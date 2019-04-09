Hot & Spicy Preferred Stocks With Yields Between 7.9% And 9.6%

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Richard Hill as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Like many new investors, I started investing by using the “trial and error” strategy. After years of trying to hit home runs, I was lucky to hit a single or double. I say I was lucky because all too often, I struck out or hit foul balls. This became very expensive - not only because I was rarely successful on a consistent basis, but the cost of every transaction was high.

Over time, I slowly began to see the benefit of receiving dividends. The more I learned and the closer I came to retirement, the more I focused on investing for income. I learned that I could either focus on dividend growth stocks that would eventually provide the income I needed to meet my income goals, or I could invest in higher-yielding securities that provided the immediate income I needed. I wanted to make a choice between the two because it was important for me to focus on just one strategy. In the end, I became a “higher yield income investor” because of my age and also because I am not as patient as I would need to be if I were a dividend growth investor.

To become successful, I realized that I had to invest in relatively safe companies that are able to provide reliable and sustainable distributions. That meant I had to learn more about the companies I was investing in. Yes, I could trust others to provide that information, but I felt it was important to be able to find and do the research myself. Only then would I feel comfortable making long term decisions.

There Are Hurdles for Income Investors

As with any investment strategy, there are areas here that must be considered. For me, the big challenge was my own thought process. Like all investments, prices are not always stable. They change. They go up and they go down. And when they go down, it does not mean that the company is in trouble and should be sold. In some respects, it takes time and experience to figure this out. It helps to learn from the experts. Many times, when a stock price goes down, it is simply because the marketplace is concerned about something and decides to sell. As an informed investor, I can now look at a drop in price as a potential opportunity to buy while prices are on sale.

Another area that all investors should pay attention to is interest rates. It is a fact that rising interest rates can and do cause problems for interest sensitive stocks, such as preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships, business development companies, and others. I will discuss this issue further in the article, but interest rates may provide an indication of the health of the economy. Rising interest rates may mean that the economy is improving. That is good. However, if interest rates go up too high, too fast, it could cause real problems for many companies. For preferred stocks, if interest rates go up to the point where it causes new issues to have coupon rates higher than existing rates, then market prices will drop to compete with the new issues.

Table of Asset Classes and Average Yields

There are many ways and securities to invest for income. The table below lists 11 asset classes and the average yield that can be obtained by investing in the securities within these classes.

CLASS Description Ave Yield Champions Dividend Champions. 135 public companies that have increased dividend 25+ years in a row. 2.4% Contenders Dividend Contenders. 222 public companies that have increased dividend 11-24 years in a row 2.8% Challengers Dividend Challengers. 517 public companies that have increased dividend 5 – 10 years in a row 3.0% VNQ Real Estate ETF. Broad holdings of REITS, mortgage REITS, financials, diversified financials, real estate sectors 3.9% IG Preferred Investment Grade preferred cumulative stocks. 74 issues 5.5% ETD Exchange Traded Debt Securities (Baby Bonds). 170 issues. 6.4% Preferred Traditional cumulative preferred stocks. 283 issues. 7.2% cREITS Commercial REITS. 16 public commercial REITS. 7.7% Hot & Spicy Hot & Spicy preferred stocks. 15 relatively safe cumulative preferred stocks with high yields! 8.4% BDC Business Development Companies. 40 public companies. 9.3% Midstream Midstream / MLP. 40 public companies that are involved with midstream energy and pipelines 9.5% mREITS Mortgage REITS. 22 public mortgage REITS. 11.3%

I invest in many of the classes listed in the table, but over time I have found myself spending most of my investment dollars in the middle area, starting with ETD and working my way down the table. The asset class I will focus on in this article is preferred stocks. With over 600 preferred stocks and ETD securities with par value of $25, there is a wide choice of risks and yields available. The current average yield for investment grade preferreds is 5.5% and the average yield for traditional cumulative preferred stocks is 7.2%. Those are respectable yields, but I, like many investors, would like to increase my income by adding securities with higher yields. For that reason, I am presenting the Hot & Spicy portfolio of 15 preferred stocks with yields of between 7.9 to 9.6%. These stocks do offer higher yields, but they also come with higher risks. My goal is to find those preferreds with relatively safe and reliable dividends while still offering the high yields that many income investors desire. Most have a history of profits, most have earnings to cover their common stock dividends and all cover their preferred stock dividends by a wide margin. This portfolio represents just one of many portfolios and groups of income generating securities I follow. However, this group of preferreds provides a real boost to my overall income.

Preferred Stocks & ETD Securities

There are several reasons I feel comfortable owning a large number of preferred stocks. First, I consider myself to be a long-term investor. I do not make short-term trades. Preferred stocks are considered to be safer than the common stock of their parent company. Preferred stocks cannot stop paying the dividend unless they are in real trouble and, even then, not before they stop paying the dividend on their common stock. That is very important as it provides a buffer or hurdle that must be crossed before the parent company can stop paying the preferred dividend. Then, most preferred stocks have the benefit of being “cumulative”. This means that if they are forced to stop or delay paying the dividend, they must accumulate those missed payments and pay them back to the investor within a certain period of time.

These are not all the benefits, but it gives you an idea of some of the beneficial features of owning a traditional cumulative preferred stock. Yes, there are preferred non-cumulative stocks, but those are issued by companies that are generally considered stronger than the traditional cumulative preferreds. There are also ETD securities, which are even safer than preferreds, as they are a debt and debts are higher on the list if it comes to the company being liquidated.

Interest Rates & Preferred Stocks

One of the issues that many investors point to as a reason for not investing in preferred stocks is that they are sensitive to interest-rate fluctuations. If interest rates rise high enough, then market prices have a tendency to drop. I recognize that this relationship exists, but some investors have missed out on this great class of investments for many years only to find that most preferreds are currently at or above par. If you are a long-term investor, the key is income, not the price. Interest rates fluctuate just like the economy does. If interest rates increase today and into the future, they may eventually change direction and fall once the economy falters. Learn to take advantage of those changes.

Yes, interest rates have increased, but many analysts feel that interest rates have peaked or stabilized. We can see this trend in the 10-year Treasury rate. During 2018, it increased to over 3%, but has now dropped to around 2.5%. These are sweet words for the preferred stock investor, as stable rates means a stable market for interest sensitive securities.

Hot & Spicy Portfolio of Higher Yielding Preferreds Stocks

Besides being an income investor, I admit that I am also a “yield chaser”. That doesn’t mean I throw caution to the wind. I do my best to limit the risk while still reaching for higher yields. While tracking over 600 preferred stocks and ETD securities, I have created the Hot & Spicy portfolio of 15 preferred issues with yields from 7.9% to 9.6%. We all know that yields this high usually mean higher risks, but after doing research using the metrics shown below, along with others, I have found many preferred stocks that have higher yields with a lower level of risk. I focus first on companies that can generate profits and earnings that cover not only the preferred stock dividend, but also their common stock dividend. In addition, I pay attention to debt, dividend growth, stock charts, guidance, interest rates and the economy. These and other metrics play an important role in the decision-making process.

The table below lists the 15 cumulative preferred stocks in the Hot & Spicy portfolio. Review each stock and the metrics. You might find a few that are worth adding to your portfolio.

Summary Information

Here is more information about each preferred stock listed in the Hot & Spicy portfolio.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT-G). Ashford Hospitality Trust is a REIT that invests in upper upscale, full-service hotels. The current price of the preferred is $22.96 with a yield of 8%. Even though GAAP earnings are poor, the non-GAAP AFFO earnings show a much better record. The parent has a dividend payout ratio of .41 and a preferred stock dividend payout ratio of .40. Achilles Research wrote an article on 3/26/19 with a positive takeaway.

CAI International (CAI-A). CAI International, Inc. likes to say they “help move the world” via intermodal containers, rail leasing and logistics. The current price of the preferred is $25.10 with a yield of 8.5%. CAI reports that every year for the last five years as being profitable and four out of five quarters as being positive. The parent does not pay a stock dividend, but the preferred stock dividend has a very respectable payout ratio of .07. There have been several recent positive articles from SA authors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI-A). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The current price of CHMI-A is $25.25 with a yield of 8.1%. CHMI has reported five consecutive years of profits and four out of five quarters of profits. It reports a stock dividend payout ratio of .71 and a preferred stock dividend payout ratio of .14.

Costamare (CMRE-D). Costamare Inc. was founded in 1974 and owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships. The current price of CMRE-D is $24.98 with a yield of 8.8%. The company has reported five consecutive years of GAAP profits and four out of five quarters of profits. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the record increases to five out of five profitable years and five out of five profitable quarters. The stock dividend payout ratio is .93 and the preferred dividend payout ratio is .39. In addition, the debt to equity is 1.2 with price to book of .44. Two SA authors, Rida Morwa and J Mintzmyer, have recently written positive articles.

Compass Diversied Holdings (CODI-B). Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm that owns or has interests in a group of small and middle-market businesses headquartered in North America. It prefers to invest in niche businesses that meet its requirements that will provide a nice return for its shareholders. The current price of CODI-B is $23.10 with a yield of 8.5%. Based on CAD, the last five years and five quarters have been positive with the stock dividend payout ratio of .93 and the preferred stock dividend payout ratio of .07. One SA author recently wrote a positive article on CODI and the preferred stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSEP). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a growing media company building online video on-demand networks that provide positive video content for all screens. The current price is $25.35 with a yield of 9.6%. This is a young company that appears to have a good future in the entertainment business. The have a limited earnings history and do not pay a common stock. But within the last two weeks, their common stock jumped to all-time highs after reporting excellent news. On 4/1/19, SA wrote:

Shares rose 36% Friday after news of the deal and the company's earnings, which sported a revenue gain (full year) of more than 150% and EBITDA gains of 180%. Benchmark responded to the company news by boosting its price target on 'one of the hottest small properties in the media landscape.' It's set its new target at $18, up from $16 and currently implying 65% upside.

DCP Midstream (DCP-B). DCP Midstream, LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It mainly involves itself with logistics and marketing, and gathering and processing. The current price of DCP-B is $24.42 with a yield of 8.1%. DCP has been profitable five out of five years and five out of the last five quarters. Based on Distributable Cash Flow (DCF), its stock dividend payout ratio is .90 and the preferred dividend payout ratio is .24. Double Dividend Stocks recently wrote a positive article and mentioned that DCP has increased guidance for EBITDA, DCF and dividend coverage. I personally feel that many MLP and midstream companies are undervalued with a positive outlook for energy.

Gaslog Partners (GLOP-A). GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multiyear charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers. Current price for the preferred is $25.19 with a yield of 8.6%. Shipping stocks are a challenge, but many analysts feel that LNG is one of the bright spots. GLOP reports five profitable years of GAAP earnings and five out of five profitable quarters. It also reports DCF with a dividend payout ratio of .96 and preferred stock dividend payout ratio of .17. Dividends paid by these preferred shares are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% to a maximum of 20% depending on the holder's tax bracket. There have been several recent positive articles from Seeking Alpha authors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRKO). Landmark Infrastructure Partners acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and critical infrastructure assets that are leased to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Current price is $25.13 with a yield of 7.9%. LMRK has a good history of GAAP earnings with four out of five years of profits and four out of five quarters of profits. The company has struggled to cover its stock dividend but its preferred stock has a dividend payout ratio of .25. There is much written about LMRK as many analysts feel that the company is improving and should be in great shape over the coming quarters. Brad Thomas (SA Author) has written the latest positive article.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL-B). NGL Energy Partners LP, is a midstream energy company that engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, refined products and renewables businesses. Current price is $23.94 with a yield of 9.4%. Like many midstream companies, the last few years have been a challenge, but their fortunes appear to be turning for the positive. Their distributable cash flow gives them a dividend payout ratio of .84 and a preferred dividend ratio of .27. There have been three recent positive articles written about NGL.

NuStar Energy (NS-C). NuStar Energy L.P. is a midstream energy company that engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through three segments: pipeline, storage, and fuels marketing. The current preferred stock price is $24.77 with a yield of 9.1%. This is another midstream company that has faced challenges over the last few years, but with rising oil prices and a renewed energy sector, the future looks much improved. The stock distributable payout ratio is .68 and the preferred dividend payout ratio is .15. Besides the preferred shares, they also have an ETD with the yield at approx. 9%.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN). New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. The current price of this preferred is $24.06 with a yield of 8.3. Their GAAP earnings has been good with five out of the last five years being profitable and four out of five quarters being profitable. Even though the earnings are not sufficient to pay the stock dividend, the preferred dividend has a payout ratio of .23. Rida Morwa has written a recent article with positive comments about the industry and NYMTN.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT-B). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The current price is $25.23 with a yield of 7.9%. The company has perfect record of earnings with five profitable years and five profitable quarters in a row. The stock dividend payout ratio is .94 and the preferred stock payout ratio is .17. Debt to equity is .6 and Price to book is 1. With interest rates falling, mortgage REITS appear to be very good shape.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB). Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a REIT involved in the acquisition, renovation, up branding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. It is both self-administered and self-managed. The current price is $25.15 with yield of 8.0%. REITs cannot use GAAP earnings as a measurement for earnings because of high depreciation amounts. Therefore, AFFO is used to determine earnings available for dividends. Using AFFO, their stock payout ratio is .48 and their preferred stock dividend payout ratio is .24. Parent has recently increased the common stock dividend and is classified as a dividend diamond with eight consecutive years of increasing their dividend.

Seaspan (SSW-I). Seaspan Corporation is one of the leading independent containership owners and managers in the world. Seaspan charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. Current price is $24.85 with a yield of 8%. Seaspan is the world’s largest containership company. As of March 1, 2019, it operated a fleet of 112 containerships. They recently announced that it had partially prepaid two credit facilities and expanded its pool of unencumbered vessels to 37 from 32. Their CFO stated,

We continue to execute on our near-term capital strategy to strengthen our balance sheet by deleveraging, increasing our unencumbered fleet, and consolidating our secured credit facilities.

SSW has a stock dividend payout ratio of .17 and a preferred stock dividend payout ratio of .13.

In Summary

During the last three months of 2018, the market dropped into bear territory. With the scare of rising interest rates, preferreds stocks and other interest sensitive securities fell along with the market. However, 2019 has been a very positive story with many preferreds returning to their previous highs after the Fed made it clear that interest rates would stabilize. Even with new highs, there are still many relatively safe and reliable preferred stocks that are available with high yields. The Hot and Spicy portfolio lists 15 preferreds stocks that offer high yields from companies that offer a good risk to reward ratio - with most handily covering both their common stock and their preferred stock dividends. All 15 are well off their 52-week lows and fast approaching 52-week highs. With the economy doing well and interest rates low and dropping, preferred stocks offer some great values and appealing yields. Take a close look at the list. You may find one or more gems that can be added to your portfolios.

