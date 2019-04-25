Like Health, Like Wealth (Podcast)

For example, the Lancet study suggests the need to allocate eating across a variety of nutrition sources and not overconcentrate. Does that sound applicable to investors?

Physicians since at least Hippocrates and Galen, up to the authors of a comprehensive study published this month by The Lancet, have credited a proper diet to health outcomes.

From Hippocrates and Galen to the authors of a study published this month by The Lancet have credited a proper diet to health outcomes. Does a proper portfolio then influence wealth outcomes? For example, the Lancet study suggests the need to allocate eating across a variety of nutrition sources and not overconcentrate. Does that sound applicable to investors?

This brief podcast (5:31) argues that just as a balanced diet is the likeliest to prevent health problems, a balanced portfolio is likely to serve investors best.

