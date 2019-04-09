IHeartMedia Starts IPO Effort

IHRT is emerging from bankruptcy and in the process of separating from its Clear Channel and related subsidiaries.

The company provides streaming content and technologies to users worldwide.

iHeartMedia has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure will likely be much higher.

Quick Take

iHeartMedia (IHRT) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement, although the final figure may be much higher.

The firm operates an online radio station and audio streaming service worldwide.

IHRT is emerging from bankruptcy, separating from its Clear Channel subsidiary, and will have significant debt to pay down with the IPO proceeds.

Company

San Antonio, Texas-based iHeartMedia was founded in 2001 to provide offline and online advertising opportunities through radio broadcast and streaming technologies.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman, who has had a long career in the media industry and investment industry through his investment firm Pilot Group.

Below is a brief overview video:

Source: iHeartMedia Milwaukee

IHRT also seeks to augment its efforts through offline events which serve to improve its brand recognition with listeners and content producers.

Users

The firm currently claims a monthly reach of 275 million listeners in the U.S., with listeners spending an average 30 minutes per day on its programming.

IHRT generates content via its portfolio of 848 broadcast radio stations.

More recently, management has been acquiring non-radio assets such as streaming podcast technologies in order to build out its offerings in that growing segment.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable in recent years, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 37.90% 2017 37.53%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend in the previous period, was a reasonably good 1.9x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 1.9 2017

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a mid-year 2017 report by the RIAA as cited in a Billboard analysis, the U.S. streaming industry grew by 50% in the number of subscribers through June 30 vs. 2016.

Total digital revenue was $3.2 billion for 1H 2017, up 48% over the previous year’s period.

Additionally, subscription revenues increased by 61%, while ad-supported revenues increased only 37%.

The RIAA cited the comparatively low advertising revenue growth as problematic for its music creator members since they receive differing royalty amounts depending on the type of revenue stream.

As smartphone use becomes widespread and wireless networks more capable, the ability to distribute streaming music is expected to continue to increase into new markets worldwide.

Major competitive vendors that provide music streaming services include:

Apple Music (AAPL)

Amazon Prime (AMZN)

Google Play Music (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spotify (SPOT)

Deezer

Joox

Pandora (P)

SoundCloud

In addition, the firm competes with Internet radio services such as LastFM and SiriusXM (SIRI). Terrestrial radio stations are also competitors.

Financial Performance

IHRT’s recent financial results, on a pro forma, post-separation from its Clear Channel unit, can be summarized as follows:

Slightly growing topline revenue

Small increase in gross profit

Stable gross margin

Reduced operating margin

Swing to large positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $3,611,031,000 0.7% 2017 $3,586,647,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $2,539,968,000 0.5% 2017 $2,527,524,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 70.34% 2017 70.47% Operating Income Period Operating Income Operating Margin 2018 $513,580,000 14.2% 2017 $700,782,000 19.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $966,672,000 2017 -$491,210,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, on a pro forma basis, post-separation from Clear Channel subsidiary, was $670.3 million.

IPO Details

IHRT has filed raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, however, the final amount will likely be much higher.

Multiple classes of stock are typically a way for senior management or existing shareholders to retain voting power in the event of losing economic control of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

