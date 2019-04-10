AbbVie: This 5% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued

By Jonathan Weber

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is one of the largest biotech companies in the world. It has generated highly attractive total returns since the company was spun off by Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). And, despite lingering worries over Humira, it seems likely that the company's total returns will be attractive in the future as well, due mostly to future earnings growth and its high dividend yield.

AbbVie stock also appears to be undervalued, and the worries about the Humira patent expiration seem overblown. As a result, AbbVie stock could represent a buying opportunity for income investors.

Company Overview

AbbVie was created in 2012 when Abbott Laboratories spun off its biotech/pharma business into a new company. AbbVie is an immunology & oncology-focused biotech company whose biggest drug by far is Humira, which is also the world's best-selling drug overall. It offers drugs for the treatment of indications such as autoimmune diseases, leukemia and lymphoma, hepatitis C infections, HIV infections, etc. AbbVie is valued at $124 billion right now, which makes it one of the largest biotech/pharma companies in the world.

The company announced its most recent quarterly results on January 25. During the company's fourth quarter, AbbVie was able to generate revenues of $8.3 billion, which was 7% more than the revenues that AbbVie had generated during the previous year's fourth quarter. This revenue growth was primarily driven by a strong performance of drugs that are still in their growth phase, primarily oncology drug Imbruvica.

AbbVie generated earnings per share of $1.90 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, up 28% year over year. This strong earnings growth rate, which was roughly four times as high as the revenue growth rate, can be attributed to factors such as operating leverage, a declining tax rate, and the impact of share repurchases, which have lowered AbbVie's share count over the last year.

Growth Outlook Is Positive Despite The Humira Patent Expiry

Biotech and pharma companies are sometimes heavily reliant on one single drug, or a small number of drugs, that generate the majority of a company's revenues. This is true for AbbVie as well, as Humira generates roughly two-thirds of AbbVie's top line all by itself. In the growth phase of these drugs, this is a positive, as this allows for a lot of operating leverage, which is a positive for margins. But it can turn into a negative once the patents on these major drugs expire, and competitors can roll out their versions of the drug (that are oftentimes sold at lower prices).

AbbVie will have to battle with the impact of the patent expiry of Humira during the next couple of years, but management has luckily positioned the company well for bracing that impact. Biosimilars to Humira were introduced in Europe during 2018, and the same will happen in the US during 2022. The launch of biosimilars in Europe has impacted AbbVie's revenue generation on that continent already:

Source: AbbVie earnings release

Sales of Humira continued to rise in the US, where no biosimilar competition is on the market, and where the company was able to profit from rising patient counts and rising drug prices, but Humira's sales in Europe were down by double digits during the most recent quarter, on a year-over-year basis.

The US market is the more important one by far, as it produces more than twice the sales compared to the European market. It thus makes sense that AbbVie's management has focused on protecting Humira in the US, through a smart strategy of adding new patents while making deals with potential competitors to push the arrival of biosimilars into the 2020s. Humira will thus continue to produce strong sales in the US for the next 3-4 years, as most biosimilars will be launched during 2022.

AbbVie has to replace the revenues that Humira generates now at one point, though. This will be possible due to a combination of moves. First, AbbVie tries to replace a significant portion of the revenues that Humira generates by introducing new drugs that treat the same indications as Humira. The two most important drugs in this segment are upa and risa:

Source: AbbVie presentation

Both of these drugs have showcased strong results in different indications during a large number of clinical trials, and they should be able to effectively treat the majority of the indications that are currently treated with Humira. AbbVie sees risk-adjusted sales potential for $10+ billion or more by 2025 by these two drugs alone. The company is looking at a large amount of other molecules and drug candidates in the immunology field, but the results of these ventures are unknown, and it will take a longer time for these early-stage programs to lead to new drugs that do actually impact AbbVie's top line compared to upa and risa, which will be launched this year.

It is likely that these two drugs alone will not be able to offset all of Humira's revenues, at least not over the next couple of years. Growth from other drugs is therefore required in order to keep AbbVie's top line from shrinking. One of the areas that will experience substantial ongoing growth is AbbVie's oncology franchise, which includes the two major drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta. Imbruvica continues to grow at strong double-digit rates, while Venclexta, which was launched not long ago, has delivered revenue growth rates of well above 100% during the most recent quarter.

AbbVie's management believes that the oncology portfolio will add at least $9 billion in risk-adjusted annual sales through 2025. Combined with the forecast for $12+ billion in sales from risa and upa, this is enough to replace all of the revenues that Humira generates right now.

AbbVie does not aim for an unchanged top line, though, the company actually plans to grow its revenues further throughout 2025, despite the fact that the Humira patent expiry falls into that time frame. This will be possible due to the launch of additional new drugs that will boost AbbVie's non-Humira sales further. Elagolix, which is aimed at treating endometriosis and uterine fibroids, is one such drug, which should generate $2 billion in annual sales or more by the mid-2020s, according to AbbVie's management. AbbVie's management also sees the company's emerging neuroscience franchise starting to add to the company's top line during the 2020s.

Source: AbbVie presentation

With its neuroscience franchise, AbbVie seeks to treat diseases such as Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative disorders eventually. These are indications with large unmet medical needs, which means that drugs that treat these diseases effectively will almost certainly become major blockbuster drugs, but on the other hand, finding an effective treatment might not be so easy, as shown by many unsuccessful past attempts at treating Alzheimer's, including the most recent failed attempts by Biogen (BIIB).

AbbVie's ventures into this medical field could thus potentially result in very high rewards if everything goes as planned, but the chance of finding an effective drug that turns into a blockbuster seems lower compared to other fields AbbVie is active in, such as immunology and oncology, where the company has more experience and expertise.

AbbVie's Cash Generation and Shareholder Returns

Most biotech and pharmaceutical companies do not require large capital expenditures for production plants, machinery, etc., which is why they can convert a large portion of their operating cash flows into free cash flows. This is true for AbbVie as well:

Source: AbbVie's 10-K filing

AbbVie has generated operating cash flows of $13.4 billion during 2018, when we subtract the amounts spent on investments and acquisitions, we get to free cash flows of $12.0 billion for the last fiscal year.

This gives AbbVie's shares a price to free cash flow multiple of just ~10, which equates to a free cash flow yield of ~10%. AbbVie can thus return a large amount of cash to its owners, which the company does by a combination of paying dividends and repurchasing shares.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie has very successfully raised its dividend since the company was created, which has made AbbVie a great dividend growth investment. Those investors that purchased shares of AbbVie in 2012, once the company started trading at $35, receive a yield on cost of 12.2% just 6.5 years later. If dividends were reinvested over the last couple of years, the income stream has grown to an even larger level during that time frame.

Right here, investors get a dividend yield of 5.1% on their investment, which is highly attractive compared to the dividend yield of 1.9% that investors get from the broad market right now. AbbVie's share repurchases are more cyclical, but the company has nevertheless effectively lowered its share count over the years, from 1.65 billion in 2015 to 1.48 billion as of right now.

It is likely that AbbVie will continue to repurchase shares from time to time, as the free cash flows after the company has made its dividend payments still total about $6 billion a year. This is unless AbbVie finds another promising target that it seeks to acquire, such as Pharmacyclics, which AbbVie took over in 2015, and which gave AbbVie access to its blockbuster Imbruvica.

Low Valuation Will Boost AbbVie's Total Returns Going Forward

Total returns are made up by a combination of earnings per share growth, multiple changes (that can impact total returns both positively as well as negatively, depending on whether the stock's multiples expand or decline), and the company's dividend yield.

Ideally, all three factors work together to allow for highly attractive total returns. I believe that this will be the case with AbbVie going forward. Shares of AbbVie are trading for less than 10 times this year's earnings right now, according to management's forecasts for this year's earnings per share of $8.65 to $8.75.

In the past, AbbVie used to trade at significantly higher valuations, in the low to mid double digits, which is why some multiple expansion seems like a likely scenario. This may not happen immediately, as the Humira patent expiry makes the markets a bit anxious, but once it is clear that AbbVie has immediately managed to grow its revenues despite the Humira patent expiration, the market should reward AbbVie with a higher valuation. We believe that this will add several percentage points to AbbVie's annual total returns going forward.

When we then factor in that AbbVie pays a dividend yield of more than 5% already, and that the company's earnings per share should rise meaningfully in the long run, it is clearly visible that there is a good chance for investors to capture double-digit annual returns from AbbVie in the long run if they buy in the $80s.

Final Thoughts

The market worries about the Humira patent expiry right now, which has led to a depressed share price for AbbVie. It is likely that the company will be able to remain on its growth path despite the Humira patent cliff, which sets AbbVie up for very promising total returns.

Through a combination of earnings per share growth, multiple expansion, and its high dividend yield, AbbVie has a very good chance of delivering 10%+ annual returns in the long run, and possibly much more through the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.