3.5 Million Derivatives Trades Per Hour

Asia-Pacific finally took the crown from North America in 2018, jumping 2.4 billion trades, while North America jumped just 1.7 billion from a near dead heat in 2017.

We like to highlight the Futures Industry Association (FIA) annual volume study every year, and were excited to see that global derivatives trading volume hit an all-time record in 2018. There were 30.3 billion (with a "b") global futures and options traded in 2018.

That's about 83 million trades per day, 3.5 million per hour, and 57,000 per minute. Wow! Here's some of the highlights:

Asia-Pacific

While they have been nipping at the heels of North America for years - Asia-Pacific finally took the crown from North America in 2018, jumping 2.4 billion trades, while North America jumped just 1.7 billion from a near dead heat in 2017:

Commodities growth in 2018

While financial derivatives continue to dominate the volume scene, we can't forget what got us here - old-fashioned growth in the ground commodities. In that space, energy was the highest-traded commodity in 2018 and also increased by the highest percentage amount over the other sectors.

Top Exchange

And who handled the most trades throughout 2018? Keeping the top spot from last year is the CME, followed by the same runner up as last year, as well with the National Stock Exchange of India - which notably had a 53% increase over the previous year.

The rapid growth in derivatives trading on exchanges around the world highlights the value that these products continue to provide for end-users and investors," said Walt Lukken, President and Chief Executive Officer, FIA.

Disclaimer

The performance data displayed herein is compiled from various sources, including BarclayHedge, and reports directly from the advisors. These performance figures should not be relied on independent of the individual advisor's disclosure document, which has important information regarding the method of calculation used, whether or not the performance includes proprietary results, and other important footnotes on the advisor's track record.

Benchmark index performance is for the constituents of that index only, and does not represent the entire universe of possible investments within that asset class. And further, that there can be limitations and biases to indices such as survivorship, self reporting, and instant history.

Managed futures accounts can subject to substantial charges for management and advisory fees. The numbers within this website include all such fees, but it may be necessary for those accounts that are subject to these charges to make substantial trading profits in the future to avoid depletion or exhaustion of their assets.

Investors interested in investing with a managed futures program (excepting those programs which are offered exclusively to qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7) will be required to receive and sign off on a disclosure document in compliance with certain CFT rules The disclosure documents contains a complete description of the principal risk factors and each fee to be charged to your account by the CTA, as well as the composite performance of accounts under the CTA's management over at least the most recent five years. Investor interested in investing in any of the programs on this website are urged to carefully read these disclosure documents, including, but not limited to the performance information, before investing in any such programs.

Those investors who are qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7 and interested in investing in a program exempt from having to provide a disclosure document and considered by the regulations to be sophisticated enough to understand the risks and be able to interpret the accuracy and completeness of any performance information on their own.

RCM receives a portion of the commodity brokerage commissions you pay in connection with your futures trading and/or a portion of the interest income (if any) earned on an account's assets. The listed manager may also pay RCM a portion of the fees they receive from accounts introduced to them by RCM.

See the full terms of use and risk disclaimer here.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.