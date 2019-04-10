Is Pre-Earnings Season Pessimism A Good Thing?

I suspect that Q1 '18 and the current expectation of -2% to -3% S&P 500 earnings growth year over year will be the bottom for this correction.

The upshot of the sentiment analysis for readers is that the worse the sentiment heading into a reporting season, the better the "upside surprise" for the S&P 500 earnings season, and usually the better the market response.

As big fans of Bespoke's research, the firm published their long-awaited earnings season preview today.

Although the sharp first quarter 2019 rally in the S&P 500 throws a fly in the ointment, the upshot of the sentiment analysis for readers is that the worse the sentiment heading into a reporting season, the better the "upside surprise" for the S&P 500 earnings season, and usually the better the market response.

My own opinion is that Q1 '18 is a lot like Q1 '16, when the S&P 500 bottomed in late January, early February 2016, and S&P 500 earnings fell 5% y/y according to the IBES by Refinitiv data, which was the bottom of the cycle for that correction for S&P 500 earnings growth.

I suspect that Q1 '18 and the current expectation of -2% to -3% S&P 500 earnings growth year over year will be the bottom for this correction as well.

To answer the headline question today, I'd say, "Yes".

We'll see shortly.

