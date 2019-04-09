AMD: Untold Margin Story

The 2020 base case is the average analyst estimates for $8.25 billion in revenues and $1 EPS.

Most analysts continue to under estimate the gross margin upside for the chip company.

The market continues to underestimate the margin improvements in the works at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) that will drive substantial improvement in profits and hence profits per share. The shift to 7nm chips will lead the company to a technological position it hasn't held in comparison to Intel (INTC) in a long time, allowing for better pricing scenarios and substantial margin improvements. At $28, AMD isn't the great deal the stock was at the end of 2018, but AMD still has more upside in 2019.

Image Source: AMD website

Bull Call, Not So Bullish

AMD dropped on Monday despite a bull call by BoAML. Analyst Vivek Arya is bullish on the stock due to higher margins, placing a new $35 price target on the stock. Yet, the call for a 43.5% gross margin in 2020 doesn't fully capture the margin upside at the chip company.

Remember that the long-term financial target has the company reaching a gross margin of between 40% to 44%. The company guided the 2019 target to exceed 41% gross margins.

Technically, a 43.5% gross margin target for next year is a 250 basis point boost to the internal target for 2019, but it isn't much of an improvement from the current margin rate. Not to mention, AMD should be selling a substantial amount of 7nm chips that come with gross margins in excess of 50%.

The gross margin gain from 2017 to 2018 was 5 percentage points to reach 39%. A similar jump in 2019 would place AMD at 44% gross margins this year.

The numbers appear inconceivable that AMD would only hit 41% this year and 43.5% next year. Last year, the management team originally forecast 36% gross margins for the year to only exceed that target by 300 basis points. Investors can safely assume that the 2019 target is very conservative.

Reasonable Targets

Analysts now forecast that AMD will see a big boost to 2020 revenues due in a big part to the Epyc 2 server chips coming out mid year. At an $8.25 billion target, analysts are forecasting the company returns to 20%-plus revenue growth next year after a weak 2019.

The big question here is where gross margins head in 2019 and beyond. AMD has long had substantially lower margins than both Intel and Nvidia (NVDA), leading to my bullish investment thesis due to the Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) buyout. The upside to the analyst estimates is a beat on both gross margins and revenues.

An example of an easy EPS beat is using these gross margin targets based solely on the above 2020 revenue estimate of $8.25 billion:

43.5% = $3.59B gross profit

45.0% = $3.71B gross profit

50.0% = $4.13B gross profit

The difference between the 50% gross profit and the BoAML target of 43.5% gross margins is an additional $540 million in gross profits. The company has about 1.1 billion shares outstanding, causing a substantial improvement in profits based solely on the gross margin boost.

Remember that Intel and Nvidia both have gross margins in the 60%-plus range. AMD only reaching 50% leaves a substantial gap between the small chip player and their much bigger brothers.

In reality, AMD probably doesn't reach 50% gross margins in 2020 based on revenues of only $8.25 billion. My projection is that revenues jump far in excess of this average analyst estimate, possibly reaching $10 billion from a huge boost in data center sales from Epyc 2.

Last week, Normura predicted the company has earnings power in excess of $2 per share. The analyst firm sees AMD taking substantial unit market share in just about every category other than the x86 desktop where Intel is dominant.

Source: SmarterAnalyst

The key to my analysis has been the jump in the datacenter CPUs from 3% to 5% market share in Q4 to potentially the previous highs that Nomura has listed as 26% back in 2006. This category alone is forecast to reach $17 billion in sales by 2021 so 25% market share would be $4.25 billion in sales from datacenter CPUs alone.

With AMD gaining market share in desktop and mobile GPUs plus notebooks, the substantial revenue gains in datacenter are on top of these other opportunities.

At a 45% gross margin in 2020 on the $8.25 billion revenue estimate, AMD produces the $3.71 billion gross profit listed above. Using a mid-OPEX target of 28% leaves about $1.4 billion in operating income. Once the company takes about a 20% cut for interest expenses and taxes, the net income is in excess of $1.1 billion, placing the EPS estimate at >$1.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that this analysis again confirms a baseline case for substantially higher EPS estimates. Almost a worse-case scenario for 2020 has AMD topping a $1 EPS.

The upside is for revenues to crush the $8.25 billion estimate and approach $9 billion and even $10 billion. The higher revenue combined with higher margins that eventually top 50% probably more toward 2021 place AMD on the path toward a $2-plus EPS.

The stock remains a bargain at $28. Buy AMD on this pullback from $30.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.