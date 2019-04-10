Pacific Drilling April 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

Four of company's rigs now have contracts, three are waiting for work in the stacked state.

Pacific Khamsin

Pacific Drilling (PACD) has just released its new fleet status report, “opening” the season of fleet status reporting for drillers ahead of the first-quarter reports. Without further ado, let’s look at the changes from the previous fleet status report which was published in March.

Drillship Pacific Bora is now set to work until May 2019 compared to the previous expectations that the rig will finish work in April 2019. One option well remains, and the dayrate is indicated unchanged at $150,000. Drillship Pacific Khamsin, which has previously been transferred from the smart stacked mode to hot stacked mode, received a new contract. The rig will work for Equinor (EQNR) from November 2019 to January 2020 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Besides one firm well, this contract also has three optional wells. The dayrate on this contract is not disclosed, but Bassoe Offshore estimates it to be $175,000. This is a material development for the company, which is now able to get the fourth drillship to work.

It did not take long for Pacific Drilling to find employment for Pacific Khamsin after the company indicated that it was taking the rig into ready-to-work state. However, the company will likely try to find some spot work for the rig between now and November 2019 since it is a significant gap. The size of the contract is nothing to brag about, but on the other hand, it takes the rig back into workforce without committing it for too long at current dayrates.

After this development, Pacific Drilling has four drillships that have contracts: Pacific Bora (working until May 2019 + 1 optional well), Pacific Santa Ana (working until June 2020), Pacific Khamsin (working until from November 2019 to January 2020 + 3 optional wells) and Pacific Sharav (working until November 2019 + 3 optional wells).

Three drillships remain cold-stacked: Pacific Mistral, Pacific Scirocco, and Pacific Meltem. In all likelihood, Pacific Drilling will focus on getting follow-up work for Pacific Bora before reactivating the stacked drillships.

Looking at the bigger picture, the utilization still deserves to be better for drillships with 64 out of 127 rigs drilling right now as per Bassoe Offshore database. Only about 10 rigs out of the total number of drillships are definitely not returning back to the market, so the offshore drilling market has plenty of work ahead. In this situation, each new contract is a positive development for the whole industry.

I believe that this fleet status report marks another important step for Pacific Drilling as a business, and I expect that the company will gradually put its rigs to work. For Pacific Drilling as a stock, the situation is less clear due to low volume of trading. More trading interest is a must before any sustainable upside from current levels can be reached. I maintain my view that Pacific Drilling is interesting at current levels, but clearly, this is not the most suitable practical choice right now.

