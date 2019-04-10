Insurance Investment Strategies: Part II - Alternate Sources For High Yield

Income investors who are willing to find 5%+ alternate investment solutions could look at the baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by insurers.

However, investing in DGI insurance stocks is not the sole strategy to be exposed to the insurance sector.

Furthermore, the dividend yield might be lower than expected by retirees or income investors.

As investors value the business resilience of big names, like Chubb or Travelers, DGI stocks are usually traded at a premium.

As explained in my first article, insurers are generally considered recession-proof. Thanks to strong leading positions in niche markets, some of them are able to generate recurring and resilient cash flows which are redistributed over the years to the shareholders. DGI Investors might find many insurance stocks, which could fit with their investment philosophy (well-covered dividend, low payout, predictable cash flows due to a leading position or strong competitive advantages).

Nonetheless, these companies' stocks remain usually expensive, as investors value their resilience and undeniable strengths. Hence, the dividend yield used to be low (about 2%). Retirees or income investors might be interested in higher yield alternatives. Luckily for them, they could find what they want with preferred stocks and bonds issued by insurers. These alternate sources usually generate more than 5% per year.

But first; why do insurers issue preferred stocks and bonds?

To meet regulatory requirements set up by the NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners), insurance companies are obliged to maintain a certain level of available capital. To help meet these NAIC’s requisites, some insurers have issued baby bonds or preferred shares, which are eligible to be considered as Tier 2 capital. When the preferred is non-cumulative perpetual preferred, it is also eligible to be considered Tier 1 capital. This is why most insurance companies today favor this second type of capital, non-cumulative perpetual preferred.

While non-cumulative and perpetual realize however that insurance companies whether private or public have a lot of incentive to continue paying the preferred if at all possible. Preferred is a financial obligation, not paying such an obligation would invite further scrutiny by regulatory agencies, a potential downgrade by AM Best and other insurance rating agencies, and a potential “run”, clients switching their policies to a more secure firm. Thus, while non-cumulative, perpetual preferred do not carry these formal guarantee’s in their contracts, when issued by an insurance company or bank they are typically less risky than they would be if they were issued by a normal corporation or pass-through entity with similar financial ratio’s. Quantum online is a good source for getting basic information on the preferred and baby bonds securities offered by insurance and other companies.

Brighthouse Financial, 6.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 9/15/2058 (BHFAL) – Current Yield 6.22%

Brighthouse Financial (BHF), is one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S. with a market cap of about $4.1 billion. This security is callable on 9/15/2023 and matures on 9/15/2058. It pays a quarterly interest of $0.390625 per share on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15 & 12/15. Yield to Maturity: 6.2%

The company was formed to operate the businesses that represent a substantial portion of MetLife’s (MET) U.S. Retail segment.

Source: Investor Outlook Call Presentation

Brighthouse’s P&L indicates it was unprofitable in 2017, suffering from reserve strengthening and derivative losses, but was able to turn profitable in 2018 ($702 million derivative gains in 2018 vs. $1.6 billion losses in 2017).

Source: Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Supplement

With changes targeted by the company-- $150 million in corporate expense reduction by the end of 2020, annuity product portfolio enhancement, and new product launches forecast to produce 11% annual growth through 2021-- operating performance of this insurer is expected to improve slightly. In the meantime, one collects a 6.2% yield from a firm rated A+ by S&P and A by AM Best. Further analysis is required by those considering an investment in their common stock; however, for the bonds just knowing these relatively high ratings is fairly reassuring when it comes to credit risk. Interest rate risk is probably the bigger concern.

Investors expect a fair rate of return from bonds, based on prevailing interest rates, term, and their credit rating. Since rates change continually, there is interest rate risk in holding bolds, particularly if one likely to sell a bond before it matures. For instance, if a 10-year bond, with a $1,000 par value, is issued with a nominal interest rate of 5% when bonds with similar risk and terms are also at 5%, then the bond can typically be resold for $1,000. But if interest rates rise to 6%, then the price of the bond is going to drop so that the bond's $50 interest payment per year will have a yield to maturity (YTM) of 6%. This price works out to be about $925, a loss of $75 in principle that will take 1.5 years’ worth of coupon payments to recover from.

In BHFAL’s case the current YTM is 6.2%. All else being equal, a 1% increase in rates would therefore be expected to cause this bonds price to drop from $25.16 to $21.88, the point where the YTM becomes 7.2%. This 1% increase in rates therefore causes a $3.25 loss in principle, something that requires a little over 2 years’ worth of coupon payments to make up.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 04/26/2022 ( AFHBL) – Simple Yield 10.1%

The issuer is Atlas Financial Holding ( AFH), a niche insurer, specialized in providing insurance coverages for taxi, limos and paratransit vehicles. It matures on 04/26/2022. It pays a quarterly interest of $0.4140625 per share each on 01/26, 04/26, 07/26 and 10/26 Yield to Maturity: 23.3%

Atlas Financial Holding is a small property and casualty insurer, with less than $500 million in tangible assets and $30 million in market cap. This insurance company specializes in the light commercial motor insurance market and provides insurance coverages for taxi, paratransit and limo accounts. With the advent of ride sharing firms such Uber and Lyft (LYFT) one of these firm’s core sources of revenue, taxi’s, is going away.

Source: Atlas' Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation

However, Atlas benefits from an excellent commercial position in the overall light commercial market, and has able to generate resilient and robust cash flows in the past. Up until 2016, the combined ratio reported by the company was below 90%.

Source: Atlas' Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation

Unfortunately, the company faced significant losses in the fourth quarter of 2016 and was obliged to strengthen reserves. This has been the gift that keeps on giving, with each annual actuarial review, done in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2018, indicating further reserves were needed. Currently, the interest payments are not covered, and the company is suffering from deteriorating operating performance. In spite of a 36% discount to par, resulting in a 23.3% yield to maturity, I need to emphasize investing in these Atlas’ unsecured notes is a quite risky move requiring significant due diligence. You can find my ongoing analysis of AFH at Cash Flow Kingdom, or with a suitable delay publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

National General Holdings Corp., 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Series C ( NGHCN) – Simple Yield 8.5%

National General Holdings Corp., is a $1.5 billion P&C and Heath insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best The preferred is already callable (7/15/2019 initial cal date), but trades at a 10% discount to par so getting called wouldn’t be a bad outcome. It pays a quarterly interest of $0.46875 per share each on 01/15, 04/15, 07/15, 10/15 Simple Yield: 8.5%

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) is a North-Carolina-based insurance company, which is partially owned by Karfunkel’s family. The Karfunkel’s also own AmTrust Financial (AFSIN is another interesting preferred), and have about a 15% stake in Maiden Holding (MHLD), a Bermuda-based reinsurer. These are not considered good references.

National General Holdings Corp. was founded with the acquisition of GMAC Insurance in 2010 and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, recreational vehicle, accident and health, and various other niche insurance products both in the U.S. and internationally.

Initially primarily focused on the personal auto insurance products, the company made a conscious decision in 2014 to expand into additional types of insurance in order to be more diversified and accelerate growth.

Source: Fourth Quarter 2018 Investor Presentation

In 2018, the company wrote about €5.0 billion of premiums with more of a focus on niche products; however, property and casualty activities continue to represent the most substantial part of the company’s business.

With a 26.8% average growth rate from 2013, the company has succeeded in combining growth with respectable operating performance. From 2011 to 2018, the combined ratio has been in the range of 91.3% and 97.5%

Source: Fourth Quarter 2018 Investor Presentation

In other words, P&C insurance has been profitable each year since 2011.

The insurer entered the Health insurance business in 2012, following the passage of the Affordable Care Act. In 2015, the company added presence in this market by acquiring Assurant Health’s business. The gross written premiums have grown from $34 million in 2013 to $698 million in 2018, an impressive 83.6% CAGR.

Source: Fourth Quarter 2018 Investor Presentation

Health insurance was unprofitable for them initially; however, with economies of scale and other learnings the company has succeeded in lowering its combined ratio by about 20 percentage points in the last 5 years.

Source: Fourth Quarter 2018 Investor Presentation

In July 2016, the company issued $200 million in 7.50% non-cumulative series C preferred stock to increase its capital position. In 2018, the company generated a post-tax income of $207 million and paid about $32.5 million to preferred shareholders. This represents a solid income coverage ratio of about 6.4 times.

However, in 2018, the company benefited from a positive impact of about $40 million related to non-controlling interests. Adjusted for the net income attributable to non-controlling interest, the income coverage ratio was 5.2, still quite impressive.

Takeaways

Finding high yield investments is an easy task. Finding reliable investment solutions is more complicated. Even though insurers tend to maintain dividend or interest payments, sometimes they are obliged to cut preferred dividend payments. That's what the case for Maiden Holding, which struggled with a deteriorated situation.

The Bermuda-based reinsurer was adversely affected by the increase in the catastrophe losses. As the operating performance of the company was extremely weak (the combined ratio oscillated between 98% and 101% over the years), the company, which was under-reserved, was not able to offset the losses from the catastrophes. The company is still struggling with unfavorable prior year claims development and was obliged to sell subsidiaries to get cash on short notice.

As a last resort, the company announced cutting preferred and common dividend payments. Hence my only advice will be the following: when you invest in preferred stocks or bonds issued by an insurer, please look at the rating of the company and question yourself on the operating performance, which could be translated into "how high and sustainable are the underwriting margins?" and "is the company sufficiently reserved?"

For the insurers, robust and sustainable underwriting margins remain the crucial point to fulfill financial obligations.

In the third and final article, we will see that, sometimes, the best solution is to avoid some too attractive stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.