Learn From My Mistakes And Avoid These 3 Value Traps

When I talk about a bumpy ride, I mean bumpy in terms of the performance of the companies I’m invested in rather than the performance of their shares. And in that regard, 2018 was too bumpy for my liking.

I’m not saying 2018 was a complete disaster because it wasn’t, but it was bad enough to make me take a step back and review my investments and my investment process from the ground up.

What I found was that several of my current holdings (and several of my past holdings) fell into one or more of three classes of value trap:

Companies with large recurring ‘exceptional’ costs (e.g. Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) or N Brown (OTCPK:NBRNF)). Companies with wafer-thin profit margins (e.g. Mitie (OTC:MITFF) or Interserve (OTCPK:ISVJF)). Companies undergoing business transformations (e.g. N Brown).

Having uncovered these value traps, I then came up with a handful of strategy tweaks designed to stop me from falling into the same traps again.

I thought some of this would be useful for other investors, so I summarised the whole lot into an article for Master Investor magazine:

Disclosure: I own shares in Mitie and N Brown and they’re both holdings in the UK Value Investor model portfolio.

