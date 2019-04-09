Teva's Returning To EPS Growth In 2020 Looks Solid

Currently trading at an astonishing 6.3 and 5.8 times 2019 and 2020 earnings estimates, respectively, if CEO Schultz's prediction of 2019 as the "trough year" proves true, the shares should trade at roughly double where they are now.

Gloom during the past 18 months over Teva's past missteps and the loss of patent protection for blockbuster Copaxone is now history, and it's clear that the new management has progressed on their intelligent restructuring plan.

Political pressure to lower drug prices mostly applies to patented drugs, while Teva's revenues are now mostly in generics priced competitively. Meanwhile, Teva's upcoming pipeline of generic products is deep and broad.

Collapsing margins should be near the cycle end and in fact have likely already begun to expand as evidenced by unexpectedly weak margins just reported by customer Walgreens Boots Alliance.

I loaded up on shares of drug giant Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) over a year ago, and while the share price performance has disappointed, the business results have not. Debt was reduced to plan, headcount has been slashed, plants closed, a reorganization effected, and the drug portfolio thoroughly scrubbed to discontinue unprofitable drugs while emphasizing more profitable ones in which TEVA possesses a cost edge. Two promising patented drugs were launched to rapid sales growth along with a slew of generics. Hundreds more new drugs are in the pipeline with 92 tentatively approved in the US alone. I consider the shares currently trading at $15.xx to reflect irrationally pessimistic expectations, so I have been increasing my already overweight long position.

For those who are new to the story, here is a brief synopsis of why the shares tanked in 2017 from the $30s and higher:

Teva's patented blockbuster Copaxone went off patent; it is estimated to have contributed about half of Teva's earnings prior to 2017.

Big pharma's major customers had banded together into Group Purchasing Organizations ("GPOs") to increase clout to squeeze margin out of the generic manufacturers, and this had been hitting Teva's U.S. results hard (however, not their global markets).

Teva's 2017 purchase of Actavis Generics from Allergan (AGN) proved a boondoggle that led to a $2.6 billion non-cash charge in 2018; an additional 2018 non-cash impairment of $3 billion was recorded for Teva's international business. These charges came on the heels of a 2017 massive $17 billion non-cash charge to the U.S. generics business due to intense pricing competition as the GPOs exerted their influence.

Teva's debt level exploded to $32.5 billion for the Actavis purchase, and with EBIT falling, there were concerns about meeting covenants, credit rating downgrades, and rising interest rates.

Perennial worries over politicians hand wringing over lowering drug prices has kept some investors away, and;

In light of much of the above, the market came to view management's and the Board's competence with extreme skepticism.

Fast forwarding one year, as of December 31, 2018, Teva reported for the year:

Copaxone's U.S. revenues fell 44% in 2018; elsewhere just 12%.

Total revenues fell 16%, with another 9% drop expected in 2019.

Gross margin overall declined 340 basis points to 44%.

Debt was paid down $3.5 billion to $28.9 billion.

The restructuring plan was on schedule and had reduced annual spend by $2.2 billion, with another $800 million reduction slated during 2019.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.92, guiding for 2019 EPS of $2.20-2.50.

Other guidance for 2019: total sales of $17.0-17.4 billion (down 9%), free cash flow of $1.6-2.0 billion, which will be used to pay down the $28.9 billion debt, and a return to profit growth in 2020, i.e. that 2019 will be the "trough year".

Obviously, if the market thought the shares would earn at least $2.20 in 2019 with growth beyond that, Mr. Market wouldn't be pricing them at a mere $15. That price embodies a large dose of skepticism, and that is where the market is wrong. The shares are a steal and a coiled spring. Here's why:

First, Teva's new CEO Kare Schultz, who was hired to turn the company around after a long global search, has already shown a pattern of under-promising and over-delivering. The company's year-end slide deck included an unusual slide to display the fact that the bold restructuring plan remained on track and hit every metric even as guidance was lifted each quarter. In other words, Schultz sandbagged, so he could show results beyond expectations with bold green check marks:

Second, the trend of declining yearly total revenue and margins are indeed frightening - where does it end? Well, somewhere and somewhere fairly soon. Recall that blockbuster Copaxone had made up a huge slice of company revenue and profit, so going off patent it was a foregone conclusion that a large chunk of the revenue and EBIT pies would collapse - but only to a point. On the conference call, CEO Schultz explains:

there is a drag on revenue or pressure on revenue from continued reduction in COPAXONE sales. And let's just assume that they're dropping at around 45%, that means that the absolute drag per year goes down. So whereas we had a big drop this year, we will have a smaller drop in terms of absolute drop in the current year, and again, next year, it will be smaller again. Now that drop is being offset by the growth of new products, the growth of AUSTEDO, the growth of AJOVY and the growth in all of our business in terms of new generic launches. So if you look at that total balance, then it's pretty clear that this year, they're small, [more] being lost on COPAXONE than is being gained on AUSTEDO and AJOVY and so on. Whereas in 2020, we'll get to a balance where we believe that at the end of the year, we will see that we are significantly growing more than we are losing and that would lead to a marginal growth in revenue and operating profit in 2020. And then once you get into 2021, of course, the loss on COPAXONE is getting close to 0 and that means we get the full benefit of the continued growth of AUSTEDO, AJOVY and other products worldwide.

Third, what other new products worldwide are there for growth? Quite a lot actually, and the investment community has been ignoring this. From the 10-K:

We have more than 1,550 generic products in our pre-approved global pipeline.

and

Our generic products pipeline in the United States includes, as of December 31, 2018, 297 product applications awaiting FDA approval, including 92 tentative approvals. This total reflects all pending ANDAs, supplements for product line extensions and tentatively approved applications and includes some instances where more than one application was submitted for the same reference product. Excluding overlaps, the branded products underlying these pending applications had U.S. sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018 exceeding $114 billion, according to IQVIA. Approximately 70% of pending applications include a paragraph IV patent challenge and we believe we are first to file with respect to 107 of these products, or 132 products including final approvals where launch is pending a settlement agreement or court decision. Collectively, these first to file opportunities represent over $74 billion in U.S. brand sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, according to IQVIA.

Note that "first to file" products are much higher margin initially than older generic products. Then, for Europe:

As of December 31, 2018, our generic products pipeline in Europe included 734 generic approvals relating to 98 compounds in 195 formulations, and approximately 1,267 marketing authorization applications pending approval in 37 European countries, relating to 157 compounds in 323 formulations, including two applications pending with the EMA for one strength in 30 countries.

Fourth, while Copaxone's fall was predictable, what blindsided investors was not, and that was the GPOs squeezing the generics manufacturers hard on price starting around 2016-7. Sales and margins were hurt bad, leading to the whopping $17 billion impairment charged in 2017 against the US generics business. The market is clearly now forecasting that this problem will worsen, and that is where the market is wrong. The company has been jettisoning its loss leaders to focus on more profitable generics:

As part of our comprehensive restructuring plan, we have substantially optimized our generics portfolio globally, particularly in the United States, through product discontinuation and price adjustments, with a focus on increasing profitability.

In other words, under Kare's leadership, they are no longer interested in price wars with competing manufacturers such as Mylan (MYL) and Endo International (ENDP). They have taken their ball and gone home. Thus, the plant closings and reduced spend led to a much leaner and more efficient organization. The strategy is working, and the proof is that drug retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) shocked the market last week by reporting an unexpected 2.5% compression in pharmaceuticals gross margin despite robust sales growth. It was quite ugly as WBA stock made headlines dropping 13%. From the report:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Retail Pharmacy USA Segment

3 and 6 months ended February 28, 2019, versus prior year

Sales $ 26,257 $ 24,478 $ 51,979 $ 46,967 Gross profit 6,067 6,267 12,067 11,869

For the 3-month period, Walgreens' pharmaceutical's sales grew a healthy 7.26% year over year, while gross profit shrank 3.2%! It doesn't take a genius to see that this means Walgreens is paying drug manufacturers higher prices and passing some of that cost on to consumers (thus, the impressive sales growth). Gross profit fell from 25.6% to 23.1%. At first glance, this suggests that drug makers hiked prices an average of 3.3% yoy (76.9/74.4 -1), but the news is even better for Teva. That is because surely some of the 7.26% sales bump represents Walgreens passing on some of the cost hikes to consumers. So, we can deduce that Teva's US generics business is soon going to report expanding yoy margins on the order of 5% at a time when the market (and analysts) is gloomily pricing in declining margins for the business!

I am expecting the share price to pop pretty hard from the current $15 base as this new paradigm sinks in, so in an unusual move for me, I have purchased call options to augment my shares. Green shoots for Teva are here, but so far, they are only apparent in Walgreens' results, not Teva's. I expect a very positive surprise in Teva's US generics segment Q1 results reporting on May 2nd as a direct flip side of Walgreens troubles.

Summary

Teva shareholders have had to swallow a bitter pill. Their past darling Copaxone will never again contribute to earnings in the way it did for many years. The generic drugs landscape has become more competitive. The company was not run intelligently for a number of years which led to bloat and foolish overpriced acquisitions paid for by running up a large debt load. But that is the past, and now, a new company is emerging run by the savvy Kare Schultz who has a legendary record of turning around troubled pharma companies. He proved in 2018 that he could deliver on a massive restructuring across the whole TEVA organization. Now, it is becoming apparent that he has sat at the negotiating table with the GPO bullies and beat them at their game in generics pricing. While the recent past is littered with terrible company developments, the future holds the promise of a very robust pipeline and a leaner organization. Perhaps most important is that everything CEO Kare has said since the day he started a little over a year ago has been intelligent and in alignment with the long-term interests of Teva's shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am very overweight long with shares, cash secured puts, and call options.