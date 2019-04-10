CannaTech Conference Series: Meni Morim, CEO Namaste Technologies (Podcast Transcript)

We interviewed Meni at the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, where he spoke about his company's use of machine learning and AI within the Cannabis space.

Jonathan Liss: Welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. We speak with C-level executives, scientists, law and sector experts to discuss the present and future of Cannabis Investing. I'm your co-host Jonathan Liss. Over the two days of April 1st and 2nd, Rena Sherbill and I covered the CannaTech Investing Conference in Tel Aviv, speaking with a wide variety of attendees and presenters, from executives and scientists to venture capitalists, marketers and journalists. I was delighted to sit down on day two of the conference with Meni Morim, Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer of Namaste Technologies Incorporated, ticker symbol, NXTTF. The focus of Meni's speech that afternoon was on AI in the cannabis industry, and so I was happy to be able to press him further about what the contours of AI and machine learning actually look like in this space.

Of course, I also touched on the corporate governance issues that have plagued Namaste in recent months, from their board severing ties with former CEO, Sean Dollinger, after an internal investigation revealed self-dealing on Mr. Dollinger's part to their auditor PWC parting ways with Namaste in early March. What emerged is a company looking to find its unique voice and place in a fast-growing industry, while putting recent problems behind it. Only time will tell whether Mr. Morim and the team at Namaste will be successful.

JL: I’m here with Meni Morim, Interim CEO of Namaste Technologies, and Head of Product, Chief Product Officer, right?

Meni Morim: Hello. Yes, thank you. Thank you for having me.

JL: Welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. So anyway, I just heard your talk. It was really awesome to listen to.

MM: Thank you.

JL: As a fellow product person, I heard you throw out concepts like we did it the MVP way. How do you find that coming from a product angle and a software background? You’re differentiated from other companies in this space.

MM: That’s actually – you know, I was a little bit worried that those terms will be a little bit too geeky for the audience. I’m happy to hear that it was well received. I am biased, so of course, I do believe that having a product-driven company gives you much stronger long-term sustainability than being, for example, a sales-driven company. So, without reflecting on our own company for the matter of details, but if you look at it as a baseline, if you’re a sales-driven company, you have a very shortsighted view on what you build and what value you generate for your customers. Whereas, if you’re a product-driven company, you work together with your customers to understand what their pain points are in building products that actually address those pain points rather than what they want.

So, the simple comparison is what Henry Ford said in regards to cars, right. If I would have built what my customers asked, it would have been a faster horse. So, he works with them on the problem and builds something that is sustainable long-term. So, I’m very excited to be able to drive, you know, a product-driven culture within Namaste.

JL: Yes, sure. And you spoke a lot about machine learning and AI. I think that's definitely somewhat of a bigger, different angle than you hear from the larger players in this space, the Canopys, and the Auroras. How are you guys using that exactly?

MM: Right. So, the disclaimer that I need to make is as part of what we saw in the presentation that really a lot of companies today claim to use AI because it's hyped and essentially it increases the amount of money you can raise, and the willingness to pay off your customers.

JL: Sure. It’s a buzz word that gets thrown out in a lot of different industries.

MM: Absolutely. We should have just added blockchain and it will be great.

JL: Yes, there you go.

MM: But the reality is that in the same product-driven approach, we looked at what problems we have that would be better solved using AI faster than using human intelligence. And there are quite a few opportunities there. For example, as we spoke of, was stock prediction or grow predictions. What should we as a sales-only LP actually stock and sell? We don't want to get stuck with unsold stock, or a cultivator should use those predictions to know what to grow.

But for us, the most immediate need for AI, and this is how we’re actually using it, is helping patients find the right strain for them. In Canada specifically, the way that prescriptions are provided are, here you go, it’s a prescription for cannabis. It’s the equivalent of getting a prescription for antibiotics. Which one? I don't know. I don't – I shouldn’t be the one that figures that out, but it is the reality in cannabis. So, we’re using AI to try and make educated recommendations for patients to help them reduce the trial and error cycle and find relief faster.

So, that is what we do, and the fact that we’re positioned as a sales-only LP with a broad selection of strains, we’re actually able to deliver unbiased recommendations to our patients and that's what we’re aiming to do.

JL: Sure. And if you could get into the weeds of it, no pun intended, of how you actually built the algorithms and the machine learning process?

MM: Absolutely.

JL: I know not everyone will be interested in that, but I think for people who’re trying to figure out why your company may have an edge in this space, I think that would be helpful.

MM: Absolutely. So, and I assume you’ll edit the boring parts out, but there are two aspects of any machine learning flow. One is data, specifically structured data because AI at the end of the day is garbage in, garbage out. It is the equivalent of a young child that you need to constantly teach. If you tell that child that what you see in front of you is blue even though it's red, that's what that child would know.

So, we need to make sure that we collect high-quality structured data that we can use to train our models. In the context of what we’re doing, that's what we do through Uppy. We enable people to report their cannabis usage and tell us their profile, their symptoms before usage, the characteristics of the strain they used, and the results post usage. So, if you envision that we are able to create a flow of your status, what you used and what happened after, better or worse. We then use that data to train the machine learning model.

In a very simple way, we teach the child, hey, if a person comes to you with insomnia and they use a strain that has this level of THC, this level of CBD, and they vaporize at this temperature, these are the results you'll see, so next time somebody comes in with a similar problem tell them that. So that's what the engine does. It takes that data and it provides that recommendation to the user and the machine learning part of it is that just like a child, if that child makes a recommendation and says, use this strain. If the user comes and says, wow, but that was really bad because of one, two, three four. That human will learn. It will understand that, oh! I made a mistake in my recommendation because this person was slightly different than the previous one. So, I learned and I trained my model and now I’ll be able to make more accurate recommendations in the future.

JL: Sure.

MM: Does that make sense?

JL: Yes, it does. So, there is a full feedback loop built into it.

MM: Exactly, yes.

JL: Yes, it makes sense. Moving over to the, let’s say, business side of things a bit. So, Namaste has, I think, got into the position it’s had – I think you had $15 million in sales last year. You’re projected to go up to $23 million or $24 million this year. That's mainly come on lower margin sales of things like vaporizers, glass, but I believe you're trying to get into different parts of this supply chain, so could you – and the value chain, if you could just lay out what the game plan is?

MM: Absolutely. So, I think that our vision has been communicated in the past and it really hasn't changed, right. We believe in this market, but we also believe that the vaporizer that brought us – our hardware - has brought us to where we are today is becoming commoditized and much more competitive. And as that happens, two very important things need to be remembered.

One is, within Canada, we have a sandbox, right. It’s one of the first G7 countries in the world to fully legalize cannabis both recreationally and medically. We are established as a fully, truly vertically integrated platform that allows us to sell product into it and that is what we believe will be our initial growth engine. The ability to sell not only hardware, but cannabis products and cannabis-derived products in Canada, and as the global regulatory landscape evolves to be able to deploy that model that we have proven and perfected in Canada in other geographies.

The other part is that as the hardware business becomes commoditized and more players and more competitors come in, they're going to need a place to sell their products, and by creating a marketplace that takes care of traffic generation, conversion rate, user experience, fulfillment, etcetera, we enable players to come in, and for example, if they target the long-tail, they don't need to maintain their own store; they don’t need to drive their own traffic, etcetera. They can simply come, list their products on our platform, and we’ll handle all the heavy lifting using technology to enable them to focus on what they do best, which is serving their customers in regards, for example, grow equipment or handmade glass. We don't want to be the ones that handle that, we want to enable those players to do that.

JL: Sure, yes. You guys have, I think, a fairly stable cash position right now. You've made some acquisitions here and there. You just bought a edibles company, Choklat. Am I pronouncing that right?

MM: Yes, sure.

JL: Is that part of the game plan also? Are there going to be additional acquisitions along the way - maybe more things along the lines of Findify acquisition?

MM: One – we're always looking for value-add acquisitions. The most important thing to remember is that we want to make sure that any acquisitions we make have true strategic synergies with our business. We will only look into strategic investments or acquisitions of companies that actually align with that strategy and help us accelerate our growth, both for us and the company that we either merge [with] or acquire.

JL: Yes, sure. Makes sense. Finally, just to kind of give you a chance to clear the air, so you guys have been through a bit, I would say, on the corporate governance side in the last few months. Stock price has definitely reflected that. Your board had to terminate relationship with your former CEO. You had your auditor, Price Waterhouse, step down at the beginning of this month. What are you doing to increase transparency or better corporate governance?

MM: So, we’re definitely looking and focusing on the future and having better corporate governance is a huge part of that, and I think that it's very visible from our actions. I think from the recent press releases that we have released that are material and relevant, we are updating our internal corporate governance processes led by our new General Counsel, so that's one very important focus for us internally to make sure that those aspects of the business are improved and I hope that our actions reflect that and our investor base understands that this is the direction and we’re all very focused on building a healthy sustainable business that corporate governance is a very important part of.

JL: Yes, sure. That makes sense and I’m sure we will be reassuring to at least some shareholders or potential shareholders. Finally, before we go, what would you say in terms of all the things coming up for Namaste? What has you most excited heading into the next year?

MM: Well, I think it's chasing our vision with a focus on technology. That is our core strength, that is where we’re best positioned and we’re very excited to show our customers, partners, and investors what it is we’re actually building. I encourage our investors to go to our tech blog, for example, which is one of our first initiatives; we actually released a technical blog where our engineers release on a weekend and bi-weekly basis an article on what it is we’re actually doing. So, people can see the things that are done behind the scenes.

JL: That’s cool. I don’t how many companies do that, but that sounds – it sounds like something different.

MM: I’ll send you the link so we can include it in the article. [Ed. note: Link here.]

JL: Awesome. Anyway, thank you so much.

MM: Thank you very much.

JL: Thank you for taking the time.

MM: Thanks for having me.

JL: Good luck.

