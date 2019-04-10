Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson

Roper is a cash flow machine, and when shares fall back to fair value - investors should take a close look at what is truly a wonderful business.

We were reminded of this when passing on Roper at fair value back in February. The stock has continued upward ever since. You learn from your mistakes.

Investing legend Warren Buffett once quipped that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price." This is a great nugget of wisdom for long-term investors, because a company's strong fundamentals will almost always more than make up for a slight discount on an inferior stock (in the form of a company increasing its intrinsic value over the long term). Our ongoing coverage of Roper Technologies (ROP) is an excellent illustration of this lesson.

We previously covered Roper Technologies in February after a run-up in the stock price had shares trading in line with Roper's ten-year median earnings multiple. The stock had already come up from approximately $247 per share in December, and had reached $290 at that point. Even though the stock was in line with historical norms (part of what we would use to determine "fair value"), we avoided the name because the stock had already made a sizeable short-term leg higher, citing drama in Washington as a likely catalyst for a potential price correction.

What happened? Well, as you can see in the chart below, the stock continued to shoot higher and the short-term correction that we projected never came to be. Since hitting that low point of $247, Roper Technologies has continued on to vastly outperform the S&P 500.

Source: Ycharts

Moral of the story? We got "cute" and failed to see the forest for the trees. Roper's appreciation was part of a high-quality stock seeing PE expansion as the market rebounded.

What makes Roper Technologies a "wonderful company"? This software and engineered solutions company operates a very high margin, asset-light business model that is utilized in niche markets such as Medical, Energy, and RF Software applications. Our full company profile on Roper Technologies can be found here.

Source: Ycharts

As a result, operating margins and free cash flow generation have steadily expanded over time. When you combine this with healthy growth - Roper has grown revenues at a CAGR of 8.45% over the past decade, and EPS at a CAGR of 11.45% - free cash flow goes through the roof. Free cash flow has more than quadrupled over the past decade, and now stands at more than $1.3 billion over the past twelve months.

Source: Ycharts

A company with such rich cash flows can simultaneously grow its divided (26 consecutive increases and a ten-year CAGR of 19%) and continue to invest in growth. The company recently announced its most recent acquisition in Foundry, a London-based software solutions provider for 410 British pounds ($535 million USD) in an all-cash acquisition. This is the latest move in a long history of strategic and profitable acquisitions that are funded by cash flow streams that continue to rapidly grow.

As we circle back to our original discussion, are shares currently an opportunity to correct what was a poor hypothesis? Unfortunately, things are a bit different than in February. Based on the midpoint of Roper's 2019 EPS guidance of $12.20, the stock's current share price of $343 results in an earnings multiple of 28.11X earnings. Rather than hovering around historical norms, this P/E ratio now represents a 15% premium to the stock's ten-year median P/E ratio of 24.45X.

At more than 28X the upcoming year's earnings, expectations are set pretty high by the market. A hiccup in the market or something as simple as an earnings miss could result in a fair-sized pullback in the stock price. Although we regretted passing on Roper before, it isn't any better to make the inverse of the same mistake. If shares fall back to around 24X earnings, or $288 per share, it would represent a fair opportunity to accumulate a profitable company that has the growth and fundamentals to continue to thrive over the long term. This truly wonderful company should be on just about any long-term investor's radar.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.