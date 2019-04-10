Safe And Sustainable 8.8% Yield From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PFLT is likely still a good 'Buy' given that its dividend yield is currently above previous levels and is a good balance with other BDC investments, for a diversified portfolio.

PFLT's portfolio remains predominantly invested in first-lien debt at around 79% portfolio and the PSSL now accounts for 16% and is 100% invested in first-lien debt.

BDCs will begin reporting Q1 2019 results later this month and this article discusses some of the items that investors can expect for PFLT, including improved dividend coverage.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) is a lower-yielding Business Development Company ("BDC") due to having one of the safest portfolios (as discussed in this article), but still has a higher yield compared to most of the others as shown below:

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

Previous Article Follow-Up:

My previous article discussing PFLT mentioned:

investors should be ready to take advantage of the current market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points. PFLT will likely continue to maintain portfolio credit quality with the potential for improved dividend coverage

Since the article, I have purchased additional shares (along with many other BDCs) on December 18, 2018, shown in the chart below:

Source: Yahoo Finance and www.bdcbuzz.com

PFLT Risk Profile Discussion

Management describes its portfolio as "safe enough for your grandma," and I agree due to its focus on higher quality, first-lien senior secured investments at floating rates and is for investors that want solid returns without the typical amount of BDC-related risk.

We underwrite as if it is the peak of the credit cycle. We do our downside cases in our investment memos assuming a recession hits next year. On average, the equity cushions from the financial sponsors are 40%, 50%. So, we’re underwriting as if we’re at the peak of the credit cycle.

Source: PFLT Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

We can be extremely selective about what we ultimately invest in. We are only investing in about 2% of the deals that we have shown. We remain primarily focused on long term value and making investments that will perform well over several years and can withstand different business cycles. Our focus continues to be on companies and structures that are more defensive, have low leverage, strong covenants and high returns.

Source: PFLT Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As of December 31, 2018, there were no investments on non-accrual status and net asset value (“NAV”) per share recently declined by $0.16 or 1.2%, (from $13.82 to $13.66) partially due to markdowns for New Trident HoldCorp, Country Fresh Holdings, and American Teleconferencing Services. These investments accounted for around $6 million (or $0.15 per share) of ‘unrealized losses’ during the quarter (not including the PSSL holdings). The following table shows some of the portfolio investments discussed in previous reports that need close attention over the coming quarters:

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

New Trident HoldCorp and LifeCare Holdings are still considered performing investments but marked well below cost. If these investments were completely written off, NAV per share would decline by around $0.17 per share or 1.2% but would not have a meaningful impact on earnings (around $0.006 per share after taking into account reduced incentive fees).

During calendar Q3 2018, there was a $2.1 million markdown in its first-lien loan to Montreign Operating Company which owns and operates a resort casino in Monticello, New York. However, the company recently received $130 million of additional equity capital from its sponsor.

PFLT has had only five investments on non-accrual status since its IPO with an average recovery rate of 98%:

Our credit quality since inception nearly 8 years ago has been excellent. Out of 343 companies in which we have invested since inception, we've experienced only five non-accruals. On those five non-accruals, we've recovered $0.98 on the dollar so far. As of December 31, we had no non-accruals on our books.

Source: PFLT Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: PFLT Presentation

The portfolio remains predominantly invested in first-lien debt at around 79% portfolio and the PSSL has grown from 9% to 16% over the last three quarters. It is important to note that its PSSL is 100% invested in first-lien debt. Also, management mentioned that it will likely not invest in second-lien assets as they “roll off.”

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

Previously, management was asked about the impact to portfolio companies' ability to support higher debt service expenses given the continued rise in LIBOR:

As we said earlier, the average EBITDA, the interest as of 9/30 was 2.8 times, EBITDA the interest which does imply there’s quite a substantial cushion in the portfolio for these companies to pay for higher rates. But it’s something that we have to monitor and something that I think borrowers are going to be more sensitive to as LIBOR moves up. I mean, we haven’t really been thinking about it for I guess nearly a decade when LIBOR kind of plummeted down to nearly zero. But it’s certainly an issue we’re seeing that the Fed’s been increasing rates and we try to maintain being well on top of it, but 2.8 times as a general proposition, we feel really good about the portfolio’s ability, the underlying company’s ability to pay us back.

Source: PFLT Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: PFLT Presentation

Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, PFLT hit my best case projections due to higher-than-expected dividend income from the PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund (“PSSL”) and a meaningful increase in its portfolio yield (as predicted) driving interest income to its highest level as shown below. The company invested $181 million in 9 new and 24 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield of 8.6%, offset by sales and repayments of $190 million. As expected, the company continues to increase leverage with a debt-to-equity of 0.92, eventually utilizing its Board-approved reduced asset coverage ratio.

Please note the continued improved dividend coverage and ‘Core NII’ that excludes “incentive fee on net unrealized gains accrued under GAAP but not payable unless such net unrealized gains are realized.”

Core net investment income was $0.30 per share, excluding our reversal of $0.04 per share of accrued not payable incentive fee, and excluding $0.06 per share of one-time financing costs, net of investment in incentive fees.

Source: PFLT Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

PFLT had higher-than-expected portfolio growth in 2018 due to “adding senior and mid-level investment professional and regional offices” and I have taken into account the previous and updated projections:

Adding people to our platform has resulted in a significantly enhanced deal flow which puts us in a position to be both more active and selective. Over the last several years, we have substantially grown our platform by adding senior and mid-level investment professional and regional offices. We have these offices in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, London, we beefed up New York. And this is a business that you don't originate through social media or Instagram. You need feet on the street. You need to go knock on doors. Your need to develop relationships, and what that is done is we've enhanced the number of relationships that we've had, a number of looks, which allows us to be increasingly selective about what deals we do.

Source: PFLT Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

There was another increase in its overall portfolio yield (from 8.8% to 9.2%):

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

As discussed in previous reports, PFLT’s portfolio yield has continued to increase primarily due to rising LIBOR and additional returns from its PSSL and I am expecting higher portfolio yield and dividend coverage in the upcoming quarters. The PSSL portfolio has grown from $100 million to $493 million over the last five quarters and the weighted average yield on investments has increased from 7.2% to 8.2% during the same period, primarily due to the rise in LIBOR.

Sources: SEC Filings

In May 2018, the company doubled the capacity of the PSSL to a total of $630 million. I am expecting higher overall portfolio yield and dividend coverage in the coming quarters as the company continues to utilize the remaining capacity. Keep in mind that the PSSL uses off-balance sheet leverage which drives higher returns as the PSSL portfolio grows.

Source: PFLT Presentation

On April 5, 2018, the Board approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018 (which includes the Small Business Credit Availability Act). As a result, the company’s asset coverage requirements applicable to senior securities will be reduced from 200% to 150%, effective as of April 5, 2019.

With regard to the Small Business Credit Availability Act, a reminder that our board approved the modified asset coverage that was included in the law, reducing asset coverage from 200% to 150% effective April 5, 2019. Over time, we are targeting a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4 times to 1.7 times. We will not reach this target overnight. We will continue to carefully invest and it may take us several quarters to reach the new target. During the quarter, we upsized our credit facility to $520 million from $405 million and completed the necessary amendments to enable us to reach the targeted debt-to-equity ratio. We are pleased that we receive the support of all existing lenders and that we expanded our lender relationships.

Source: PFLT Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: PFLT Presentation

PFLT Summary & Recommendations

There is the potential for improved dividend coverage as the company continues to increase leverage, growing its portfolio and overall yield through ramping of its PSSL. Art Penn, Chairman and CEO,

Due to the activity level we are seeing and the growth of PSSL, we are pleased that our current run rate net investment income covers our dividend. Our earnings stream should have a nice tailwind based on the gradual increase in our debt-to-equity ratio, while still maintaining a prudent debt profile.”

Source: PFLT Press Release

The following table shows six different scenarios with various amounts of leverage, using the current portfolio yield of 9.2% and a lower yield of 8.4% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. However, I consider this to be a conservative view as future yield compression is less likely for PFLT and its higher quality portfolio can support higher amounts of leverage. Also, each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income and actual results could be different due to portfolio turnover that could drive higher fee income. This analysis indicates that the current monthly dividend is sustainable with 10% to 20% upside potential mostly related to increased use of leverage and portfolio yield from its PSSL. Also, there was around $0.31 per share of spillover income to cover temporary shortfalls.

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

BDCs will begin reporting Q1 2019 results later this month starting with ARCC and investors should be closely monitoring dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality. Yesterday, PFLT announced that it will be reporting after the markets close on May 8, 2019.

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

As shown below, PFLT is likely still a good 'Buy' given that its dividend yield is currently above previous levels and is a good balance with other BDC investments, for a diversified portfolio.

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Updated rankings and risk profile

One-month preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.