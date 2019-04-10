Investment Strategy Statement - Early Retiree

My approach to risk management and why I read "time is money" the other way around.

Personality

Probably the key to understanding my personality and how I invest is that I have always done things differently from the crowd. Thanks to my parents my brothers and I grew up without television and when I was eight, I spent my winter evenings solving equations, playing around with the rule of three, studying Latin and doing translation exercises. (Besides being such a nerd, I was also a regular and quite successful participant in the local athletics championships!) Since my family had no car, we learnt that it can be smarter to reach our destinations in a safe, relaxed way and sometimes even faster - a quite valuable investing lesson by the way.

Thanks to a decade of hard work, disciplined saving and a few good real estate investments, short after my thirtieth birthday I retired from working for others to gain more time for myself and as of today have been living off my investment returns for about 15 years.

I spend my days reading, writing, learning, building mental models and since this is what I enjoy most, I will probably continue to do it as long as I can.

Investment strategy

I'm a value, long-only, equity investor and scan global markets (mostly developed, but sometimes also EM) for those ideas having the best long-term risk/reward ratio. Large caps can be just as undervalued as small caps, so I don't think it makes sense to focus only on one particular part of the available stock universe.

I buy what I understand, as long as I believe it is cheap. Every part of the market can hide a bargain. In my experience, expertise helps, but what might even be more important is a flexible mind and the right temperament. You need to be able to think through a potential investment from various angles. And even some of the smartest folks panic when valuations are lowest. Benjamin Graham wrote:

"We have seen much more money made and kept by 'ordinary people' who were temperamentally well suited for the investment process than by those who lacked this quality, even though they had an extensive knowledge of finance, accounting, and stock market lore."

Investment process

I am a natural contrarian. Whenever I see something everybody has the same opinion about I get interested and want to see if there can be a different point of view. As a kid I was fascinated by Galileo Galilei's story and how blind his fellow scientists - famous and powerful - must have been. Crowds are rarely wise. Usually their knowledge is average at best and often skewed by irrational instincts or interests.

So I try to focus on facts. When markets sell off like in late 2018, I continue reading annual reports, transcripts or whatever. While most investors are afraid of what might happen in the next hour or so, I take long walks to help me stay focused on the long-term.

Over time I have come to know quite a lot of businesses and followed their evolutions. When I see a sector falling out of favor, I usually know where to find a rock solid industry player that might have been thrown out with the bath water. And I start reading.

I also focus on soft factors like company culture and management quality, which are often overlooked by the broad market, especially during macro-driven sell-offs.

Generally speaking, I first try to understand the market's thinking. While it may be generally right, it might still exaggerate. Markets hate short-term risks and unpredictability, and their hate can make them blind for a potentially coexisting long-term stability and predictability.

Second, I look for all possible factors that make long-term success more likely than not. Exceptional owner-operators, the willingness to invest during bad times, the capacity to suffer and focus on the long-term - all these things can make a great business outright unpopular in certain moments, when the crowd wants predictable growth now and three months from now.

Third, I want more than one backstop: I want a full safety net, made of several, independent components like hidden assets, a low valuation compared to private market values, high quality management, a solid balance sheet, a technical market inefficiency due to a changing investor base, a dividend cut or phenomena like window dressing, tax-loss harvesting etc.

Finally, I enter positions slowly and buy more as my understanding improves and/or the price falls.

Approach to valuation

More than anything else, I focus on the downside. How much and why I could lose is more important than any potential gain. In my experience, when there is not much downside, usually the upside materializes soon and often surprisingly fast.

As far as the upside is concerned, I try to come up with a conservative fair value range and don't try to pinpoint intrinsic value. While I do DCF modeling, I usually build several different models and focus more on what the process of modeling can teach me and not so much on the resulting figures or price targets. In a nutshell: Models are mostly useless, but the act of modeling rarely is.

Risk management

When it comes to "alpha", I define it as a better risk-adjusted return compared to market indices. You can do dumb things and still get rich fast, but this is not what I need. First of all I want to stay wealthy.

"Time is money" usually means that every minute should be used in the most efficient way to wring the highest possible dollar amount out of it. I see it a bit differently, since money is also time. For most of us, money represents a substantial part of our lives that we invested to earn it. As long as we keep it, we can spend time without being pressured and enjoy life.

Therefore, I size my positions according to my assessment of how much I could possibly lose. When I can lose 10% of principal, the maximum position size would be 10%, so I wouldn't lose more than 1% of AUM.

In addition, I diversify across sectors and geographies, and quite actively manage look-through currency exposure, for example trying to profit from forex swings that the market might only come to recognize after the next quarterly release. E.g., when the Euro is down, I tend to prefer businesses with greater Euro exposure, as I can buy those earnings cheaper and have the chance of improving my returns when the USD weakens. As some companies hedge currency exposure, the market is usually rather late in pricing in currency impacts. (For example, after the Brexit referendum it first sold off all UK businesses, including those that, being exporters, actually profited from a lower GBP.)

Lessons learnt

Probably my most painful lesson was the most public one: Valeant. I was one of the most vocal, public supporters of the company, even as its many faults became an undeniable burden. Ironically, I had actually never liked the Valeant way of doing business: For my personal tastes, it was too aggressive, too disrespectful of people and values. However, while the shorts had certainly uncovered a lot of dirt, I got distracted by their not always correct methods and their viciousness. While they looked (to me) like they were lying, their most important facts were actually true. So I learnt to split the facts from the reporter, his style, personal faults and exaggerations. Even Bernie Madoff could potentially provide correct insights about somebody that is trying to screw you. Always keep in mind that investing is not about winning a social contest, gaining applause, appearing nice and admirable, or shaming the ugly and bad, but about getting the facts right - and nothing else. Be as rational as possible. The market is a weighing machine and returns will follow.

I sold out at a point that appeared late at the time, after months of struggles, and luckily without any loss. Valeant subsequently lost over 80% of its value. I immediately reallocated the funds to a basket of high-quality biotechs trading near net cash without any special reason besides the fact that they belonged to the same, unloved sector as Valeant. This basket more than doubled within one year or so, teaching me another lesson: Sometimes there are smarter and much more time-efficient ways to make money than trying to save a sinking ship.

Investing in an ever-changing world

There is a famous story by German Nobel prize winner Heinrich Böll: Two childhood friends meet for the first time after many years. One of them enthusiastically exclaims: "You haven't changed at all!" - And the other one slams the door in his face. -

Change is imperative. Life is never "right". To be "right" would require a stability that doesn't exist in life. Life is always trying, always adapting.

As the saying goes: "What the wise do in the beginning, fools do in the end." - What is right today, can be wrong tomorrow. Fools don't recognize change and fools never change. But businesses adapt and business analysts have to adapt to emerging change as well.

Risks hide opportunities and opportunities hide risks. To build a realistic mental model of a business, you have to realize that today's business environment is almost impossible to isolate from its global context - even if we are talking only about a car washing facility in Colorado.

In today's world, Charlie Munger's imperative "Acquire worldly wisdom" is even more important than in the past - and often ignored by those who believe access to a Bloomberg terminal alone can give them an edge.

This is why I try to build upon my past experience and rarely venture into completely new areas. There is just too much to learn - and there are only 24 hours in one day. If you want to have an edge over the market, you need to be able to create a more complete and more complex model of our ever-changing reality than the crowd is able to do.

