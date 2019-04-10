Berkshire Hathaway's True Moat

A recent article by fellow SA author Steven Chen went through Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) portfolio of companies and their respective moats. I enjoyed reading the article, but don't fully agree with some of the conclusion within. For this analysis, I would add some additional thoughts on Berkshire's portfolio of companies in correlation with the piece. In addition, I have some concluding thoughts that investors I believe sometime miss when consider Berkshire as an investment.

Buffett's love for brands is apparent for anybody who follows Berkshire Hathaway. Coca-Cola (KO), Apple (AAPL), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Fruit of the Loom, and Benjamin Moore are a fraction of the portfolio companies with brand power. I see inherent risk, as the portfolio has high exposure to the reliance on brands, but is limited by intrinsic value size.

Today's business ecosystem has changed. A brand moat isn't what it used to be. You may ask why I think that. Well, there was a major pivot two decades ago when the Internet was starting to blossom. The Internet didn't change things overnight. But in the past 4 years, erosion has occurred in some iconic brands.

Enter The Internet

The Internet allows small brands to compete for business, where in the past store shelf space was guarded. For example, Walmart (WMT) played god in the 90's and early 2000's for retail. As the largest retail gatekeeper, only a certain number of products could fit in their average 100,000 sq. ft. stores. Being one of the brands capturing shelf space was of immense value. It created a closed system for consumers to create a habit. With limited brand options on selves, gatekeepers were basically picking the brands for the consumer.

The Internet changed this dynamic forever. Theoretically, the Internet has created infinite shelf space. Might be the main reason Amazon (AMZN) is called the "everything store". It can just keep adding new products at zero marginal cost.

Retail is still a difficult industry to capture market share, but the playing field has leveled.

What's Not Going To Change

Everyone wants to know the future. But we live in a complex system, and public equities are no exception. As such, predicting 5 years out how a business will be doing is mystifying. One method of putting the odds in one's favor is to ask, "What is not going to change over the next 5 years?" You see, inverting the question puts the problem into different context. Buffett knows this.

Furthermore, we've seen him use this logic throughout his career. A major acquisition applied to the framework would be Geico. Being a low-cost producer coupled with a wonderful customer experience is a recipe for success. Consumers will always want lower prices, and that was a huge factor in his decision making. The float helped also.

What else is not going to change that would be related to Berkshire's portfolio? Railroads aren't being built like they use to be. Owning rails going through the heart of American cities is a valuable asset, as it is a cheap source of moving stuff around the country. Technology is trying to disrupt the moat, but the underlying assumption isn't going away. Moving products around the country in the cheapest manner will always to be a goal, and Buffett assigned a high probability that railroads wouldn't be obsolete for a long time.

Buffett uses simple logic in such a powerful way. Here's how he put his investment thesis in Coca-Cola (KO) in an email to a Microsoft executive:

Coke is now getting a royalty on swallows; probably 7.2 billion a day if these average gulp is one ounce. I feel 100% sure (perhaps mistakenly) that I know the odds of this continuing-again 100% as long as cola doesn't cause cancer.

Network Effects

The article noted above makes a case that network effects are missing. I would argue that is partially true for the wholly owned subsidiaries but not for the equity portfolio. In fact, one of the largest equity positions in Apple (AAPL) benefits from networks effects. As more friends and families become users of the iPhone, iPad, or Macbook, more benefits shall follow. Having an ecosystem where the consumer owns compatible technologies allows friction-less communication. Examples would be FaceTime, iCloud for pictures, and iMessage. In addition, the app store is a two-sided platform where value is accruing to both sides. A large iPhone user base attracts more app developers to focus on iOS apps. As such, better apps and plethora should follow, statically speaking, making for a unique symbiotic relationship.

Other examples of network effect moats in the portfolio would be the payment network holdings: Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and American Express (AMP). Being the platform between banks and merchants has created an oligopoly market dynamic. Card holders benefit from the acceptance of their credit practically anywhere, while merchants benefit from streamlined checkouts to reasonable processing fees. Imagine if, instead of 3-4 major companies, we had a fragmented market where 15-20 companies existed. Cardholders would be running around frantically trying to find stores that accepted their credit, while processing fees would be much higher, as the benefits of scale would be substantially reduced within the payment ecosystem.

Where I Think Berkshire Hathaway's Biggest Moat Lies

Berkshire is a perpetual cash-generating machine with a collection of high-quality companies that have been collected through no-cost float. The model has worked magnificently over the last 30 years or more. Today, size is the big damper at the end of this story. Outperformance is still achievable, just not at such magnitude.

A mounting cash pile of $100 billion isn't a bad problem to have, and is a source of the company's most valuable moat. It isn't your typical category label for a moat. The cash source allows Berkshire to be "antifragile" in difficult economic environments. The robustness of management to be able to put cash to work during such times of scarce buyers has eminent value. 2008 was the perfect example of this, and Berkshire wouldn't be worth $500 billion currently without this trait.

As the company continues to spit off cash, I can easily foresee a small dividend being implemented over the coming years, as this will reduce the burden of capital allocation on Buffett's successor. It's hard to put a value on a moat of an organization that gains strength from disorder or chaos - my guess is it's worth a lot.

