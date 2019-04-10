What Does The IBD 50 Tell Us About Current Momentum (Video)

In a recent StockWaves webinar, we examined the IBD 50 using the Innovator IBD 50 Fund (FFTY) ETF. This can be a good instrument to use to examine momentum, because of the way Investor's Business Daily selects their list targeting names they feel are generating outstanding profit growth, big sales increases, wide profit margins and a high Returns on Equity. During periods of market volatility there can be pretty high turnover in the list, and while the FFTY does also rebalance weekly we feel that it can give a pretty good snapshot of the current momentum names in the market. Furthermore, as this index seems to get hit harder relative to the broad market in down trends, looking for early warning signs of "toppiness" is not a bad idea.

Indeed, as we look at the Elliott Wave structure of FFTY we can see a corrective bounce structure nearing completion. And, as we delve deeper into some of the current components, we see further evidence that the second half of a larger market correction might be trying to resume. These stocks covered today are not at all the only names showing clear signs of pending tops, merely the ones that more clearly count as "B-waves" topping with specific targeted support regions for the moves down.

While a new issue and lacking more history, PagSeguno Digital Ltd (PAGS) is confirming our "CABpIPO" pattern with a clear ABC corrective move up in the blue (B). Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) at first look is very different from many other names in the FFTY, but it too is topping in a B-wave of one degree larger tracing out a wider (A)(B)(C) expanded flat up from the 2017 low. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) also counts a wide (A)(B)(C) up from early 2018 as a larger Primary degree B-wave. Alibaba (BABA) makes one of the strongest cases for the bearish (B) wave bounce off the October 30 low as ABC up. Booking (BKNG) is another name in the IBD 50 list that, while impulsive looking off the December low, looks like ABC of another expanded flat (B) wave. Finally, Align Tech (ALGN) is clearly 5up completing off the December low again in what counts best as the c wave of B in the larger (4)th wave, just now reaching the exact 61.8% Fibonacci retrace.

We will examine more of these names soon so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.