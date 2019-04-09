Cloudera Is Dirt Cheap

We think the shares are really too cheap here.

This is because, in the short-run, negative effects outweigh the positive ones, but as these effects are one-offs, this will change.

The shares of Cloudera have been stuck in a rut for quite some time, and the initial negative effects of the merger with Hortonworks have compounded this.

We think the benefit of Cloudera's (CLDR) merger with Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) have been obfuscated behind some negative issues relating to the merger, but as the latter are one-offs and/or accounting issues, we expect this to correct over time. In the meantime, investors could take advantage as the shares are on sale as a result of this.

It's always slightly frustrating when you're 3/4 down researching and writing an article and then a SA colleague publishes ahead, especially if that colleague is one I have a great respect for, as is Bert Hochfeld (who wrote this article on Cloudera) and the perspective is very similar to ours.

But with so many contributors, this is bound to happen; so we chose to delay submitting a day. In a way, it also helps, as Hochfeld focuses much of his article on the competitive situation and we have no problem admitting that he's more qualified than us in providing that analysis, so we'll simply skip that part.

We always like to start with a little historical perspective:

Data by YCharts

Revenue is up more than 50% in the past two years, but operationally, the company is still well into negative territory with the latest quarter moving down due to the Hortonworks acquisition and related accounting changes.

Hortonworks acquisition

This acquisition was closed on Jan. 3; so the company counted for almost a month in Q4 (which ends January 31). There are a number of issues with this acquisition:

One-time cost of $66M in termination cost and other fees.

Purchase accounting reducing GAAP revenue by $90M in FY2020 (see below).

Differences in billing practices, reducing billings, and cash flow by approximately $125M in FY2020 (and $75M in FY2021).

A $52M effect on revenues (revenue 'dis-synergies') in H1 2020 from integrating the products, bringing down ARR growth a little.

$125M in cost synergies.

From their supplemental earnings deck:

And the impact of billing Hortonworks' customers once a year:

The revenue dis-synergies stem from bolting the systems together and the learning curves for the salespeople. The estimates for these have increased since the merger was announced.

But there are also advantages, of course, the usual cost and revenue synergies (cross selling) and, more generally, the fact that these two companies were main rivals. That is, the merger gives them more pricing power and they don't have to heavily discount anymore to win contracts and it will shorten the sales cycle (which management believes is already happening, given the Q4 contract wins).

What it all amounts to for FY2020 is the following:

We have to admit that at first sight, there seem to be some inconsistencies with these slides (which all come from the same deck, the Q4 and FY2019 supplemental materials), but this might be because the slide above is a correction from the S1 which was done in ASC 605 (instead of 606).

In any case, the upshot is that guidance is considerably lower, surprising the market, but most of this is due to temporary effects like the 'dis-synergies' ($52M), the purchase accounting adjustments ($62M), and the one-off accounting changes (moving to ASC 606).

Moving the billing at Hortonworks to yearly billing has a large effect ($125M) on cash flow and billings, not revenues.

The positive effects will materialize and when these one-off effects are almost entirely evaporated in FY2021, the merger will appear to have been a good idea all along.

Management argues that rather than trying to figure out the exact number for FY2020 revenue (or quarterly revenues), investors should keep their eye on ARR, annual recurring revenue (Q4CC):

But ARR will eliminate the vagaries of billings and accounting policies. ARR is intended to show our organic quarterly performance and top-line momentum in the most transparent way possible. On a combined company basis, adjusted ARR grew 24% year-over-year.

That ARR is going to dip a little as a result of the 'dis-synergies' (Q4CC):

We are pleased that despite the effects of this merger, we believe that adjusted ARR growth for Q4 2020 will be in the range of 18% to 21%. ARR growth in Q2 and Q3 may be slightly lower due to the actions we were taking in the first half of the year to integrate the two companies.

But that effect will mostly run out after a couple of quarters, then next fiscal year, the more positive side of the merger will start to kick in (Q4CC):

We began the fiscal year with more than 2,000 enterprise customers, less than 10% of those customers have broadly adopted our platform reflected an ARR greater than $1 million, while there's still significant upside in those large customers. The key takeaway is that more than 90% of our customer base is right for expansion via the enhanced up sell and cross sell motions enabled by the merger. In addition, we have grown our customer base adding 140 new enterprise customers since we announced the merger on October 3rd.

And with respect to that $125M in cost synergies (Q4CC):

Merger integration has been very straightforward. We've taken advantage of the commonality between the businesses moving quickly to make decisions. In the first two months as a combined entity most key integration items have been completed. All significant people related decisions have been implemented and from an operations perspective only back office systems integration and facilities consolidation remain.

We have to say that we find this a little odd. If most of the integration is already behind us, then what about that $125M in cost synergies? We see three possibilities:

The $52M dis-synergies for FY2020 is a sum, that is, the dis-synergies on their own are really $177M but they're compensated by $125M of cost synergies. This $177M in dis-synergies seems absurdly large to us.

The cost synergies arrive later, (mostly) after FY2020. This is equally unlikely, given the above quote from management on how they have already progressed far.

They simply left the cost synergies out of the picture here, as it pertains to margins, not revenue.

Since the first two are fairly absurd, we stick to the third.

Positives

There are, of course, a number of positives:

The $125M cost synergies.

The reduced competition and increased scale, providing a boost to pricing power and a faster selling cycle.

Opportunities for cross-selling (from H2 FY2020).

TTM net dollar expansion rate in Q4 was 122%.

The close relationship with IBM that Hortonworks brings to the table (management admitted being jealous of that when they were competitors).

We refer to the Hochfeld article for a more substantial treatment of some of these and a discussion of their offerings.

Q4 and FY2019 results

From their supplemental earnings deck:

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins and operating margins took an obvious hit from the acquisition in Q4. Management had this to say (Q4CC):

Excluding one-time merger related costs, we anticipate significant improvements in R&D, sales and marketing and G&A expense ratios as we complete our merger synergy actions.

So, indeed, here is where the $125M cost synergies appear, but they must also be showing up in cash flow, which they do:

Cash flow

Data by YCharts

Cash flow was improving substantially, but it will take a temporary hit because of the merger. Guidance for FY2020 is negative operational cash flow of $30-40M.

However, add back the merger cost of $66M in non-recurring payments and $125M as a result of the billing changes and you get to $149-$159M positive, a very substantial jump which management confirmed when asked by an analyst.

The change in billing at Hortonworks will still linger in FY2021 though, and therefore, the company has reduced its operating cash flow target from 15% to 10%. However, keep in mind (Q4CC):

So if you take that target of 10%, and by the way in my script I talked about the billings impact in fiscal year 2021 is going to at least $75 million call that roughly 7% of revenue. If you add those two together you would get a normalized OCF of 17%.

The company expects to meet its OCF target of 15% in FY2022.

The company already has a significant amount of liquidity, with cash and equivalents at $541M at the end of FY2019 and no debt. The share count increased considerably as a result of the merger:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

On a sales multiple (these are forward sales to include the merger), the multiple appears pretty moderate to us:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We think the merger and its accounting effects have thrown off investors and this provides an opportunity to take a position as the positive effects will come to light when the one-off negative ones subside in 2-4 quarters.

Given the bargain basement share valuation, we see good reasons to pick some shares up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLDR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.