate a dividend yield of ~7.7%, translating into average monthly passive income of ~$420, with at least $250 coming in every month. Over time, this will grow through a lucrative combination of dividend per share growth as well as reinvested dividends, creating a snowball effect.

Another important item to note is that our weighted payout ratio is only 73.8%, meaning that the REITs in our portfolio retain over a quarter of their cash flow, enabling them to reinvest in future growth and causing our shares to appreciate over time while also providing a considerable margin of safety for our dividend income.

REIT indexes in comparison trade today at around a 4% dividend yield, with a comparable payout ratio and only slightly higher expected near-term growth.

Practical Investments Examples

Below we share notable public recommendations that fit within this strategy for each year since we started writing on Seeking Alpha (2016-2019).

Buy right: Priced at a large discount to NAV Income first: High but sustainable dividend yield Long-term orientation: Quality operations

2019 example: Brookfield Property REIT ( BPY; BPR) temporarily traded at a 50% discount to NAV back in late December 2018. We bought heavily and shares are up by over 35% in three months:

2018 example: Medical Properties Trust (MPW) traded at an estimated ~20% discount to NAV back in May of 2018. Total returns are upward of 50% since then:

2017 example: Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) crashed in May 2017 after disappointing quarterly earnings. We recognized an opportunity to buy quality net lease assets at an estimated 30% discount to NAV. Total returns are approaching 50% in a less than two year holding period – from low risk assets.

2016 example: Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF) is an international REIT that owned highly desirable German properties back in October of 2016, and yet it was offered at a ~20% discount to NAV. The total return over the two and half year holding period is ~80%:

To be clear, not all investments perform so well. We are not bullet proof, and we occasionally even suffer losses (e.g CBL, UNIT). That said, three of the four above names have been sizable positions in our portfolio in recent years. It shows the potential of our strategy to identify winners when executed properly.

Closing Notes: With the Right Strategy, REITs Can Be Wonderful

REITs can be truly wonderful, but you need to know what you are doing. Unfortunately, the average investor is not disciplined, trades too much, and well… does not take the mindset of a “landlord” when investing in REITs.

To demonstrate this, consider that the average investor generated only 2.6% per year over the past 20 years. Contrast that to what more knowledgeable investors in the REIT space have achieved to do. The largest REIT research firm has a track record of 22% per year by being selective, and only investing in underpriced REITs while avoiding the overpriced ones:

This is what we aim to do at “High Yield Landlord” by specializing in REIT investing. Our objective is to maximize performance by following an active approach to REIT investing with a special focus on value and high yielding opportunities. So far, the results are paying off and we are outperforming the market by a large margin while enjoying an ~8% average dividend yield.

