Uber: Way Too Expensive

For me this is far too high, and I would like to this come down closer to $100 billion before buying.

Investment Thesis

Uber (UBER) is expected to be one of the biggest IPOs of the past decade and is considered by many to be the "main event" in the upcoming 2019 IPO market. The ridesharing giant has long enjoyed status as a Silicon Valley darling, having raised over $80 billion in venture capital rounds and gained the rare status of "centa-unicorn" with its IPO expected to raise its valuation more than $120 billion. This is easily one of the biggest price tags we've seen for a new offering since Alibaba Group (BABA), and given Uber's prominence in pop-culture and daily life, this may seem justified. I, however, disagree and believe these levels could make this public offering a disaster in the making.

What is Uber

Uber is a booking agent providing a platform to link freelance drivers and passengers, as well as freelance delivery men, restaurants, and customers. Unlike Lyft (LYFT), its broad array of businesses and services makes it a diversified entity with exposure to a number of industries. The company has an international footprint and has its toes in the waters of autonomous vehicle technology, rideshare, and food delivery. Uber is also a big player in M&A, purchasing competitors and companies offering strategic access to markets, such as the Middle Eastern company Careem, which served to both eliminate a competitor and access enhance access to the Middle East. Additionally, the company has a history of strong financial performance, particularly in the area of revenue growth.

Assumptions and Estimates

Source: Statistica

The estimates that I've made are based on a top-down method of the ride-hailing industry using various figures, such as those above, on anticipated international and domestic trends. My forecasts are limited as Uber has yet to file its form S-1, thus making detailed information on the company's financials scarce, but given revenue is the most significant figure we need for the purpose of the valuation, the data at hand will suffice. Globally, ridesharing is expected to reach $218 billion by 2025, with the US market estimated to exceed a valuation of $28 billion by 2026.

Revenue Forecast

Source: Craft.co

The chart above details a history of Uber's annual revenues, and as you can plainly see the company has enjoyed an abnormally aggressive rate of revenue growth. In 2018 the company reported annual revenues of $11.3 billion USD, which represents 50.7% y/y revenue growth. My projections for the following periods can be seen below.

Source: Contributor Research

The table above shows my projections for the company's revenue quarterly through Q4 2020. I anticipate $13.9 billion in 2019, or 25% y/y, and $15.6 billion in 2020, or 13% y/y. With these assumptions out of the way, we can move on to my valuation and concerns.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

My valuation is based on the comparables method, specifically looking at comparable companies that operate a bookings service in the same vein as Uber. Additionally, I will be turning frequently to the recent offering of Lyft, as it is a very similar entity which has listed in market conditions that are about as identical as they could get. The rideshare market has been referred to as a duopoly between Lyft and Uber and as a result, I'll be using the same pool of peers to compare them.

The table below demonstrates my valuation for the Lyft IPO and the price/sales multiple I selected which was 9.0x revenue. I felt this was an appropriate multiple at the time as it not only equated to an average of its peers, but it produced a current (2018) fair value that was equal to the upper bound of the original range set by the underwriters. After seeing the stock trade, I feel further emboldened that this is an appropriate metric as a support level seemed to form right at this 9x revenue mark, around $68 (see chart above). For this reason, I think it is the most appropriate metric to apply to Uber in determining its valuation as well.

Source: Contributor Research

The table below is a modified version of the one I implemented to determine my Lyft price target, modified to determine Uber's fair total valuation. The numbers presented are in the millions and, while growth potential exists, these figures leave me feeling very uneasy with the $120+ billion valuation we have been told to expect.

Source: Contributor Research

The table above indicates that, right now, Uber should have a fair value of $100 billion and that, if my forecasts pan out, it should grow to $125 billion by the end of 2019. That being said, if this plays out like Lyft and the market prices this at the 9x revenue level, both retail investors and those lucky enough to receive an allocation would be exposed to downside risk in excess of 20%, which would not be realized until as late as 2020. This situation could be amplified if the range is adjusted up and/or if the stock trades up 20% (like Lyft) or more before the first trade. Overall, I'm not seeing a scenario where the underwriters are leaving much of anything on the table for either retail or institutional investors if they price this at the levels at which they are currently discussing.

Key Risks

Undefined Path To Profitability

One of the biggest risks of investing in either of the two ridesharing giants equities is the fact that both companies are not only hugely unprofitable but are also engaged in a perpetual price war preventing profitability in the near term. While this a lack of profits is not unique to Uber and Lyft, the fact that Lyft has gone out of its way to warn investors they may never be profitable is telling and a great illustration of just how big a risk these investments could be.

Untested Market

Ridesharing is still a new industry in regards to public markets and its pricing is still up in the air. At this time, these companies are being valued like technology stocks, but we have yet to see if this is indeed how public markets will continue to price them. Given Uber is not profitable, the integrity of its revenue multiple is critical to its valuation, and if this breaks down, investors could experience significant losses.

Conclusion

Uber is a good company that I expect to stick around. It is a more diversified play than Lyft, which makes it, in many ways, more attractive on paper. That being said, it is just too expensive at $120 billion and I expect investors will be able to buy this at a significantly cheaper cost following the IPO. I will be keeping a close eye on this as information comes in and will do a followup once the company files its S-1 and when a range is announced. Until then, this is looking to pan out as a Sell with a fair valuation of $100 billion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.