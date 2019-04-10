Illinois Tool Works Is A Top Flight Industrial

The stock is expensive, so investors should wait for the price to come down. Nonetheless, Illinois Tool Works is a premium industrial play.

There are many options for investors looking to gain healthy exposure to industrial sectors. As manufacturing technologies advance and economies mature, the continued need for upgrading machinery and industrial expansion will provide opportunity throughout these markets. We have found that Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stands out as a robust industrial conglomerate. With strong profitability, returns on capital, and a long history of dividend growth, Illinois Tool Works is poised to generate wealth for investors over the coming years. With shares near 52-week highs, the stock is a little too expensive for our taste. However, Illinois Tool Works should be a heavily considered stock when an economic downcycle opens up buying windows throughout the industrial sector.

Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Premium Operational Performance

Illinois Tool Works has built a collection of businesses that span across seven business segments. These include various categories: Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Testing/Measurement, Welding, Polymer/Fluids, Construction, and Specialty Products. Despite such a varied collection of interests, the company has managed to produce sparkling operational results. Illinois Tool Works has exploited profitable niches where they can add value to their customers. We illustrate this by charting three fundamental metrics against a peer group sampling.

These fundamentals include:

Operating Margin

FCF Conversion Rate (as a percentage of revenues)

Cash Rate of Return on Invested Capital (CROCI)

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI).

Source: YCharts

Among the peer group, Illinois Tool Works is operating at the highest margin. Operating margins have steadily trended higher over the course of the past ten years. This is the result of an initiative back in 2013 that put the company on a path of focusing its business on strategic markets and investing in organic growth rather than acquisitions.

Source: YCharts

This increased profitability has made Illinois Tool Works a strong cash flow generator. The company converts more than $0.16 of every dollar to free cash flow, a close second place finish behind Danaher Corp. (DHR). We typically look for a company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into FCF, so this is a solid output. This is a key metric that helps a company continually raise its dividend year after year.

Source: YCharts

An important ingredient to long-term success is to efficiently manage the financial resources of a company. We look at this by measuring the cash rate of return on invested capital. Illinois Tool Works tops in the group as the only company to cross a 20% rate of return. We do want to note that 3M Company (MMM) has a strong track record of performance in this area, only tailing off over the past couple of years. The increase in ITW's CROCI rate is largely due to a focus on organic growth. The industrial sector is very M&A active, and acquisitions typically carry premium pricing, synergy needs, and other execution risks.

Source: YCharts

Lastly, we look at the leverage ratios of each company. A company with too much debt can be susceptible to a downturn in the business - especially industrial companies that tend to cycle with the economy. While not the lowest, Illinois Tool Works' leverage ratio of 1.9X EBITDA is comfortably below our 2.5X cautionary threshold. The high degree of profitability and strong balance sheet create a strong foundation for ITW that can help it weather just about any realistic operating environment.

With high rankings in each performance metric, a strong balance sheet gives Illinois Tool Works a strong argument as one of the most well-run industrial conglomerates in the sector.

Strong Dividend Growth

When you consider the high quality of businesses that Illinois Tool Works manages and the company's strong financial footing, it makes sense that the company is a "dividend champion." Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend each year for the past 44 years. In addition to consistent growth, the dividend's current yield of 2.50% is an attractive offering. General Electric (GE) is completely unreliable right now, so its 2.82% yield doesn't carry much weight. 3M remains the sole comparable yield play with a slightly higher yield of 2.61%.

Source: YCharts

Both Illinois Tool Works and 3M have raised their payouts at robust rates over the past ten years. Their ten-year dividend CAGR are 11.3% (Illinois Tool Works) and 10.5% (3M), respectively.

Source: YCharts

Where we see just a slight degree of separation between these two is the payout ratio. The payout from Illinois Tool Works only consumes about 46% of cash flows, while 3M's dividend consumes almost 66% of cash flow. This lower payout gives Illinois Tool Works a bit more room to grow the payout, and some financial flexibility if the business sees an unexpected downturn (in the event of a recession, for example). When you combine the low payout with an attractive combination of yield and growth, Illinois Tool Works emerges as a truly exceptional dividend growth stock.

But Are Shares A Buy Today?

After dipping during an end-of-year market correction, Illinois Tool Works has been strong since January, appreciating more than 19%.

Source: YCharts

The current share price of $151 per share is fairly close to its 52-week highs. Based on a midpoint of guided earnings for FY2019 of $8.05 per share, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 18.75X. This is a 17% premium to the company's ten-year median P/E ratio.

Source: Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Considering that guided earnings for 2019 represent year-over-year growth between 4% and 8%, it's difficult to justify a premium to historical norms - especially being in what is an aging economic upcycle. Despite robust fundamentals and dividend metrics, the stock needs to come down around 20% to begin making sense. This would result in a target share price of $120. Just look at what happened when negative sentiment hit the market - shares plummeted. We want to avoid industrial stocks trading at premiums during an upcycle. They are often a trap that sees the floor come out from under the stock price when the economy turns.

Wrapping Up

Despite not being the most followed industrial stock, Illinois Tool Works manages to stack up well against a variety of well-known peers. The company offers robust profitability, cash flows, and returns on capital. When you factor in an attractive combination of yield and dividend growth, Illinois Tool Works emerges as a true blue-chip industrial. Despite these positives, the current valuation is not justifiable. This makes ITW a stock to keep on your watch list for the next market downturn.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.