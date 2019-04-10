Charlotte's Web Has Been On A Tear - More To Come

Source: beauty and fashion tech

While hemp hasn't received the respect recreational and medical cannabis has in the media, Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) has been quietly and effectively been building a CBD powerhouse that is the global leader based upon market cap, and is positioned for a strong run to increase its supply in the rapidly-growing market.

The company sold its products in almost 3,700 retail outlets at the end of 2018, and now has surpassed 4,000. Even so, e-commerce sales account for 57 percent of revenue as of the end of 2018. Both physical sales and e-commerce sales will continue to soar in 2019, as national chains have come on board and its brand increases in mind share.

In this article, we'll look at why the momentum of the company will continue on throughout this year and at least through 2022. We'll also look at why some investors may be too optimistic on the performance of the company.

Latest earnings

With demand rising and its harvest jumping over 10x what it was in 2017 - coming in at 675,000 pounds of raw hemp in 2018 - the company is positioned well for the expected surge in demand, which will vastly improve its numbers over the last solid quarter it reported.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 reached $21.5 million, up from $12.6 million year over year, a gain of 71 percent. E-commerce growth in the quarter was up 58 percent and wholesale, distributor and retail revenue jumped 76 percent in the quarter against the same reporting period of 2017.

Full-year revenue came in at $69.5 million, up from 2017's full-year revenue of $40 million, up 74 percent. For the year, e-commerce sales were up 51 percent and wholesale, distributor and retail revenue increased by 126 percent.

Gross profit in the reporting period was $16.3 million, up from $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 63 percent. As a percent of total revenue it was 76 percent in the quarter, against the 80 percent in 2017's fourth quarter.

Full-year gross profit finished at $52.3 million, compared to the $29.9 million in gross profit generated in full-year 2017, up 75 percent. As a percent of total revenue, it was also 75 percent for 2018.

Even though adjusted EBITDA was down for the quarter because of higher-than-usual expenses, the company guided for adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of 30 percent to 35 percent annually, based upon the historical performance of the company. Net income in the quarter was $3.2 million or $0.03 per share, up from the $2.4 million or $0.03 per share year over year. Full-year net income was $11.8 million or $0.14 per share, up from $7.5 million or $0.09 per share in full-year 2017. Minus costs of $1.3 million associated with its IPO, full-year net income for 2018 was $13.1 million or $0.16 per share, up 76 percent.

Outlook for hemp

With many financial writers and pundits citing Brightfield Group's optimistic outlook for CBD derived from hemp, it's important to look at the numbers and see if they're based in reality.

The bullish projection of the Brightfield Group is that CBD sales derived from hemp will soar from a modest $591 million in 2018 to $22 billion by 2022; that's almost 40X over a four-year period. Some investors have considered the projections dubious because the overall nutraceuticals market in the U.S. is expected to be valued at about $100 billion by 2022. The idea that $22 billion of that will be from CBD sales derived from hemp is a stretch. What a number of commentators miss is the caveat included with Brightfield Group's projections.

What Brightfield Group states is CBD from hemp isn't expected to be "an exclusively nutraceutical product in the future." In other words, its projections include sales coming from the pharmaceutical sector and other segments of the market.

Investors need to understand that CBD derived from hemp as it relates to Brightfield Group's future growth outlook goes beyond the nutraceuticals market it has been largely competing in in the recent past.

The point is a lot of the sales projection coming from Brightfield Group includes sales that are already coming from sources outside the CBD market people usually think of. To put it more clearly: the increase in sales isn't as large as the $22 billion suggests.

A lot of pundits and financial writers haven't made that distinction, so it has given the appearance the increase in CBD revenue numbers are going to come from nutraceuticals alone. That has given the idea of enormous growth, when in reality the parameters used to make CBD sales projections have been expanded.

That doesn't mean CBD sales growth isn't going to be robust over the next few years, only that it needs to be understood it isn't going to have the overall impact on Charlotte's Web that some have implied. It'll have a significant impact on the positive side, but not at the levels the $22 billion gives the impression it will.

Conclusion

The share price of Charlotte’s Web, as of this writing, was up over 80 percent on the year. A lot of that has come from the legalization of hemp at the federal level in the U.S., and the frothy projection of $22 billion in sales within a few years.

I do think the company is due to take a breather, and it wouldn't surprise me to see shareholders take some gains off the table. That will probably put downward pressure on its share price.

Charlotte’s Web should be looked at for its long-term value. If it's able to maintain and better, grow its market share, it should enjoy a nice growth trajectory over the next few years. I think it will accomplish that because of its branding success in the U.S.

A lot has already been priced in, and as I've shown earlier, some in the market are too optimistic based upon not understanding the parameters of Brightfield Group's projection.

Charlotte’s Web has some good years ahead of it, but those basing their overly optimistic outlook on growth projections that may not directly impact the future performance of the company may be disappointed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.