Spin Master Corp: Let's Play

Spin Master Corporation: Let’s play

[Please note that all currency references are to U.S. dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Spin Master Corporation (OTC:SNMSF) (Toronto symbol TOY;Toys and Children’s Products; Shares outstanding: 101.8 million; Market cap: $3.8 billion; www.spinmaster.com) is a children’s entertainment company that designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of toys and games. The company was founded in 1994 by two entrepreneurs who are still the controlling shareholders and current Co-CEO’s. Spin Master started trading on the Toronto stock exchange in July 2015.

The company has a track record of consistently growing its revenues and profits, has excellent cash flows, no debt, a high level of profitability and trades at a cheaper valuation than its peers. However, the industry experienced a major setback in 2018 when a major global distributor, Toys “R” Us, went into bankruptcy. Note: Toys “R” Us Canada is a wholly separate company and remains a going concern. This affected all major toy manufacturers and resulted in a poor final quarter for Spin Master. We believe this is temporary and the current lower share price provides an opportunity for investors that wish to invest in the business.

A successful entrepreneurial team

Spin Master was founded in 1994 by two childhood friends, Ronnen Harary, and Anton Rabie. They were joined later in the same year by a classmate from the Richard Ivey School of Business, Ben Varadi.

All three are still involved as senior executives of the company. Harary and Rabie are Co- CEOs while Varadi is the Chief Creative Officer. More recent appointments include a Chief Operating Officer, Ben Gadbois (2012) and a Chief Financial Officer, Mark Segal, in 2015. Segal was also the CFO of Spin Master from 2001 to 2011.

These executives have joint voting control of the company. Harary, Rabie, and Varadi together hold 68.1 million multiple voting shares (with 10 votes each) leaving them with a 70% economic interest and 92% of the votes. We note that the 3 founders sold 2.8 million shares in August 2018 at a price of C$53.40 each, near the all-time high share price.

The trio has a long record of success creating innovative and profitable products for children. An early success was the Earth Buddy, a panty-hose covered head filled with grass seeds. K-Mart ordered half a million units launching the company on its way to success. This was followed by a range of highly popular products, including Air Hogs (air powered model planes), Flick Trix (miniature trick bikes), and Bakugan (trading cards). The Paw Patrol and Hatchimals franchises have been powerhouse successes.

Along the way the team received numerous accolades and awards including Ernst & Young’s entrepreneurs of the year in 1999, Walmart’s toy supplier of the year (2013) as well as 28 Toy of the Year awards from the TIA.

Toys – a global industry

The global traditional toy industry was worth about $87 billion in 2018, with growth of 2.5% per year over the past 5 years. The company’s top toy markets is North America, which accounts for 30% of sales; this is followed by the fast-growing Asian market, contributing 26% of sales, Western Europe (24%) and Latin America (10%).

However, developed markets experienced difficult times in 2018 with substantial sales declines in the United Kingdom (-12%), France (-5%), Spain (-5%) and the U.S. (-2%). Solid growth was experienced in developing countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Russia.

The large U.S. toy manufacturers, especially Mattel and to a lesser extent Hasbro, have struggled over the past few years as the traditional U.S. toy market grapples with the explosive growth in mobile phone and video games. However, the world’s number 3 toy company—Bandai of Japan—along with Denmark’s Lego and Canada’s Spin Master have done much better.

Hasbro, the world’s largest toy distributor, expects continued low growth in the developed markets and high single-digit growth in the emerging markets.

Spin Master: Growing fast

Spin Master employs over 1,600 staff in 28 global offices and distributes its products in 100 countries. The company operates two manufacturing facilities—one in Tarboro, North Carolina (USA) and the other in Calais (France)—but it primarily outsources manufacturing to third parties, mainly in China. Other offices in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Australia functions as design and marketing centers. By the end of 2018, Spin Master had 350 registered and pending design patents, 530 registered and pending utility patents, 4,000 trademarks, and 630 copyright registrations.

The company had gross product sales of $1.7 billion in 2018. This was 3% higher than in 2017 and 196% higher than 5 years ago. This includes acquisitions but is well beyond the annual growth rate of about 2.5% for the global toy industry. EBITDA has risen from $48 million in 2013 to $291 million in 2018 and has almost tripled since listing in 2015.

The biggest categories are Pre-School and Girls, Remote Control and Interactive Characters and Activities, and Games and Puzzles. Each contributes more than 25% of the total sales. In 2018, the company offered 125 product lines compared to 49 in 2010.

There is considerable year to year variation in the sales of the different product categories as popular new products move through their life cycles. However, at the overall level, sales growth is more consistent as one category’s decline is invariably supported by growth in other categories. The table demonstrates the huge variations in the individual categories as well as the relative stability at the overall level.

A Four-legged growth strategy

The company intends to continue expanding through a four-pronged strategy. The first approach is through innovation; ongoing research and development is a key focus for the business with $28 million (2% of revenue) spent on research and development in 2018. In addition, the company has about 250 innovators that pitch 3,000 new ideas to Spin Master every year. About 30-50 of these ideas are commercialized every year.

In addition, the company is developing its content library, which already includes nine TV series, including Paw Patrol, and more than 400 cumulative episodes. Content is further monetized through apparel sales, linear TV, video games, publishing, and online and in-store retail.

Spin Master is also increasingly involved in providing entertainment content for children on mobile platforms such as smartphones and tablets. In addition to the teams acquired through the Toca Boca and Sago Mini acquisitions in 2016, the company has an in-house games development team. Toca Boca is a play studio that makes mobile apps for kids aged 3-9 and has released 47 mobile apps that have been downloaded in more than 200 countries worldwide. Sago Mini creates mobile apps for kids aged 2-5 that focus on the pre-school segment and has released 30 games. Toca Boca and Sago Mini combined have more than 16.7 million monthly active users worldwide.

A further focus is on developing the company’s presence in emerging countries. Sales outside of North America amounted to 28% of the total in 2014; this has now grown to 37%, with an eventual target of 40%.

The industry is fragmented, which gives the company the opportunity to grow by selective acquisitions. Since its listing in 2015, Spin Master has made 9 acquisitions, including the 2015 purchase of Cardinal Industries (puzzles and games), the 2016 acquisition of Toca Boca and Sago Mini and the 2018 acquisition of Gund, the 120-year-old stuffed soft toy business. A strong balance sheet combined with the fragmented market provides ample opportunities for the company.

Profitable business

On the $1.7 billion of gross product sales in 2018, the company generated a normalized EBITDA of $303.6 million and net income after tax of $155 million.

EBITDA margins averaged 17.0% since the listing and have been on an increasing trend since 2015. Return on equity averaged 36% since the listing, better than the main direct competitors, Mattel, Hasbro, and Bandai indicated in the table.

The profitability of Spin Master also compares well with the indirect competitors such as the video game publishers, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard.

No debt and positive cash flow

The company had shareholders equity of $663 million by the end of 2018, no debt and cash and equivalents of $144 million.

Given the upheavals caused in the industry by the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us in 2018, Spin Master’s balance sheet provisions for doubtful accounts increased by 11%. Trade receivable due for more than 60 days increased by 20% with the largest jump in the more than 120 days category. Through the income statement, the company recorded a bad debt expense of $12.1 million as a result of the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $193 million in 2018 while capital expenditures, including acquisitions, was $83 million leaving a sound free cash flow balance of $110 million. We note that free cash flow has been consistently positive since 2013.

Risks on the horizon

The bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us demonstrated one of the key risks faced by Spin Master – a concentrated retail distribution channel. Even after the demise of Toys “R” Us, this toymaker’s top 3 clients are still responsible for almost half of its product sales. These companies are not identified but one can safely assume that one or both of Walmart and Target are among the top sales channels.

The company is also dependent on its creative flair to continue developing attractive and profitable products. The founders have done a remarkable job of keeping the product range innovative, but they have been in the business for a long time. It is unclear how much longer they will wish to keep going.

Children are increasingly utilizing electronic offerings such as tablet devices and mobile phones, and they are expanding their interests to a wider array of technology-driven entertainment products and digital and social media offerings at younger ages. Spin Master’s products compete with the offerings of consumer electronics companies, digital media, and social media companies.

Recent results below par

In its 2018 financial year, revenues increased by 5.2% and gross profit by 2.3%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.9% to $303.6 million while adjusted and diluted earnings per share decreased by 4.4% to $1.51.

While the full-year performance was reasonable given the turmoil caused by the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy, the final quarter of 2018 provided a less-pleasant reading for investors. Revenue declined by 6.0%, gross profit by 13.1% and net income by 43.1%. The disruption caused by the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us in the U.S., the U.K., France, and Australia, clearly had a major influence on the final quarter results. Further reasons provided by management included a sharp decline in sales of a previously highly popular product, Hatchimals as well as an increase in markdowns and promotional spending. Markdowns and promotional spending increased to 18.1% of gross product sales during the quarter considerably up on the same quarter of 2017 (15.4%) and well above the annual average of about 12%.

These results were not well received by the market and the share price is now 37% below the peak reached in July of 2018.

An Attractive Valuation

For 2019, the company expects to grow product sales by low single digits and deliver an adjusted EBITDA similar to 2018. However, management warned that the first quarter, for which results are expected by mid-May, will be difficult when compared to the first quarter of 2018 – as a result of the Toys “R” Us absence and the move of Easter from the first quarter in 2018 to the second quarter in 2019.

Consensus forecasts are aligned with management’s guidance for 2019 while 2020 is expected to deliver revenue growth of 6.0% and EBITDA growth of 7.1%. Earnings per share are expected to increase from $1.51 in 2018 to $1.90 by 2020.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 times, and an EV/EBITDA ratio 8.4 times.

This represents a discount to multiples of its main direct competitor, Hasbro, although Spin Master’s valuations are in line with those of Japanese toy company Bandai. It has also performed well over the past few years. Mattel is in recovery mode and the multiples are probably not overly relevant for now.

Also, of interest are the premium valuations afforded to the indirect competitors, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard.

We think that investors have punished the Spin master stock harshly for the below-par fourth quarter results. The company has a strong record of profitable growth and innovation, an excellent balance sheet and opportunities to grow much faster than the large industry leaders through acquisitions. Should the valuation gap with Hasbro close, this could add as much as 35% to current price levels.

A juicy target

Spin Master is an attractive business, but it remains small in the global context. Given the attractive valuation of the business as well as the excellent past success, we will not be surprised if the company becomes a takeover target.

Bottom line … good business with an attractive valuation

Spin Master has a good current product line and continues to innovate and create attractive new toys and ways to monetize those successful products. But the trends in toys can change rapidly and buyers are notoriously fickle. The company remains largely reliant on a handful of major retailers for a large portion of sales. If the appeal of its products falls, those retailers are likely to demand deep price discounts or discontinue carrying the products.

The entrepreneurial flair of the company, however, continues to play itself out in the success of its increasingly mature product lines, including Paw Patrol and related entertainment content. The company has achieved strong results since its listing and the balance sheet is solid. Growth prospects are reasonable, and the stock appears undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Written by Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Network