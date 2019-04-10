Callon Petroleum Receives A Strong Price For Its Ranger Asset

Reduction in cash flow going forward is expected to be fairly modest (around $25 million for the forward year) after dividend and interest savings.

The price is pretty good (at around $16,250 per net acre after production adjustments) given that Ranger offers weaker returns than Callon's other operating areas.

This will give Callon funds to redeem its preferred shares and pay down some of its credit facility debt.

Callon sold its Ranger asset for $260 million plus the potential for up to $60 million more depending on oil prices.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) announced that it was selling its Ranger asset in the southern Midland Basin for $260 million, with the potential for up to another $60 million depending on oil prices. This is a good price for an asset that it wasn't planning on developing further during 2019, and which offered weaker returns than its other operating areas. Callon is able to redeem its preferred shares and pay down part of its credit facility with the proceeds from the sale, while only taking a relatively modest hit to near-term operating cash flow.

The Ranger Area

Callon is divesting its Ranger operating area in Upton and Reagan Counties. This includes 9,850 net Wolfcamp acres producing around 4,000 BOEPD (52% oil) as of February 2019. Callon hasn't been active in Ranger for a while, with no planned activity in 2019 and the last mention of new production from that area came in Q3 2018.

Callon also mentioned that Ranger contains 70 net delineated locations with an IRR of more than 25% at strip pricing.

Source: Callon Petroleum

Sale Valuation

If February 2019 production was valued at $25,000 per flowing BOE (somewhat lower than what I'd normally use due to the relatively low 52% oil split), then that would value the Ranger acreage at approximately $16,250 per net acre.

Based on 70 net locations, the price per net location would be around $2.3 million (again with production valued at $25,000 per flowing BOE). However, there may be an estimated 160 net delineated locations for the Ranger asset, with 90 of those net locations having IRRs of under 25% at current strip prices. The IRRs would be fairly negatively affected by the low realised price for Permian natural gas at the moment (and the high amount of gas at Ranger), so I think some of those other 90 net locations would have over 25% IRRs once the gas differentials narrow enough so that the first few months of gas production aren't generating near zero revenue. Based on all estimated locations, the price per net location would be around $1 million.

Source: Callon Petroleum

Callon seems to have received a very good price with its asset sale, even without considering the potential to receive potentially another $60 million depending on oil prices.

I project that the Ranger asset would have generated around $35 million EBITDA over the next twelve months, assuming no additional development and $60 WTI oil. The $260 million base purchase price would be around 7.4x forward EBITDA, with that fairly high multiple also reflecting the significant number of undeveloped locations involved in the transaction.

Revised 2019 Outlook

If the deal closes in early May (as an example), Callon's 2019 production may be affected by approximately 2,300 BOEPD. This is based on Callon losing eight months of production from its Ranger asset, along with the estimate that its December 2019 production (based on Callon's original plan not to develop Ranger more in 2019) could be around 3,100 to 3,200 BOEPD (compared to around 4,000 BOEPD in February).

This would result in Callon's 2019 production averaging around 38,200 BOEPD instead, with its oil percentage increasing from around 77.5% to 79% as a result of the sale. Callon's 2019 exit rate production could be affected by around 3,000 BOEPD by the sale, while its exit rate oil percentage could approach 80% now.

At $60 WTI oil and $2.85 Henry Hub natural gas, Callon would now be expected to generate around $690 million in oil and gas revenue during 2019, and around $689 million in revenue net of hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 11,019,898 $58.00 $639 Natural Gas 17,538,615 $2.90 $51 Hedge Value -$1 Total Revenue $689

There is no change to the $513 million in capital expenditure budget, but Callon will save a bit from reduced interest costs and preferred dividend payments.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense (Including Workovers) $84 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $48 Cash G&A $58 Cash Interest $66 Preferred Dividends $4 Capital Expenditures $513 Total Expenses $773

Callon is now expected to end up with around $84 million in cash burn in 2019 at $60 WTI oil. Callon should therefore end up with close to $100 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of 2019, assuming that it redeems its Series A preferred shares. This will also depend on working capital changes during the year.

Notes On Callon's Valuation

I previously calculated that Callon's enterprise value was approximately 5.9x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at strip prices at the time (marginally lower than now). As Callon sold its non-core Ranger asset for around 7.4x forward EBITDAX (based on a $260 million purchase price), I'd consider the deal a positive for Callon's valuation. However, as Callon has around 228 million shares, getting $70 million in extra value for the asset (as an example, assuming that a non-core asset might be valued at 5.4x EBITDAX) would only add around $0.31 per share to Callon's value.

Conclusion

By various metrics, Callon appears to have done well in getting a base price of $260 million for its Ranger asset. It wasn't allocating capital to Ranger in 2019 and the sale allows it to redeem its 10% preferred shares as well as pay down part of its credit facility. The impact of the sale on Callon's cash flow is also fairly modest (around $25 million for the forward year after accounting for savings on interest and preferred dividend payments).

The production adjusted price of $16,250 per net acre or around $1 million per net location ($2.3 million per net location with an IRR of 25+% at current strip) is strong given the relatively gassy production from the asset. Ranger (other than the Lower Wolfcamp B) also was previously reported as having weaker returns than Callon's other operating areas.

The sale adds modestly to Callon's value and also gives it additional liquidity to develop its stronger performing areas going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.