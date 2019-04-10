North American Palladium: Fundamental Strength Solidifies The Growth Outlook

Thesis

North American Palladium (OTCPK:PALDF) is a pure play (Figure-1) in the palladium mining space whose mining operations are based on its single mining asset, namely the LDI (read: Lac Des Iles) mine in Ontario, Canada.

Figure-1 (Source: Presentation)

In this article, I have discussed the FY 2018 performance of PALDF. The company has delivered solid performance in terms of both financial and operational performance metrics. PALDF is clearly growing on a Y/Y basis, and based on the healthy mining dynamics of the company's LDI mine, I believe the company is a sure-shot growth stock.

Moreover, since it's a palladium pure play, PALDF's share price largely follows the trend in palladium price. Palladium has a robust industry outlook in the long term. In my view, this would ensure PALDF's growth if it could continue to deliver strong fundamental performance in the long term. Therefore, I have also included a discussion of PALDF’s performance outlook in the long term (say, the next 5 years).

Performance review and way forward

Output: In terms of operational performance metrics, PALDF has demonstrated considerable growth Y/Y (Figure-2). During the past 3 years, the company has witnessed an increase in average daily tonnage in terms of TPD (read: tons per day), and simultaneously also increased palladium production on a Y/Y basis, from ~150 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) in FY 2016 to ~237 Koz in FY 2018.

Figure-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Moreover, as shown in Figure-3, PALDF's production profile is expected to improve significantly during the next 5 years, and this Y/Y growth in production potential is also supported by an increase in the company's reserves of payable palladium ounces.

On that note, it should be considered that previously the LDI mine was expected to contain ~36 Mt (read: a million tons) of ore reserves. However, based on a 2018 study, the underlying ore reserves have been increased to ~40.9 Mt of ore at an average grade of ~2.31 g/t (Figure-4).

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

Costs: PALDF has also witnessed Y/Y improvement in its cost metrics (refer to Figure-2). During the past 3 years, the per-tonne mining costs have been reduced from ~$50/t to ~$37/t. Similarly, the total site costs (in terms of $/tonne milled) have been reduced from ~$67/t to ~$45/t during the same period.

It should be noted that the LDI mine has LoM (read: Life of Mine) of ~9 years and is expected to deliver ~255 Koz of payable palladium production each year at an average AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Costs) of $622/oz. Given the current palladium prices that are nearing the ~1,400/oz mark, it's easy to see how PALDF's business is likely to deliver high operating margins and witness earnings growth, going forward.

Financials: In terms of top-line revenues, PALDF recorded a Y/Y increase of 46% (from $272.4M in FY 2017 to ~$397M in FY 2018). Similarly, in terms of the bottom-line earnings profile, the company's adjusted EBITDA grew by a whopping 95% Y/Y (from ~$86M in 2017 to ~$168M in 2018). Have a look at Figure-5.

Figure-5 (Source: SEDAR-MD&A)

Moreover, the company's EPS also grew significantly (from $0.62 in 2017 to $2.05 in 2018).

FY 2019 outlook

To see how PALDF will perform during the current fiscal year, let's have a look at the FY 2019 outlook (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: SEDAR-MD&A)

Based on the FY 2019 outlook, I believe that the current year will be weaker compared with 2018. The company expects full-year production to decline from 237 Koz (in 2018) to the range of ~220-235 Koz (in 2019). Moreover, as noted in Figure-5, the AISC for FY 2018 stood at ~$690/oz. In contrast, FY 2019 AISC is expected to lie between $785-815, thereby increasing the production costs and reducing the earnings potential in the current year.

Nevertheless, as shown in Figure-3, PALDF is expected to enhance its production potential from FY 2020 and onwards, and the expected downside in production and costs (in 2019) only seems to be a temporary problem.

Moreover, another factor that could improve PALDF's performance despite a troubled FY 2019 outlook is the prices of palladium; and that leads us to the next section of our discussion.

Palladium prices

Before we discuss the price performance of palladium, let's have a look at how PALDF has performed during the past 12 months (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: SA)

We can see that PALDF has formed a similar price pattern as palladium (Figure-8). The direct relationship between the two is explained by the fact that PALDF claims to be the only palladium pure play. The graph below also shows palladium has nearly doubled during the past 12 months, climbing from the lows of $850/oz to highs of $1,600/oz. In fact, the current palladium prices have outperformed gold for some time now. This is due to the anticipation of an imbalance between the supply and demand of palladium in the long term, where demand will exceed supply.

Figure-8 (Source: Infomine)

Robust industry outlook for palladium

The most significant industrial use of palladium is in catalytic converters (in vehicles) that control the emission of harmful and toxic gases into the environment. As global regulators are becoming more and more concerned about global warming, strict regulations have been put in place to control vehicle emission levels. It’s relevant to quote the CEO of Platinum Group Metals here:

“Car demand is solid across the world, and trends are toward big SUVs in the U.S. and small gasoline engines in Asia. All of these are growing palladium demand.”

Moreover, based on a 5-year detailed price forecast issued by Wallet Investor, palladium prices may be expected to bounce back to the range of ~$1,600/oz during the next 12 months, and may also reach the ~$2,500/oz mark within the next 5-years.

In my view, the bright industry outlook for palladium also improves the fundamental strength of PALDF in terms of increased revenues. Moreover, despite lower production guidance and an expected higher AISC in FY 2019 (on a Y/Y basis), I believe that if we could see another round of bullish run in palladium prices, then PALDF would also witness share price growth in FY 2019.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have discussed the Y/Y improvement in PALDF’s fundamental performance in terms of production growth and cost reduction. The company has witnessed an increase in its ore reserves and has a 9-year LoM for its LDI mine that would enable sustainable palladium production for a longer period. Even though PALDF’s outlook for FY 2019 is weaker (compared with FY 2018) in terms of lower production and higher costs; the robust industry outlook for palladium could enable PALDF to outperform the previous year in terms of revenues and earnings, if palladium could move near the range of ~$1,600/oz.

Nevertheless, PALDF’s 5-year growth outlook is very strong as the company is expected to enhance its production potential over the years, and is also likely to enjoy higher palladium prices that may well reach the levels of ~$2,500/oz. These factors indicate that the stock is a ‘buy’ at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.