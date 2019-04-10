Dream Office: Favorable Outlook In 2019 But Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF, TSX:D.UN) owns a portfolio of office properties mostly in the Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa region. The company’s focus in the Greater Toronto Area is beneficial, as the region continues to experience strong demand for office spaces. This has resulted in favorable leasing spreads. In addition, the company also has a robust development pipeline that should drive its rental revenue growth in the medium term. The REIT is currently fairly valued and pays a 3.8%-yielding dividend. We think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

Dream Office generated net rental income of C$35.7 million in Q4 2018. This was lower than Q4 2017’s C$37.4 million, primarily due to several dispositions the company carried out in the past year. Similarly, it also delivered funds from operations of C$0.39 per share in Q4 2018.

Thanks to the dispositions of non-core assets, the company has significantly increased exposure to its core-markets such as Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. In fact, about 68% of its portfolio of properties are now located in downtown Toronto. This is much higher than the 53% exposure back in Q3 2017. Similarly, about 14% of the REIT's properties are now located in Ottawa and Montreal. This is much higher than the 12% exposure back in Q3 2017.

Positive Outlook in 2019

Robust office fundamentals in Toronto

About 76% of Dream Office’s portfolio of properties are located in Greater Toronto Area. This region continues to benefit from limited supply, especially in the downtown Toronto area, owing to strong demand for office space from co-working and tech tenants. In fact, office vacancy rate in downtown Toronto sank to only 1.8% in Q2 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, downtown office average net rent has skyrocketed in 2018 to near C$36 per square feet.

A healthy development pipeline

Dream Office currently has two properties under development, one in Toronto and another in Regina. As can be seen from the table below, both properties are expected to generate total net operating income of C$8.3 million. Dream Office has secured a lease for its Toronto development project commencing in H2 2020 for a term of 15 years (with annual rent escalators). The company has secured a lease for its Regina project commencing in H2 2021 for a term of 18 years.

Besides properties under development, Dream Office also has a 15-acre site in Scarborough (in Greater Toronto Area) held for future redevelopment. Its 212 King St West (downtown Toronto) project is currently in the development application process. Its 250 Dundas St (downtown Toronto) building is in the process of rezoning. The REIT's development pipeline should help support its growth beyond 2019.

Favorable leasing spreads

Thanks to strong demand for office space in its major markets, Dream Office should be able to renew its leases at much higher rental rates. As can be seen from the table below, average market rent of C$24.15 per square feet is much higher than the average in-place and committed net rent of C$20.97 per square feet. If all of its leases are renewed now, the company should be able to increase its rental revenue by 15.2% (see table below). This was much higher than the leasing spread of 11% in Q3 2018. The strong leasing spread is driven by a healthy demand in downtown Toronto. As can be seen from the table below, the company should be able to increase its rent by 23.3% in downtown Toronto if all leases are renewed.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Dream Office currently trades at a price-to-2018 adjusted FFO of 20.0x. This is much lower than Allied Properties’ (OTCPK:APYRF) P/AFFO ratio of 27.1x but significantly higher than Dream Global’s (OTC:DUNDF) 15.6x. Dream Office is currently trading at a price of C$24.43 per share. This is below its net asset value of C$24.97 per share as estimated by management in its report. This means that its price-to-NAV ratio is about 97.8%.

3.8%-Yielding dividend

Dream Office offers a monthly dividend of C$0.08333 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.54% (trailing 12 months). Thanks to a dividend cut back in 2017, the company’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 60% in 2018.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

While demand for office properties remains robust, in an economic downturn demand for office space can diminish quickly. If such a condition happens, it may impact Dream Office’s occupancy rate and rental revenue negatively.

Concentration risk

About 68% of the REIT’s properties are located in downtown Toronto and about 76% of its properties are located in Greater Toronto Area. This high exposure means that if there is any regional crisis, such as a housing market crash in Toronto or natural disaster, it may impact its rental revenue negatively.

Asset dispositions may be dilutive in the near term

Management plans to sell about C$75 million of non-core assets this year. This means that any disposition of its non-core properties may result in a temporary loss in rental revenue until the capital is re-invested towards new properties.

Investor Takeaway

We like Dream Office’s focus in the Greater Toronto Area. However, it is currently fairly valued. In addition, we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle. We believe investors may want to take a wait-and-see approach.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.