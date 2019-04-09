VHYAX: A Dividend Mutual Fund With Diversification

The fund is well diversified in major sectors of the U.S. market and invested in almost 400 different companies.

Dividend mutual funds and ETFs seem to be highly touted by the financial media as an essential part of a well constructed and balanced portfolio. Whether you have a longer time horizon before retirement or are drawing from your nest egg within retirement, dividend funds should be considered as an element of an investor's portfolio or strategy. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VHYAX) fund provides a low cost, well-diversified portfolio of dividend stocks over many sectors, that investors should consider if they aim to achieve a U.S. dividend allocation within their portfolio.

Status of the Two Mutual Funds

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares mutual fund succeeds the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VHDYX), of which, the latter has been closed to new investments. Investors have the option of converting their VHDYX Investor Shares to Admiral Shares, which will result in a lower expense ratio as discussed below. Inception of VHYAX was February 7, 2019, making it a fairly new fund and is open for investment. For purpose of this article, the holdings and performance prior to the inception of the new fund are essentially identical. Differences between the funds, where they exist, will be highlighted.

Background

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares is a mutual fund that aims to target U.S. companies that pay larger than average dividends. For investors wishing to essentially replicate the performance of VHYAX, Vanguard offers an ETF, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). The fund is one of the largest U.S. dividend funds in the world holding 396 companies and $31.2 billion of net assets as of February 28, 2019. As most investors are typically familiar, Vanguard is one of the largest investment management companies in the world and is well known for their low cost fund offerings. In this article, we will break down the characteristics of the fund, who the fund is suitable for, and some reasonable investment alternatives.

VHYAX & VHDYX Fund Profiles

The fund profile of VHYAX describes the product summary as follows:

This index fund seeks to track a benchmark that provides broad exposure to U.S. companies that are dedicated to consistently paying larger-than-average dividends. In addition to general stock market risks, the fund's emphasis on slower-growing, higher-yielding companies can also mean that its total return may not be as strong in a significant bull market."

More simply put, there will not be as much upside in the performance of the fund in an extended bull market. This will be offset by the fund paying larger than average dividends.

The VHYAX mutual fund has a minimum investment of $3,000 making it accessible to most investors. As an alternative, as briefly noted above, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF can be purchased in any quantity (minimum 1 share) to replicate the performance of VHYAX.

VHYAX holds many of the larger high paying dividend companies that you would expect. The top 10 holdings are provided below:

Source: VHYAX Fund Profile

As shown, the 10 largest holdings of the fund represent 26.8% of the total net assets of the fund. Given that there are only 396 companies in the fund, the fact that 10 stocks comprise almost 27% of the net assets of the fund seems high at first glance. However, looking at the individual names, they are well diversified which is more appealing. A look at the overall sector diversification held by VHYAX fund is presented below:

Source: VHYAX Fund Profile

This portfolio composition is well diversified with no more than 15.3% being allocated to a particular sector. This helps to offset some of the concentration risks of the high allocation of the largest 10 individual names. Personally, it could be argued that some more exposure to the utilities sector would be preferred. This would add a more defensive element to the portfolio. It should also be noted that the allocations are identical for VHDYX.

Performance

I have presented VHDYX's three-year performance chart as VHYAX does not technically have five years of price history. It should be noted that the VHYAX performance not accounting for fees would be essentially identical. The performance of the S&P 500 has been added for comparative purposes.

Data by YCharts

As shown above, VHYAX has tracked the S&P 500 very closely correlated over the bull run in the market for the preceding five-year period. Also presented below is the performance of the VHDYX vs. the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index over periods up to 10 years.

Source: VHDYX Fund Profile

Who Should Invest in VHYAX (Or Continue to Hold VHDYX)

Per the Vanguard fund profile:

This income-focused fund may be appropriate for investors who have a long-term investment goal and a tolerance for stock market volatility."

Given that it tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index so well, I think VHYAX is appropriate if U.S. dividend exposure is desired in your portfolio. On its own, ownership may not be appropriate without some additional bonds or equity allocation within a certain portfolio. The fund would miss out on the growth from an extended bull market but would provide more relative safety in a bear market. Given that we are near all-time highs of the S&P 500, investors may want to look for a more dividend based investing approach without the challenges of having to choose overall stocks.

Many investors may prefer an ETF like VYM as often times in employer-sponsored plans, for example, mutual funds may be the only option for an investor. As VHYAX is a mutual fund, there are no available option markets; however, there are monthly options available in $0.05 spreads for VYM.

Fees

Per Vanguard, the new VHYAX fund has an expense ratio of 0.08% and the current net assets of the fund are $31.2 billion as of February 28, 2019. This is clearly one of the greatest benefits of the fund as the ultra-low expense ratio allows investors to keep more of their returns. At the current net asset level of the fund, Vanguard would be earning approximately $12.5M annually for managing the fund.

The old VHDYX fund has an expense ratio of 0.14% which is .06% higher than the new VHYAX. Investors can take advantage of the better expense ratio with the Admirals if they wish to convert from VHDYX.

Distributions

One of the main goals of investing through a fund like VHYAX is being able to enjoy the regular income through dividend distributions and hope for some additional capital appreciation. The current yield of the fund is 3.37%. Dividends are declared and paid quarterly with the most recent dividends of both VHYAX and VHDYX being shown below.

VHYAX Distributions

Source: (Vanguard Distributions Website )

Risks

As mentioned in the fund profile, there will still be the typical market risks with respect to volatility. As shown in the performance, there is a high correlation to the S&P 500 and with that comes the resulting volatility. Therefore, VHYAX would be recommended as more of a long-term investment.

Alternatives to VHYAX

Some alternatives to VHYAX are provided below. Dividends funds and ETFs are usually highly correlated, and the funds presented below would be no exception. Generally, the funds are quite similar and as such, the differentiating factors have been highlighted.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

This fund, similar to VHYAX, provides low cost exposure to the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. The fees are 0.07%, similar to VHYAX but only holds approximately 80 companies. The total net assets of the fund are $1.465 billion as of April 5, 2019, considerably smaller than VHYAX. Note that is an ETF and not a mutual and would also be comparable to VYM.

Source: SPYD Fund Profile

Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)

This fund holds 61 of the highest trailing dividend yields in the S&P 900. The main drawback of the fund when compared to VHYAX is the 0.39% expense ratio compared to 0.08% of VHYAX.

Source: RDIV Fund Profile

In addition, as discussed above, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF can be purchased as an ETF that mirrors the performance of VHYAX if that is preferred or mandated by account restrictions.

Overall Takeaway

Buying VHYAX or holding VHDYX provides a way to get long U.S. high dividend yielding companies with more diversification than the fund alternatives discussed above. The expense ratio is very low and simplicity is ideal for a buy and hold investor. I would recommend adding VHYAX as a domestic dividend component of a balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.