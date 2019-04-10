The Global Macro Picture Is Ready To Explode With Alex Barrow

This episode I talk with Alex Barrow, Co-Founder and Chief Macro Strategist of Macro Ops. We discuss the major moves that are shaping up in the global macro space.
In this episode we touch on the dollar, bonds, metals, inflation, inverted yield curve, China, $YTRA and equity indexes.
We also talk about how Alex stacks his fundamental macro views with technical indicators to give him a better timing advantage in markets.
This was a long one, I hope you enjoy it!
