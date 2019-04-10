Shaw Communications: Still A Value Buy After Earnings

Management has forecasted a healthy rest of fiscal 2019 and the company should be able to continue its strong growth efforts.

Note: Amounts are expressed in Canadian (CDN) dollars unless otherwise noted.

Background

Shaw Communications (SJR) (TSX: SJR.B) is a leading Canadian connectivity company located out of Western Canada and is currently the fourth largest wireless communication service provider in the country. The company offers internet for both business and consumer clients, phone, and cable and satellite TV services. This morning (Tuesday, April 9), they released their Q2 2019 earnings before the market opened. Prior to this, the company has historically looked attractive from both a dividend yield, and growth perspective.

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications appeared to be an attractive dividend growth type investment even prior to the release of their Q2 2019 earnings. After releasing generally positive earnings and some confirmation of appealing forward-looking guidance, the stock has dropped more than 2% intraday. Based on this temporary price dip and the strong fundamentals and growth prospects discussed below, Shaw Communications deserves strong consideration as a dividend growth investment.

Q2-2019 Earnings

The company reported earnings of $549M which was an increase of 13.7% over prior year. It should be noted that the company calculates this earnings metric as operating income before restructuring costs and amortization. Net profit for the second quarter was $155M compared to a loss of $175M for the comparable period a year earlier. Revenue remained flat decreasing approximately 1% to $1.32 billion compared to the prior full year period (Source: Shaw Q2-2019 Results Press Release). Overall I would classify these results to be good, without any considerable negative surprises.

Is This Price Reduction An Opportunity?

As of midday Tuesday following the earnings release, the stock price was down about 2.5%. Note that the chart below is in U.S. dollars.

Provided no dividend cuts, the resulting dividend yield at a price of $20.35 per share would be approximately 5.8% annually. This would be higher currently than its 3 competitors Telus (TU), BCE (BCE) and Rogers (RCI).

A Strong Dividend

Source: Investor Presentation

The current annual dividend and yield are one of the most appealing parts of investing in the company. The current decrease in the stock price would make the yield slightly higher as well (as discussed above) on a short-term basis until the stock recovers. The history of strong dividend payments shown below, demonstrate a strong history of either growing or maintaining the dividend. The management commentary following the earnings release provided no signs of Shaw Communications cutting their dividend in the near future.

Fiscal 2019 Guidance

The company provided the following fiscal 2019 guidance in its January 2019 presentation.

All components of the above graphic will be attractive to dividend growth investors. The increase in consolidated EBITDA is strong with an expected increase of 4-6% year over year. A slight reduction in capital expenditures is welcomed given the high level of spending in prior periods. However, the fact that a good portion of funds have been earmarked for additional capital expenditures (infrastructure, etc.) is necessary for the company to keep up with their competitors.

The company today confirmed that this guidance is on target in their news release today, "The Company confirms that it remains on track to meet its fiscal 2019 guidance, which includes consolidated operating income before restructuring costs and amortization growing 4% to 6% over fiscal 2018; capital investments of approximately $1.2 billion; and free cash flow in excess of $500 million." Source: Q2 Results Press Release

With a strong outlook intact and an estimated $140M expected to be saved through the total business transformation (TBT) initiative as shown above, the company is on pace for a strong rest of the fiscal year.

Growth Story Is Intact

The company continued to see growth in the wireless and wireline segments. Postpaid subscribers (net) grew by 65,000 and the average billing per subscriber grew 7.5% to $41.34. These metrics show the growth is occurring at a reasonable pace and the business segments that are most critical to Shaw's long-term success. Source: Q2 Results Press Release

Shaw Communications CEO Brad Shaw commented on the strong quarter, "We continue to make progress on our strategic priorities and journey to a modern Shaw. Second quarter results include stable Wireline performance, improved broadband execution and solid subscriber growth in our Wireless business. While we still have lots of work ahead of us, our second quarter and year-to-date results reflect improvement on all these initiatives, combined with a meaningful reduction in our cost structure that resulted in strong margin performance in the quarter." The CEO echoes the sentiment that the company is on track but acknowledges some of the challenges ahead (see risks discussed below).

In addition, through the Freedom Mobile acquisition, Shaw has been able to grow in additional markets outside of Western Canada and now has a greater reach across Canada as shown below:

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks

Competition & Pricing

Shaw's main competitors are Rogers, Telus and BCE Inc. The landscape for telecommunications and wireless in Canada is such that these are the big 3 players with Shaw rounding out the group. In the past, these three companies have been aggressive in their marketing efforts and ability to match customer offers of each others' customers. There was considerable coverage in the media when the 3 competitors matched Shaw's 10GB for $60 offer. Being constricted with operational cuts and simply having the smallest balance sheet, Shaw may have some difficulty keeping up with these competitors. That being said, their smaller market reach as a function of their size, translates to more upside growth potential.

This article illustrates the decline of wireless prices within Canada which is concerning for the industry. This could put pressure on not just Shaw but on the entire sector. On a currency-adjusted basis, the report showed that 2GB plans in Canada were 20% more than four mid-sized American cities. It further compared the increase with respect to other international cities. (Source: Canadian wireless prices down, still higher than most G7 countries). This is a small sample size, but the data should not be overlooked.

Restructuring

If Shaw is unable to execute with respect to the restructuring plans that they have communicated, there is risk that their costs will be higher than anticipated and certain efforts could be delayed. Shaw specifically highlighted in their release, "The Company’s guidance includes assumptions related to cost savings that will be achieved through TBT initiatives (specifically the VDP savings) that are expected to amount to a combined $140 million in fiscal 2019 (approximately $85 million attributed to operating expenses and approximately $55 million attributed to capital expenditures)." This could negatively impact their growth strategy and detract focus from other initiatives.

Overall Takeaways

Shaw Communications was a stock on our radar before earnings were released and now with the slight price dip, it warrants the discussion if now is the right time to jump in. The strong dividend history, coupled with plans for growth, make Shaw Communications a suitable dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.