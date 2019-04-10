SeaWorld: Next Leg Higher Is Upon Us

I have followed this name for a long time and have never been more bullish. Just about a year ago, with shares trading just under $16, I laid out a thesis for why shares of SeaWorld (SEAS) were about to explode higher. Within 60 days, the stock moved to over $22 a share, and within six months, the stock doubled to over $32 a share. SeaWorld has executed on a magnificent turnaround and the table has been set for the stock to move materially higher again in 2019. Shares have pulled back to just under $24 giving SeaWorld a valuation of just over $2B. The company has provided 2020 EBITDA guidance of $475-500M. With a market cap of ~$2B and ~$1.5B of net debt, the company currently has an Enterprise Value of $3.5B.

On an EV/EBITDA basis shares would trade at a 7x forward multiple ($500M EBITDA and $3.5B EV). This is well below the historical range that shares have traded at as seen on an EV/EBITDA basis. Assuming that SeaWorld shares move back to their 5-year average EV/EBITDA multiple, which is also in line with its peers, shares are significantly undervalued.

Data by YCharts

This is where the story gets exciting. SeaWorld management laid out a road map of how the company would reach its 2020 EBITDA goal in an investor presentation during August 2018. By the end of FY 2018, the majority of that road map is obsolete because the company achieved it quicker than expected. The company generated so much EBITDA/Cash to end 2018 that they went into the open market and bought back 3% of their outstanding shares in Q418. This was the first time that SeaWorld had repurchased shares in the last five years.

SeaWorld has ~90% upside given that it is already being undervalued by the market leading to a target price of ~$44.50 per share. The primary catalyst will be a quick realization that the 2020 EBITDA goal will likely be met in 2019 leading to the 2020 EBITDA outlook to be raised and shares to move higher.

Upside to EBITDA Guidance

SeaWorld absolutely crushed it in FY2018. The highlights:

8.6% YoY increase in attendance (1.8M visitor increase to 22.6M in 2018)

Revenue increase of $109M

Adjusted EBITDA of $401M which was an increase of $104M on a YoY basis

I can't name another instance where a company saw almost 100% of a top line increase flow through to its EBITDA. In 2018, SeaWorld saw 95% of its revenue increase flow directly through to impact its adjusted EBITDA. The business model at SeaWorld has a significant amount of fixed costs. The good news is that when the business is humming it is very easy to turn incremental revenue into incremental profits and cash generation. Historically revenue flows through at almost an 80% rate to EBITDA and I would expect this to hold true going forward.

At the August 2018 investor presentation SeaWorld laid out the following road map to $475-500M in EBITDA:

Starting at the top with attendance, SeaWorld laid out a path to grow from 20.8M in 2017 to at the high end 22.4M by 2021. This was to be accomplished by growing annual attendance by 1% annually and recapturing lost attendance from the last 5 years. This lost attendance, in theory, was primarily tied to negative publicity around animals in captivity and the Blackfish documentary. As people have realized that SeaWorld does far more good than harm in terms of savings animals, and likely realized there are far more important causes than picketing against whales, the Blackfish days are gone.

SeaWorld saw over 22.6M visitors in FY2018. They eclipsed, by .2M, their long term attendance target in the same year that they set it. It will be almost impossible for the company not to recognize that the long term target is conservative and provide updated guidance to the street.

Specifically related to 2019, the company is launching a major new ride in every park this year. The past few years have seen marginal performance at best with regards to launching new rides on time. As an example, SeaWorld Orlando is the largest and most profitable park in all of SeaWorld. The major ride launched in 2018 was Infinity Falls and it missed the entire spring/summer peak season as it was delayed into the fall. The fact that SeaWorld saw significant attendance growth with its Orlando park not having a new ride for peak season is impressive. In 2017, SeaWorld San Diego debuted the Submarine Quest ride at a cost of millions of dollars. Less than a year later the ride was closed forever. The fact of the matter is the prior management team executed poorly on opening great new attractions and in time for the peak season each year.

This year, SeaWorld has already opened its most important new attraction which is a Sesame Street world at SeaWorld Orlando. This highly immersive world within SeaWorld Orlando is an unabashed hit drawing rave reviews from parents (a quick search of Twitter is all it takes to be inundated with reviews). As SeaWorld has morphed into a destination for thrill seekers with best in class roller coasters, Sesame Street fits perfectly in the draw for annual passholders with children.

There is one even more obvious reason why SeaWorld is set to see material attendance growth in 2019 compared to 2018. Deferred revenue at the end of 2018 was up 27% compared to the prior year. This equates to a ~$22M increase. As you review the annual report the company makes it clear this increase is primarily due to increased sales of annual passes. These annual pass holders are the lifeblood of a theme park. They consistently use the park, pay for parking, spend money in the park, and provide effectively an annuity. The price of season passes varies across the different parks. If you assume the average price of a pass is $150 per person we can estimate how many additional season passes have been sold compared to the prior year. $22M divided by $150 per pass is the equivalent of almost 146,000 additional passes. The math could vary based on where the passes were actually sold but a 27% increase in deferred revenue provides an almost bulletproof argument that attendance will increase in 2019.

As noted earlier SeaWorld eclipsed their 2020 attendance target by .2M in 2018. If we assume that attendance grows by 2% in 2019 they will add another .5M and will be a total of .7M ahead of their long term target. Given the increase in pass sales .5M in YoY growth is likely conservative.

Each visit in 2018 generated about $60 of revenue. Combining the head start of .2M more visitors from 2018, and .5M additional visitors in 2019, the company would generate an incremental $42M in revenue (.7M visitors x $60 per visit). If we model 80% flow through to EBITDA that will equate to ~$34M in EBITDA growth from visitation in 2019.

Pricing and Cost Savings

The company also laid out a bridge of actions to increase the total revenue per capita (revenue divided by visitors). The assumption was that revenue per cap would grow from ~$60.7 by about 5% over a 3 year period. This would be accomplished by better execution on in park experiences and revenue management. Attendance is the key and if you get people in the park and offer compelling shows, events, and festivals they will open their wallets.

SeaWorld Orlando has raised its base ticket price from $79.99 to $84.99 which is the first increase in many years. As the largest park by visitation, it is clear this increase in pricing speaks to management's outlook on driving higher yield management via ticket sales.

If we model only a $1 increase in per cap for 2019, over ~23M visitors, the company will derive ~$23M in additional revenue. Once again, assuming an 80% flow through to EBITDA yields ~$18M in incremental EBITDA for 2019.

On the cost savings side, the company laid out a plan to generate $50M in cost savings by 2020. Over the past 3 years the company has embarked on a number of cost savings initiatives and has met expectations each time, and with most, has exceeded their expectations.

Within the annual report, the company provides a sneak peek at its progress on the cost savings front. Specifically, the "reported" adjusted EBITDA was $401M in FY 2018. After removing costs associated with business restructuring, and accounting for cost saving initiatives already implemented, the true run rate of EBITDA in FY 2018 was ~$425M in FY 2018 (pg. 50 of annual report). In a nutshell, there is little doubt the company will execute on the $50M cost savings target and the only question is how much will occur in FY 2019 versus FY 2020.

If we use the FY 2018 run rate EBITDA of $425M as the baseline we have the following:

- $425M baseline 2018 EBITDA + $34M visitation growth + $18M pricing growth = $477M in FY 2019 EBITDA (estimate)

Using the above assumptions I project that SeaWorld reaches the low end of its 2020 EBITDA guidance in FY 2019 and that the company provides an updated outlook for FY 2020 above the current guidance.

Swimming in Cash

SeaWorld is poised to generate an enormous amount of cash. With EBITDA likely to approach $475M in 2019, less $80M in interest and $175M in CAPEX, the company will generate around $220M in free cash flow this year. With a fresh $250M share repurchase authorization I expect to see SeaWorld plow every dollar of free cash flow into share repurchases. Longer term, if we modeled $500M of EBITDA (2020 guidance), interest expense of $80M, and the company's stated plan of $150M in Capex there would be $270M of cash flow available to the firm annually.

SeaWorld sports a market cap of just over $2B. The company bought back almost $100M worth of shares in Q4 at a share price over 10% above where the stock trades today. If shares don't re-rate higher than the company is very likely to repurchase 10% of its outstanding shares in 2019. SeaWorld would then have the capability to continue to aggressively repurchase shares in the future or take other shareholder-friendly actions.

Part of my original long thesis for owning SeaWorld was that an activist investor, Hill Path Capital, took a large stake which now amounts to over 15% of the total outstanding shares. At some point, this investor has to look for an exit strategy due to the concentrated size of their ownership. Until that opportunity presents itself, you can rest assured that every board decision will be towards maximizing the share price. With over 12M shares sold short, there is still a need for shorts to head to the exits when it becomes clear that SeaWorld will be aggressively buying back stock.

The Final Takeaway

SeaWorld is operating on solid ground with distractions firmly in the past. With a new CEO, bringing years of experience most recently as the COO of Carnival Cruise Lines, it is clear the company is focused on continuing to be a destination for experiences. I absolutely love the hire of someone from outside the company, outside the industry, but with major league credentials when it comes to creating compelling customer experiences.

The theme park industry is innovation proof. With so much of life today no more than a button click away, the ability to experience the thrill of a roller coaster or the wonder of an animal encounter can't be replicated.

Investors are ignoring this opportunity and I would expect shares to move materially higher in short as the cash generation story takes hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.