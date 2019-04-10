Diamond Offshore Sells Semi-Sub Ocean Guardian

While the monetary details of the transaction have not been disclosed yet, I expect that the rig was sold at a premium to its scrap price.

Offshore Energy Today has just reported that Diamond Offshore (DO) sold its semi-sub Ocean Guardian to Well-Safe Solutions. The latest fleet status report indicated that the rig did not find any work and was stacked in the UK. At that time, I felt that the rig was a scrap candidate. However, it turned out that Diamond Offshore managed to find a buyer for the rig. The sum of the transaction was not disclosed at the moment of writing this article. Well-Safe will invest about $100 million (!) to upgrade the rig and will use it for plug and abandonment work.

Ocean Guardian

The $100 million price tag is becoming a de-facto standard for unstacking and upgrading a semi-sub. Diamond Offshore itself had two reactivations with a similar price tag, Ocean Endeavor in 2018 and Ocean Onyx in 2019. Transocean (RIG) mentioned the $100+ million reactivation price as the key reason in the decision to scrap semi-sub Eirik Raude.

It looks like Diamond Offshore decided that it had enough expenses for 2019 due to Ocean Onyx reactivation, completion of Ocean Endeavor reactivation, five-year surveys for drillships and certain upgrades that pushed anticipated 2019 capital spending to $340 million-360 million. Given Diamond Offshore’s renowned conservatism, the company has probably never seriously evaluated the possibility of spending $100 million on Ocean Guardian this year even if it looked at the same opportunity as Well-Safe Solutions.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore values Ocean Guardian at a scrap price of $2 million-5 million. I’d expect that the actual selling price should be somewhat higher than this as keeping the rig on the market, even if only for a specific type of work, should come with a financial premium for the seller in comparison with selling the rig to the scrapyard and eliminating it from the fleet.

Following the sale of Ocean Guardian, Diamond Offshore’s fleet will consist of 16 rigs, 13 of which are working or have contracts, and 3 are cold-stacked. These cold-stacked rigs are semi-subs Ocean America (1988), Ocean Confidence (2001), and Ocean Rover (1973). It remains to be seen whether they will ever enter the market again due to the very material price of reactivation.

Just like shares of other offshore drillers, Diamond Offshore's shares have so far failed to build upside momentum on the back of rising oil prices (although the stock has been relatively strong compared to peers in recent weeks). In my opinion, Diamond Offshore remains an example of a well-managed company which tries to squeeze value out of every asset that it has. While Diamond Offshore has been frequently criticized for failing to upgrade its fleet, it has not missed the train: there are still newbuilds available from yards on the floater side, and the asset valuations have not moved materially outside of the harsh environment segment.

Diamond Offshore remains one of my favorite drillers due to reasonable strategy, solid balance sheet, a good fleet that has found its niches, and contract coverage. Offshore drilling remains a highly speculative industry, so I have to reiterate my usual warning that buying and holding any offshore drilling stocks including Diamond Offshore is not for the faint of heart. That said, I’m looking for shorter-term upside momentum to develop in Diamond Offshore’s shares once they are able to close above $12.00.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.