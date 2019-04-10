Corn, Soybean Flat; Wheat Finishes Down Over 1% Tuesday After USDA's WASDE Report

Investment Thesis

Wheat remains in a bearish state given the strong global supply, including old crop carryout and the good-to-excellent condition domestically this year. Weather continues to show support, but the U.S.-China trade talks are still weighing on investors' minds regarding corn and soybeans.

Tuesday's USDA report in line with expectations, corn and wheat exports cut due to strong supply, weather and trade still in focus

On Tuesday, the USDA cut demand for corn with reductions in usage for feed, residual, ethanol, and exports by raising its forecast supply of corn by 200 million bushels. The report showed an increase in supply to 1.035 billion bushels, which was around 50 million more than the average analyst expectations, but still in line. Additionally, the USDA kept the crop's 2018 price unchanged at $3.55 per bushel. Global supplies increased by 215 million bushels, which factored in the USDA reducing U.S. corn exports.

Similarly, the USDA cut demand for wheat regarding export, feed, residual, and seed as its supply or carryout increased 32 million bushels to 1.087 billion. The price, however, was raised by 5 cents to $5.20. Analysts were expecting a smaller increase in supply/carryout.

As for soybeans, the crop's supply dropped 5 million bushels to 895 million, with trade consensus expecting a small increase. Global supplies increased including Brazil (18 million bushels) suggesting that the U.S. will have increased competition in exports for soybeans.

U.S. May corn futures were slightly up this afternoon, 0.11% to $3.6038. U.S. May soybean futures were trading flat at 0.01% to $8.9888 and U.S. wheat was down 1.10% to 4.5888. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was down 0.06% ($0.01) to $15.35, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.03% ($0.004) to $16.05 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) down 0.89% ($0.05) to $5.32. Over the past 7 days, all three grains have been trading within a tight window. Corn a 10-cent window, soybeans 11 cents, and wheat a 18-cent window.

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were down 6.2 cents to $4.590, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 5 cents to $4.264, resulting in a 33-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.01 to $5.230. Figure 1 is a chart showing the price trend of the May 2019 front-month Spring Wheat contract.

Source: Barchart

Figure 2 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 4 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Ample corn and wheat inventories domestically and globally continue to be burdensome and a key bearish variable. For corn, regarding the new crop, weather remains an issue. A powerful spring storm "bomb cyclone" is set to impact the central U.S. with a combination of heavy rain, thunderstorms (including severe weather), wind, and heavy snowfall/blizzard. The western/northwestern corn/soybean belts will feel the brunt of this storm system. This is an area that has already been hit hard this past winter and with the first "bomb cyclone" back in mid-March. Areas to be impacted greatly include Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Meanwhile, this weekend, another strong storm system will impact the southern U.S. including the Delta with additional rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms. Figure 5 is a forecast screenshot from the 12z GEFS depicting a vigorous, high impact storm system ("bomb cyclone") that's to affect the central U.S. later this week with rain, thunderstorms, wind, and snow.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 6 is a side-by-side comparison 850 mb temperature anomaly of the GFS and ECMWF ensembles in the 10-16-day time frame.

Source: WeatherBell

With regards to wheat, the weather will not have much impact on the winter wheat but is worrisome regarding the spring wheat. Spring wheat planting is underway across the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Montana. South Dakota and southern Minnesota are trouble areas in the near term with wetter and cooler-than-normal conditions expected over the next week. The latest USDA report indicated that planting was slightly behind at 1% compared to 2% a year ago and 5% against the 5-year average. Regardless, it's early in the planting season and winter wheat is largely in good shape with strong supply levels keeping this market overall bearish.

Trade talks remain a focal area with regards to soybeans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.