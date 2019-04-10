You Are Being Misled By The iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Once you look at the holdings and the weighting scheme of the fund, it really isn't a micro-cap ETF at all.

Interested in gaining some quick exposure to micro-cap stocks through a fund? Then look no further than the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC). The name says it all. For an expense ratio of 0.60%, you get access to a diversified basket of almost 1,500 micro-cap stocks. Right? Wrong. If you read the fine-print, you are not getting a micro-cap fund at all.

This Is Not a Micro-cap Fund

Generally speaking, a micro-cap stock has a market capitalization between $50 and $300 million. Anything smaller is nano-cap and directly above this range is small-cap territory. I should note that there might be other definitions for micro-caps that will be slightly different than what I am listing.

With that in mind, let’s have a look at the cap ranges for stocks held in the iShares Micro-Cap ETF.

The market-cap range is currently from $3.5 billion down to less than $6 million.

There are 600 stocks which have a market-cap that is greater than $300 million.

Roughly 180 stocks have a market-cap less than $50 million.

This means that over half of the stocks in the fund are not micro-cap stocks. Do the guys at iShares not know what a micro-cap is? They do, but this fund does not specifically restrict stocks based on a cap range. Their process is to pick the 1,000 smallest stocks in the Russell 3000 index and then the next smallest 1,000 stocks (if available) in the equity universe. You can read about their process in the iShares Micro-cap ETF summary prospectus. And in their defense, a true micro-cap fund would be very hard to manage with the nearly $1 billion that is currently in the iShares fund. A few hundred million would be challenging but a billion would erode performance quickly.

But it gets worse. The iShares Micro-Cap ETF is a cap-weighted fund. This means that the bigger the stock the more weighting it gets.

When looking at the micro-cap fund according to weighting, 75% of the fund is made up of stocks that are larger than what we consider to be micro-caps. That makes this a small-cap fund with some micro-caps thrown in to round it out. There are even some mid-cap stocks present as well as nano-caps. Not a pure micro-cap fund by a long shot.

What is this picture all about? I needed an appealing graphic for google searches and I believe this baby is wearing a 'micro cap'.

What About Sector Weighting?

One potential problem from having a fund that is over three-quarters not micro-caps is that sector weighting might be all wrong. If you strictly invested in micro-caps, you could have very different sector exposure leading to a different outcome.

The spreadsheet below shows the difference in sector representation in the iShares Micro-Cap ETF and in actual micro-caps listed on public exchanges.

iShares Microcap ETF % Actual % (rounded) Healthcare 26.5 23.0 Financials 23.0 27.0 Industrials 10.9 8.0 IT 10.4 10.0 Consumer Disc 10.2 10.0 Real Estate 4.6 2.0 Energy 4.4 7.0 Communication 3.4 4.0 Materials 2.7 5.0 Consumer Staples 2.1 4.0 Utilities 1.3 1.0

Surprisingly, there isn’t a lot of sector weighting difference between the iShares Micro-Cap ETF and true micro-caps. This is one aspect of the ETF that you need not be overly concerned with.

Actual Micro-cap Performance vs. Russell ETF

So far, we can say that the iShares Micro-Cap ETF is fundamentally not a micro-cap ETF. But does this necessarily mean that the fund is cheating us out of all kinds of high return that pure micro-cap investors are receiving? To answer that, let’s run a simulation.

In one portfolio, we will hold all micro-cap stocks equal-weight and replace holdings once every 3 months. The return of this fund is represented by the red line.

In the other portfolio, we have the mis-named iShares Micro-Cap ETF. This is represented by the blue line.

As you can see, the average return of actual micro-caps are significantly more volatile than the iShares Micro-Cap ETF. As well, total return performance is 27% less since 2014 when compared to the iShares Micro-Cap ETF.

So what, if anything, is the take-home message? Should you just stick with the iShares Micro-Cap ETF knowing that it is more of a small-cap fund than a micro-cap one? Is investing in micro-caps even worth the bother as average returns are so poor?

Quantitative Micro-cap Portfolio

There are some exceedingly simple filters that you can add to your micro-cap stock selection to greatly increase your odds of holding an outperforming stock. In no particular order, some of these filters are:

Look for stocks which have positive trailing free cash flow over the past 12 months. This means that they are cash flow positive after accounting for capital expenditures. Forget about earnings in small companies and look for free cash flow. Remove overvalued stocks. As many small companies do not have positive earnings, you should not use the P/E ratio. A simple filter is to remove stocks which have a high price to sales ratio when compared to the sector average. Remove high short interest stocks. Shorting micro-caps is no easy endeavour. When you see high short interest in a micro-cap stock, it usually means that informed investors are shorting because there is very high risk present. My recommendation is to just stay away. Liquidity. I usually don’t recommend trading super illiquid stocks. Share price above $1 and average turnover of more than $100,000 per day should be sufficient for smaller investors.

If you had followed these 4 simple rules starting in 1999 and re-constituted your portfolio quarterly, your returns would have looked like this (red line) vs. the iShares Micro-Cap ETF. Note that any data for the Micro-cap ETF before inception date is derived from the underlying index or a proxy.

There is an overwhelming amount of alpha present in micro-caps if you follow a few basic principles. And there are many other techniques and factors which can be applied to micro-caps which I will be discussing later on as it pertains to my upcoming Seeking Alpha marketplace offering.

I feel that it is worth mentioning that quantitative screening is not the only method to find outperformance in micro-cap stocks. For instance, my recent article on Surge Holdings (OTCQB:SURG) highlights a stock with massive potential that is not currently free cash flow positive and average liquidity is not above my usual minimum threshold. Quantitative modelling is not the only way.

Quantitative techniques do not look at the story of a stock nor does it make future forecasts. It is a process that crunches the numbers and invests when it is statistically in your favor… sort of like counting cards at a blackjack table. But if you are the type of person that likes to look at stocks individually and dive deep into research - you can often do very well. But that also requires a lot of time and often a large team of analysts.

Micro-cap Summary

If you are looking for true micro-cap exposure, then the iShares Micro-Cap ETF is a poor and misleading choice. Due to its holding stocks that are both bigger and smaller than micro-caps and because it weights each position according to market capitalization, the fund does not truly represent the opportunity found in micro-caps.

On the other hand, the average return of micro-caps since 1999 and particularly since 2014 has been lacklustre. Performance-wise, you would have done better investing in the iShares Micro-Cap ETF than a random assortment of true micro-cap stocks. Yet, if you are willing to apply a few simple and sensible filters to your micro-cap screening process, you can increase your odds of holding a group of stocks that will vastly outperform the iShares Micro-Cap ETF as well as the average return of publicly traded micro-cap stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.