Zillow - Opportunities And Challenges Mixed To Neutral

Investment Thesis

Zillow's (Z) 4Q results and guidance reflect how the company is transitioning to grow the Homes business and is now essentially a call option on iBuying. There could also be potentially significant changes in the competitive landscape following Realtor.com decision to expand OpCity lead routing.

Following a disappointing 2018, Zillow is set to invest heavily in its Homes segment, expanding the company's total addressable market, while guiding toward $115M in revenue and -$33M of EBITDA in 1Q19. It also expects to purchase 5k homes per month in the next 3-5 years, with annualized Homes revenue reaching $20B.

We are optimistic about the opportunity, but we don't want investors to underestimate the execution risks including asset intensity, logistical challenges, tight margins, and higher investment. Additionally, we believe this business won't be EBITDA positive before 2023. Given Zillow's venture-like structure, especially with the return of Rich Barton, we expect the durability of the core business and Homes' traction to drive earnings power and the multiple investors are willing to pay.

Regarding Realtor.com's expansion of OpCity lead routing, we're expecting the move to drive more spend to Zillow, softening the blow of its own model changes in the Premier Agent transition. Although this doesn't change the poor medium-term outlook for the Premier Agent business, it suggests that Zillow's guidance for the business might be conservative.

For every 10% of Realtor.com lead generation budget shifting to Zillow, it could add ~4 ppts to PA revenue growth by our estimates. We see the disruptive headlines and concern among agents as a positive for Zillow near term, and longer term, as this should help its own shift to Flex Pricing commission-based lead sales.

Despite the overall positive outlook in the long-term, near-term challenges and the fairly high current valuations at ~6x P/ Sales, drive our neutral position in the stock.

Home Business and iBuying: ups and downs

Entry into this asset-heavy business introduces significant risks that are absent in the core advertising business, but Zillow is establishing some risk management measures in place. The company has been hiring a team from Colony American Homes and Starwood Capital with experience managing large real estate portfolios, providing some confidence in the know-how they'll bring to the space. The company also explained in a New York meeting that it has in place a system that limits its credit facilities and thus, its ability to buy into home cohorts that do not end up following expected behavioral patterns. For example, if the company purchased a cohort of homes that end up proving to be more difficult to sell than originally anticipated, the credit facility will not allow the company to purchase further homes that fall into this cohort.

A significant driver of the Homes segment has been the ability to monetize seller inquiries that do not result in purchase by Zillow (iBuying) by referring these people to agents. The company, however, signaled this could be a concern. Given the scenario where Zillow declined to provide a potential seller a cash bid, but instead offered to connect the seller to an agent to sell their home, this could result in the perception of a "bait and switch" move by Zillow. As a result, we come away less upbeat about the seller-lead opportunity. This is particularly disappointing because while the Homes segment unit economics are likely to take years to scale, we saw seller leads as something that Zillow could more quickly monetize.

OpCity expansion - good for Zillow

OpCity is a lead validation platform that generates millions of real estate leads around the web, filters them, then transfers the lead to the first agent that responds to a mobile alert. It's similar to Zillow's PA transition, but the problem about OpCity is that it does the lead filtering and sells leads on a 30-35% commission basis when a transaction is closed. In addition, unlike the Zillow PA model, OpCity only offers live phone call leads instead of Zillow's mix of phone and e-mail leads. When Realtor acquired OpCity, it stated it would offer OpCity as an additional opportunity, but in some markets, it is now the only offer for lead generation. The feedback from the agent community has been quite negative, which could help shift budget back to Zillow, and this could also facilitate Zillow's own ramping of its commission-based model, Flex Pricing.

With that in mind, the full-year 4% YoY growth from the company's PA guidance seems a bit conservative. Additionally, the company mentioned PA transition costs are stabilizing and that Agents realized that other alternatives are not working as well as Zillow. Since ~60% of home transactions usually happen in 2Q and 3Q, we think the company could benefit from stabilization in churned agent dollars ahead of the home selling seasons. From a comps perspective, 2H19 has easier comps so we think there is a basis for the PA revenue acceleration.

Conclusion

Competitive advantages in the short-term from the expansion of OpCity, and PA costs stabilization partially offset challenges in the execution of the Homes business and the iBuying opportunity.

The core Internet Media & Technology (IMT) business won't require as much investment as expected, Zillow assured, as most of the employees' backfill is already done. The only notable investment pointed out is in its rental business where it hopes to expand ancillary services for property managers.

Though we're upbeat on the company's long-term prospects, we still think the stock is pricey at ~6x sales - even following the recent drawdown. Hence, we're remaining on the sidelines on Zillow for now, but further de-rating in valuations may just get us interested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.