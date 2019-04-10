Facebook To $200? Probably

This is common before an earnings rally, and so I look into Facebook's earnings trade potential.

In my last article on Facebook (FB), I set a target price of $188.99 when the stock was trading at $165. Since that article, I have seen many analysts raise their price targets, many citing the monetization of Facebook Stories and the potential of Instagram’s ability to eat up market share in the e-commerce sector. Guggenheim raised from $175 to $200; Morgan Stanley raised from $190 to $195; and Mott Capital stated a price target close to my original, at $187.

New Price Target

Rare for me, but I agree with the analysts this time. In light of this, I re-evaluated my price target and am giving a new price target: $200.58. I base this on a number of factors listed below.

Price action: As we will discuss in more detail below, FB’s price action has changed to show a negative skew that implies a newly forming momentum.

Sentiment: Typically, a consensus among analysts that the stock is underpriced leads to upward pressure on the stock.

Earnings potential: My preliminary analysis of FB’s earnings show that the stock is underpriced as per its earnings growth. The stock and EPS growth have diverged, and the market should close this gap via mean reversion of the stock price against EPS.

Misplaced fear: A company as large as FB necessarily has its scandals, and issues such as the platform being used for voting fraud or user data snooping have created negative sentiment in the public but really have little effect on the bottom line of this company - which, as we should all remember, derives its earnings through advertisers, not users. The news tends to emphasize the bad more so than the good, and I believe the perceived risks are overblown, having little to do with whether advertisers employ Facebook in their marketing mixes. The fears often mentioned by FB investors tend to relate to company stability or reputation in the public eye, but these risks are overplayed, especially when you consider that FB’s business is much less risky than that of a financial institution (remember 2008?) or unproved/unstable sector (remember 2000?).

New revenue sources: Instagram and Facebook Stories seem to have more potential that I had previously considered, allowing a sort of expansion for this company, which is already growing its earnings via its main digital advertising platform.

Price Action

While FB price action typically follows a Gaussian curve, returns have become increasingly skewed. Here are the returns over the past year:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Over the past month, price action has given FB’s returns chart a negative skew:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Facebook Entering Pre-Earnings Drift

We are only a couple weeks out from FB’s earnings report. This negative skew shift often occurs before earnings reports in what is called “pre-earnings drift.” Negative skew before pre-earnings drift is associated, more often than not, with a coming earnings rally.

FB acts in phases, with long periods of capital outflow and inflow oscillating. Currently, the charts are showing net capital inflow. While the phase seemed to have been ending, we see a new influx of cash, possibly due to the pre-earnings drift phenomenon:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

From my projections, FB should see a 3-4% gain on earnings. This would put the stock at above $180 per share. While I have declined requests to look at FB as an earnings trade because my preliminary analysis showed a 63% chance of an earnings rally, which is too low for our earnings newsletter, we can take a look at some of the details surrounding my preliminary analysis.

A Quick Look at the Financials

The company's financial numbers are good. The only fundamental ratio that hints at an overvaluation is price-to-book, which is less useful than a number of other metrics for predicting earnings. In fact, FB as an earnings play is convex, meaning that the upside reward is larger than the downside risk.

My subscribers might recall plays such as these as “white swans”: these trades have both probability and risk/reward in favor of the bulls. However, the current FB earnings trade does not exactly meet the definition due to the relatively low probability (we generally want at least something around 70%). Still, from an EPS perspective, FB is clearly in a growth phase, supporting the long position:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

When we plot the rolling average (smoothed) EPS versus the stock price, we can see that earnings drive stock price for the most part. However, FB, having a high beta (~0.9), naturally fell in December with the market. This has caused a divergence between earnings and the stock price:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Earnings traders can leverage this divergence, noting that the stock price has lagged behind EPS. While EPS is at an all-time high, the stock price matches the fundamentals of 2018 Facebook. Earnings have clearly outpaced the stock price, and a high-delta, low-theta trade makes sense here.

Trade Recommendation

Finding the right tool for the trade requires many calculations and comparisons. I’ve done this for you to find a general guideline for FB’s earnings trade via calls. If going with long calls, ensure your theta is under -0.02.

An alternative strategy for those who want to mitigate risk and want (or already hold) the stock itself follows:

Long 1 lot FB Long Jun19, 2020 $165 put

This is a synthetic LEAP with a theta of -0.14, meeting our needs. This strategy provides unlimited upside, while protecting us from a crash in FB, which is a rational risk simply because of the stock’s high beta. The “insurance” via the long put should cost us roughly $1,450 for over 1 year of protection.

With this play, in total your max downside risk is 14%. Yet, you maintain all the potential upside and have the flexibility to convert this strategy to a synthetic strangle (by purchasing one more of the put options). Should FB rally stronger than expected, you can re-establish the position by selling OTM puts, while buying ATM puts.

Hold through earnings and the post-earnings drift (as we discussed in our last article, the company’s post-news bias is upward); FB prices in positive news slowly, producing this post-earnings drift.

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.