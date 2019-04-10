Bed Bath & Beyond: All About Activism Now, But Some Of These Valuation Measures Are Absurdly Cheap

Patient investors may want to own Bed Bath for the "activism" play.

Legion Partners, Macellum and Ancora Advisors, are trying to put 16 candidates on the Board.

Rather than write "War & Peace" for Seeking Alpha readers, the best article might be to highlight a few valuation metrics on the stock and also let readers know that with the "activism" play by the three investors trying to get their slate of candidates on the Board of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), the prospects for the stock have gone from being a "value trap" to being a deep value investment.

But, in my opinion, Temares and the current operators probably have to go and allow new management to take over the troubled retailer.

What I learned in the 1990s when looking at possible turnaround plays is that it typically requires three criteria to be present to meet a potential successful turnaround:

1.) The brand must be intact;

2.) The change must be significant - i.e. at least at the CEO level and, preferably, the majority of the Board;

3.) The business should still be free cash flow positive;

Readers can argue, but I think Bed Bath meets all three criteria, particularly free cash flow, which has grown the last two quarters year over year.

Cash Flow: Quality of Earnings Has Actually Improved

Bed Bath, on a 4-quarter trailing basis, has generated over $1 billion in cash flow from operations the last two quarters and $320 million and $358 million in free cash flow, respectively, and has all but stopped buying back stock.

Earnings quality is typically measured by "cash flow" and free cash flow as a percentage of net income: here is how Bed Bath looks the last 12 quarters or 3 years:

Cash-Flow as % of net inc FCF as % of net inc q3 '19 322% 205% q2 '19 217% 209% q1 '19 223% 124% q4 '18 197% 110% q3 '18 158% 77% q2 '18 166% 84% q1 '18 163% 83% q4 '17 152% 68% q3 '17 176% 104% q2 '17 139% 80% q1 '17 132% 83% q4 '16 120% 81%

Source: valuation spreadsheet from modeling BBBY's financials

What's particularly impressive is that free cash flow is now better than 2x net income the last 2 quarters, with the quality metric being free cash covering net income 1x. In other words, if free cash flow covers net income 1x for a few years, it usually indicates higher earnings quality.

Other metrics that jump out from the financial modeling spreadsheet:

1.) Gross and operating margins have been declining EVERY QUARTER since April of 2012;

2.) Revenue growth has exceeded y/y inventory growth for the last 5-6 quarters, indicating better inventory control and better working capital management;

3.) As mentioned earlier, BBBY has stopped repurchasing stock here in the low to mid-teens although they loved to repurchase it from $50 down to $20. The dividend is just 13% of free cash flow, so if they can just stabilize the business that might have upside, but if I were the new Board, maybe I'd eliminate the dividend and focus on the buyback, given the dynamics of retail today.

4.) Bed Bath is trading at 1x cash flow and 2x free cash flow as of the last quarter's release, just absurdly cheap, given the cash flow generation.

5.) Comps have been negative the last 7 quarters and negative for 9 of the last 10 quarters.

6.) Take a look at this table: SG&A has increased anywhere from 2% to 3% per quarter as revenue has slid and operating income has gotten hammered.

As a CEO, you have to be soft as a grape to allow that to happen. Note the declines in operating income as SG&A grew y/y. Cost of goods sold wasn't much better. You can bet Bed Bath isn't Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

7.) Bed Bath's tangible book value is $18.28 per share. The stock is basically selling at tangible book on Tuesday night, April 9th.

Summary/Conclusion:

A pullback to the $15 area might be bought for clients if the high $14s - $15 level holds, but that's a gap from the morning the activist investors were announced and the fact is it may never be filled.

The free cash flow has always been impressive for BBBY, but the management has been just absolutely tone-deaf as the stock has traded down from $75 in early 2014 to the $10 area in late 2018.

Remember, like Dell (NYSE:DELL) in the 2000s and now potentially GE (NYSE:GE), turnarounds don't always work even when the best of the above conditions are present.

Sometimes, the damage is too great.

If you are a deep value investor and can be patient as this activist battle takes place, you might want to take a shot at the stock.

Prior to the last year, as management sat by while the Board fiddled as Bed Bath burned, Morningstar had rated Bed Bath's "intrinsic value" anywhere from $15 to $25 per share. But that was assuming revenue growth and some earnings growth. The current BBBY intrinsic value estimates by Morningstar is $9.40.

The cash flow is there. Can the activists prevail?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: BBBY reports Wed 4/10 after the closing bell