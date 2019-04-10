Building A Sucker-Yield-Free REIT Portfolio

I cannot stress the importance of maintaining sound diversification and that means I would never recommend putting all of your eggs in one basket.

For those who don’t know, a sucker yield is a dividend that doesn’t match up with its company’s fundamentals.

By adhering to time-tested value investing strategies – buying high-quality stocks at discounted prices – investors can build a stress-free portfolio without chasing yield.

While I may or may not have coined the term “sucker yields” (I think I did, but who knows), there’s nothing new about the concept.

For those who don't know, a sucker yield is a dividend that doesn't match up with its company's fundamentals. It's the kind of payout that looks really good while the investment sun is shining, but as soon as the wind starts blowing and the clouds start moving in, that thing is going to collapse like a house of cards.

In short, it’s just not sustainable. And, more often than not, it’s fairly obvious that it’s unsustainable to anyone willing to look into the matter.

This isn’t to judge those who have fallen for a sucker yield before. It happens to the best of us eventually in some way, shape or form. None of us are immune to such things, which is why they keep popping up.

Since the dawn of mankind, there have been yields and potential yields from investment opportunities. Also since the dawn of mankind, there have been suckers ready and willing to fall for deals that are too good to be true.

I give you… Adam and Eve.

If you want a more historical example of humanity’s tendency to invest in bad ideas, look no further than the saying, “If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.”

This bit of mockery dates back to at least 1901 thanks to the existence of the Brooklyn Bridge and creatively convincing con men such as George C. Parker.

As The New York Times puts it, “Since the bridge was completed in 1883, the idea of illegally selling it has become the ultimate example of the power of persuasion. A good salesman could sell it, a great swindler would sell it, and the perfect sucker would fall for the scam.”

Hook, line, and very costly sinker.

Photo Source

Who Wants to Be a Sucker!

Naturally, not a single one of us starts out life thinking, “I want to be a sucker when I grow up!” But, like it or not, we all have it in us to be one. It’s sad but true.

CNN Money compiled an entire article about our propensity to fall for silly, expensive “deals” a few years ago. In “The Science of Why We Fall for Scams That Are So Obviously Scams,” Kit Yarrow writes:

Peter, a retired lawyer, still can’t believe he was scammed out of $2,000 under the premise of keeping his step-grandson out of jail. “I’m much too smart for that sort of thing,” he said.

Except that, obviously, he wasn’t.

Intelligence alone isn’t sufficient protection from a scam. Anyone with a heart, with a family, or with common desires or insecurities can be victimized by the sophisticated mind games used by today’s fraudsters.

Again, not to belabor the point or anything, but that includes you. It includes each and every one of us, all part and parcel of being human.

For that matter, it also includes those structurally or financially unsound dividend-paying companies that are deluding you by first deluding themselves.

“Look Around the Poker Table, if you can’t see the Sucker, you’re it.”Warren Buffett

Photo Source

Not the Brightest “Con men”

Many of the sucker yield-wielding companies – perhaps even most of them – aren’t operating on the same psychological level as your average, everyday con men. They’re not that smart.

Average, everyday con men know exactly what they’re doing. They’re taking your money on false pretenses for services or products that aren’t actually available. And then they’re walking away.

If they do it right, they don’t have to deal one bit with the fallout.

Not so much with dividend-paying companies that offer sucker yields though. The people who work there, management and all, are sitting at their desks while the yield rides high as a kite.

And then they’re still stuck sitting there when it’s no longer possible to ignore the fact that their bottom-line fundamentals don’t match up.

That means they’re left answering angry emails and angry phone calls while spending lots of extra time at the office trying to figure out how to get back in investors’ good graces before their stock prices plummet for good.

In the end, they’re suckers too – suckers of their own making. By their own hands.

That’s a stressful way of operating anything in life. Certainly not a way to sleep well at night like you’ll get with the four real estate investment trust picks we’re about to delve into.

None of these REITs offer attention-grabbing yields, but that’s because they don’t have to. They’ve already got credibility by doing things the right way:

Watching their bottom line. Saving up for “rainy days.” Growing their business on quality, not just quantity. Offering yields they know they can afford.

If that sounds something less than exciting, even downright boring, maybe it is. But in this case, “boring” doesn’t crash and burn because it can’t live up to its own hype. “Boring” doesn’t leave you in a bind, financial or otherwise. “Boring” doesn’t scam you or anyone else.

Consider These SWANs

Today I wanted to provide readers with some excellent sucker-yield-free picks, the one’s that help you sleep well at night…

Simon Property Group (SPG) owns full or partial stakes in 235 Class A malls in North America, Europe and Asia totaling more than 190 million square feet of retail space. About 80% of the REIT’s net operating income comes from traditional U.S. malls, which are highly diversified and nearly all located in dense, thriving and affluent cities, mostly in Florida, California and Texas. Twenty percent of its net operating income is from its super premium Mills locations and international properties, providing U.S. investors safe foreign diversification.

Simon’s cost of capital is just 3.5% (courtesy of one of just two “A” credit ratings), which allows it to borrow massive amounts of money at very low interest rates. In addition, the company has access to revolving credit facilities with more than $7 billion in remaining liquidity in case it wants to tap short-term credit markets to fund its growth. Not that Simon needs that since it’s generating $1.35 billion in annual retail adjusted funds from operations (operating cash flow minus maintenance costs). SPG shares recently traded near $184.80 with a dividend yield of 4.4%. We maintain a Strong Buy recommendation (shares have returned 11.2% YTD).

Source: FAST Graphs

CyrusOne (CONE) is a high-growth data center REIT specializing in highly reliable, enterprise-class, carrier neutral data center properties, in more than 45 locations worldwide. The company’s mission-critical facilities protect and ensure continued IT infrastructure operations for approximately 1,000 customers. CONE’s strong balance sheet, helped by S&P’s credit upgrade last September of its senior unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes to BBB from BB+, provides significant financial flexibility and capacity to fund growth with no near-term debt maturities, debt fully unsecured and liquidity of approximately $1.6 billion.

For 2019, CyrusOne expects to invest $400 million of the capex budget into EU and U.K. projects, so the company can become competitive with other powerhouse data players, such as Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX). In fourth quarter 2018, normalized FFO (funds from operations) per share of $0.86 beat the estimate of $0.82, while revenues of $221.3 million missed the consensus $223.5 million. While the 2019 FFO per share guidance fell short of the consensus estimate, I’m convinced CyrusOne has set the stage for growth in 2020 and beyond, with outsized potential to generate returns in the high double digits. Shares now trade at $55.33 with a dividend yield of 3.3% (shares have returned +5.3% year-to-date). We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Kimco Realty (KIM) is a REIT I consider “dirt cheap.” Not bad for one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. The company has 437 properties across 76 million square feet of leasable space, primarily in the top 20 U.S. markets, which provide 80% of ABR (annualized base rent). Those markets project a population growth of 6.3 million within the next five years. Fourth quarter 2018 and year-end earnings results were solid, including 2018 pro-rata occupancy of 95.8%. In 2018, Kimco completed several development and redevelopment projects, including its first large-scale Signature Series mixed-use development — and exceeded goals for dispositions.

Kimco’s balance sheet is in excellent shape, ending 2018 with consolidated net debt to recurring EBITDA of 6x. Total consolidated debt stands at $4.87 billion ($605 million lower than 2017), and no debt maturities in 2019. Liquidity is excellent with more than $2.1 billion in availability from the revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

Key “success” elements of the company’s business model for the years to come: Portfolio quality and location, many sources of untapped value creation embedded in the portfolio, and balance sheet strength and security. Future development will be a chief growth driver as current projects are completed, and the pipeline with carefully selected redevelopment opportunities sell out. I expect Kimco to deliver strong double-digit returns in 2019 and 2020 (so far in 2019 shares have returned 28.5%). Shares recently traded at $18.45 with a dividend yield of 6.1% (shares have returned 28% YTD). We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is a mall REIT that owns a portfolio of 44 outlet centers with 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in the U.S. and Canada. The company focuses on tenanting its space to brand-name retailers - food and services are an afterthought. The success of Tanger’s centers has a lot to do with the branding it has done for more than 26 years, which has established the name “TangerOutlets” as a source of popular labels at bargain prices. Although Tanger was recently downgraded to BBB from BBB+ by S&P, the company has sufficient free cash flow in 2019 to reduce debt.

The dividend, which has been increased annually for 26 years, is well covered so investors can get paid to wait for Tanger to re-tenant its centers with retailers that thrive in an omnichannel environment. Since free cash flow is likely to remain in excess of $100 million per year and the balance sheet is conservatively levered, the company has the financial strength to weather rent roll-downs and store closures for the next one to two years, or until the tenant mix is optimized. Shares recently traded around $20.52 with a dividend yield of 6.8% (shares have returned +3.2% YTD). We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Sweet Dreams

I cannot stress the importance of maintaining sound diversification and that means I would never recommend putting all of your eggs in one basket. I have provided a list of four of my favorite SWANs but it’s important to recognize that three of these REITs lease buildings to retail tenants, hence the reason shares are discounted.

However, we consider all three retail REITs SWAN picks, meaning that we have carefully vetted them to determine that the dividend is safe and growing. Alternatively, chasing yield can get you into deep water, as viewed below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

By adhering to time-tested value investing strategies – buying high quality stocks at discounted prices – investors can build a stress-free portfolio without chasing yield. The best advice that I can offer is to select REITs with above-average appreciation and safe and growing dividends.

Most importantly, do not look at yield until you’ve analyzed the safety of the dividend, the capacity for the dividend to grow, and the overall quality of the company. Frank J Williams explained the difference between an investor and speculator in “ If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules.”

“An investor is one who buys sound securities where he knows his principal will be safe and he will get a fair income return on his money. The speculator is he who buys today with the hope of selling tomorrow or next month at a higher price.”

Stay tuned for my upcoming article: Update: 10 Great REITs To Own For The Next 10 Years.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, CONE, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.