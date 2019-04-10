Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/8/19

Includes: AVEO, EHI, HIO, HIX, NHS, VVR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/8/19 based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There will be a seasonal lull in insider trades in April, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR);
  • NB Hi Yld Str Fd (NHS);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and;
  • AVEO Pharm (AVEO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Take-Two Interactive (TTWO);
  • Splunk (SPLK);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Ringcentral (RNG);
  • Q2 (QTWO);
  • Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Carvana (CVNA), and;
  • Salesforce.com (CRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Galectin Therap (GALT), and;
  • Chegg (CHGG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Tradeweb Markets (TW), and;
  • Twin River Worldwide (TRWH).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Growth Equity Opportunities Fund Iv

BO

Aveo Pharm

AVEO

B

$4,956,523

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Invesco Senior Income Trust

VVR

B

$4,499,211

3

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

B

$2,493,925

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

NB Hi Yld Str Fd

NHS

B

$1,090,438

5

Bruni Enrico

MD

Tradeweb Markets

TW

JB*

$810,000

6

Olesky Lee

CEO,DIR

Tradeweb Markets

TW

JB*

$540,000

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

B

$366,969

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$131,200

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$117,311

10

Uihlein Richard E

DIR,BO

Galectin Therap

GALT

B

$100,972

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zelnick Strauss

CB,CEO

Take Two Interactive

TTWO

AS

$13,601,397

2

Seale R H

DIR

Q2

QTWO

AS

$9,810,271

3

Frei Brent

DIR,BO

Smartsheet

SMAR

S

$6,716,966

4

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$6,490,888

5

Jones Mark Evan

CEO,BO,DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$4,047,918

6

Marlow John H

VP,CAO,GC

Ringcentral

RNG

AS

$2,863,116

7

Lem Esther

SO

Chegg

CHGG

AS

$1,864,500

8

Merritt Douglas

CEO,DIR

Splunk

SPLK

AS

$1,611,702

9

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$1,585,199

10

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

S

$1,558,342

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.