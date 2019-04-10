PDI: Upside Looks Limited, Consider Its Sister Fund

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) as an investment option at its current market price. PDI is a fund I strongly recommended when 2019 began, and it has performed marvelously since then. It has delivered a high yield and seen its share price climb, all while the underlying value of the fund has increased year to date. However, with this rise in share price has come a rising premium, with the cost to own PDI substantially higher than where it was when the year started. Further, income production has declined in the short term. Although no red flags currently exist in this regard, it is worth noting, since PIMCO recently announced distribution cuts for a number of CEFs.

While overall I find PDI's underlying holdings to mortgage debt attractive, I am increasingly leery of recommending buying at such an expensive price. Instead, I would recommend the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) as an alternative. For this review, I will highlight my concerns about PDI at current levels, while illustrating why I believe PCI is currently the safer choice.

Background

First, a little about PDI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to "seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund is trading at $32.25/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, translating to an annual yield of 8.20%. I recommended PDI heading in to 2019, and that call has been a lucrative one. In fact, the fund is up 13% since I wrote that article, handing investors a double digit gain in a very short period of time. However, the rise in share price has also pushed up the price of owning the fund, as PDI now has a double-digit premium. Considering the valuation was a primary reason for my prior recommendation, I wanted to reassess the fund to see it if still makes sense to buy at these levels. I believe holding off on new purchases of PDI is prudent at this time, and would recommend PCI as an alternative option, for the reasons I will outline below.

Premium Has Gone Up Significantly

While I have been bullish on PDI for some time, I was very optimistic back in December due to the fund's valuation. At that time, the fund had been performing well for the year, and its premium was just over 7%, which was actually below its short-term averages. Being able to buy a high-yield fund at a below-average price, even if it was at a premium to its NAV, seemed like a winning strategy to me. The result since then has clearly been positive, giving further credence to the profitability of buying PIMCO CEFs when they are facing market corrections.

This time around, I can no longer make the same argument. While PDI's NAV has increased since January 1st, the share price has vastly outperformed it. While good for current investors who held the fund, the cost to buy in now has gone up significantly. To illustrate, I compiled relevant metrics regarding PDI's short-term trading ranges, listed below:

Fund Current Premium 1-Year High 1-Year Low Average (YTD) Average (1-Year) PDI 15.8% 17.2% (.8)% 14.2% 11.1%

Source: PIMCO (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, the premium to buy PDI has more than doubled since late December, and it is sitting above both its year-to-date and 1-year averages. This tells me the current price is quite expensive not just on the surface, but also when considering where the fund normally trades at. This makes it difficult for me to consider PDI a Buy at these levels.

Of course, many investors may still want to consider PDI regardless of the premium. The fund has been a strong long-term performer, and its underlying value has actually risen by 2.5% in 2019, which signals plenty of bullish momentum. However, the reason for my hesitation is not necessarily because PDI has a poor outlook, but because PIMCO offers a very similar fund, PCI, that is not so expensive.

As a support for this alternative, consider the same metrics that I listed above, but for PCI.

Fund Current Premium 1-Year High 1-Year Low Average (YTD) Average (1-Year) PCI 1.9% 4.1% (10.3%) 0.3% (0.9)%

Source: PIMCO (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, PCI is also trading at a above-average premium, but its actual premium figure is much lower than PDI. Furthermore, the fund's NAV has seen a larger boost so far in 2019, registering a gain of 3.6%, helping to keep the valuation in check. My takeaway here is that while valuation is just one area to consider when selecting an investment, PCI clearly wins in this regard.

Income Production Weakening in the Short Term

A similar story plays out when we consider income production figures for both PDI and PCI. Similar to the valuation, PDI's income production is not quite as attractive since my last review, as the undistributed net investment income (UNII) has been shrinking in the short term, along with the distribution coverage ratios. While the same can be said for PCI, the previous two UNII reports show that PDI has been trending slightly worse. To illustrate, the February and March reports are listed below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, both funds have seen their short-term coverage ratios come down, as well as the balance of UNII. However, the drop has been sharper for PDI.

My takeaway here is simple. Neither fund seems to be in any danger of being unable to pay the stated distribution. While the declines are notable, both still have positive UNII in reserves to make up for any near-term shortfall, and both also have fiscal year-to-date coverage ratios above the 100% mark. This does not highlight any potential problem, although we will want to monitor these statistics over the next few months to ensure the drops are not the start of a longer-term trend. Therefore, I consider this overview as another reason to favor PCI over PDI at this time.

Mortgage Debt - Outlook Still Positive

I now want to touch on the underlying holdings of both PDI and PCI, since they are strikingly similar. As I mentioned earlier, I believe PDI is comprised of the right type of debt, and its track record of performance speaks loud and clear. Therefore, it is not so much of a knock on PDI as a whole, but simply that its current price is worrisome. However, investors could be inclined to pay that price for exposure to the mortgage debt space, as this is an area that continues to show strong returns, along with a promising outlook. The reason for my reluctance, however, is because PCI offers investors very similar exposure. To illustrate, consider the sector weightings of each fund below, with PCI on the left and PDI on the right:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, while PDI has slightly a slightly higher mortgage debt sector weighting, PCI has a similar amount, and both are heavily invested towards what is happening in this space.

Fortunately, this is an area that I have been bullish on for some time, and this sentiment continues today. I have discussed at length in previous articles how rising home prices, rising wages, and strong employment numbers will all contribute to strong performance in the mortgage debt space. This theme has played out consistently over the last few years, with mortgage delinquencies falling and remaining new record low levels.

Importantly, this is an area that continues to show strong performance as we push in to 2019. Consider that, in January, the transition rate from mortgages that are current to 30-days past due was .8%, a very low figure that was unchanged from January 2018. To illustrate the strength of this figure, consider the trend of this metric over the last two decades, illustrated below:

Source: Mortgage News Daily

As you can see, a figure below 1% is quite impressive, especially considering the longer-term average of this metric. The takeaway here is that homeowners are staying current on their mortgages in record numbers. As this number moves higher, it would indicate homeowners who were making on-time payments are slipping into the first stage of delinquency. As long as this number stays low, new delinquencies should as well, and 2019 has shown we are starting the year off on the right track.

This is clearly a positive for both PDI and PCI, as well as any other PIMCO CEF that has a high amount of mortgage exposure (which many do). In fairness, I see this as a bullish tailwind for both funds and expect this figure to remain low going forward.

Bottom-line

PDI has been a winner long term, and 2019 has delivered a substantial gain to those who bought in back in December. With a high yield, strong underlying performance, and an excess of income in the bank for future distributions, PDI may appear like a top choice going forward. However, I would caution investors at these levels, as PDI's premium to NAV has soared in the near term, putting it above its short-term averages and at a much higher level than during my last review. While I believe PDI has the right type of debt exposure going forward, PCI is an alternative fund that offers essentially the same investment theme. Furthermore, PCI has a larger UNII balance, a better coverage ratio, and a cheaper price. Therefore, I again reiterate that PCI is my preferred method of playing this mortgage debt investment trend, and would recommend investors consider it over PDI at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.