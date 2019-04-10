When Do Dividend Growth Stocks Provide More Growth Than 'Growth' Stocks?

The reason is that investor returns are different from the returns of the assets owned.

Growth stock definition:

A growth stock is a share in a company that is anticipated to grow at a rate significantly above the average for the market. These stocks generally do not pay dividends, as the companies usually want to reinvest any earnings in order to accelerate growth in the short term. [Source: Growth Stock Definition | Investopedia]

It has been a couple of years since I visited the subject of how dividend-growth stocks can provide more return than growth stocks. But they can and often do.

The reason is that the investor, formally or informally, is running an “investing business.” Just as a regular company’s financial returns may not reflect its suppliers’ returns, an investor’s returns may differ from the returns of his or her “suppliers” – the individual companies owned.

In other words, there is a difference between investor returns and asset returns. By now, most readers have seen the following chart or one like it:

[Image source]

It is well established that investor returns are dependent on investor behavior as much as (or more than) what assets the investor decides to buy. The most common reason cited is that investors trade too much and time their trades poorly. They end up buying high (in euphoria) and selling low (in panic) too often.

Here is a typical explanation:

The results of research done by Dalbar Inc., a company which studies investor behavior and analyzes investor market returns, consistently show that the average investor earns below-average returns. For the twenty years ending 12/31/2015, the S&P 500 Index averaged 9.85% a year. That’s an attractive historical return. The average equity fund investor earned a market return of only 5.19%. Why is this? Investor behavior is illogical and often based on emotion. This does not lead to wise long-term investing decisions. [Source]

But there are other aspects that are rarely discussed. One is the impact of dividends and investor behavior around dividends.

We saw in the definition above that growth companies, as commonly defined, do not pay dividends. We saw in the second source that investor returns depend on investor behavior. One behavior that is very common among dividend growth investors is to reinvest the dividends.

As a stock investor, you can be more than a mere passive owner of your portfolio. I have long suggested that you should look at your investing as running a business. One of the most important functions of any business owner is capital allocation.

If you own dividend growth stocks, much of your total return will be determined by the capital allocation decisions that you make with your dividends. If you reinvest them, you can generate “extra” returns beyond the returns provided by the stocks that you own.

Following the definition of growth company, as the owner of an investing business, I “…want to reinvest any earnings in order to accelerate growth.” That means that I use my earnings (which come to me in the form of dividends) to buy more shares.

Thus, my investing operation is itself a “growth” business. That is true even though I invest only in companies that pay dividends, which some investors dismiss as not providing growth.

To see this more clearly, break down the sources of return to the stock investor. There are more sources than simply the growth of the businesses invested in.

The Layers of Return for the Stock Investor

Viewed from the perspective of the investor’s investing business, here are the components of return.

1. Earnings growth

This corresponds to the source of return contained in the definition of growth company.

The growth in market value of any stock usually correlates to its growth in earnings over long periods of time. The stock’s multiple – price divided by earnings, or P/E ratio – reflects this fact. Market participants place a value on earnings and the expected growth of earnings. The market’s valuation is reflected in the P/E ratio at any given time.

FASTGraphs illustrate this clearly. Here is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), one of my favorite stocks for illustrating investment principles:

On this graph, the orange line shows JNJ’s actual earnings times a multiple of 15, providing a reference for fair value. The black line is JNJ’s actual price per share.

A reason that JNJ is one of my favorite stocks for demonstrating basic investing is that it suffered through a strange flat period in the 2000s where its price hardly moved for a decade even though its earnings increased steadily.

Note the blue dots on the price line. The first dot is at 12/31/2001, the last dot is at 3/31/2011. The price at both dots is practically the same: $59.10 and $59.25. After almost 10 years, JNJ’s price gained 15 cents.

But also note the red line on the graph. It underlines JNJ’s earnings growth between the two blue dots. JNJ was growing its earnings like clockwork, from $1.91/share at the beginning to $4.76/share at the end of 2010. The market did not reward those earnings by upping the share price. JNJ was called “dead money,” and investors were often advised to avoid the stock.

Why didn’t JNJ’s price move with its earnings? Because JNJ was overvalued at the beginning of its dead money era. The orange line represents a FASTGraphs’ estimate of fair value, and JNJ’s price line is well above the orange line at the first blue dot, indicating overvaluation. By the second blue dot, JNJ was undervalued: Its price line is well below the orange line.

If we look out to today, we see that not only did JNJ’s price line recover, but the stock is now overvalued again. That’s the stock market in action.

Despite aberrations like that, however, over long periods of time, growing earnings are reflected in the market. What one typically sees, and which is illustrated in JNJ’s chart, is that the stock’s actual price wanders back and forth through its fair price, undervalued at some times and overvalued at others. But over time, they both move in the same direction.

So that is the first layer of returns: Stock prices directionally tend to mirror growth in earnings over long periods of time.

2. Multiple expansion or contraction

Nothing in the definition of growth company mentions how the stock market reacts to earnings growth.

We just saw that over long periods, earnings and stock price tend to correspond to each other. But we also saw that over shorter time periods, they often do not.

Markets “value” stocks by placing a multiple on their earnings through a wisdom-of-crowds auction phenomenon. The multiple is the price/earnings, or P/E, ratio.

Many times the multiple is around 15. Indeed, that is the multiple used by FASTGraphs to draw the orange fair-value line in the chart above.

But the exact P/E ratio changes constantly in the market, as buyers and sellers complete transactions. That’s why the orange fair-value line is nice and smooth, but the black price line is volatile and has sudden directional changes.

The outcome is this: During its dead-money period, a JNJ shareholder did not receive price returns commensurate with JNJ’s earnings growth. The market, for whatever reasons, was relentlessly reducing the value that it placed on those earnings.

The reason that the price did not move is that the steady increase in the company’s earnings was washed out by the market’s steady contraction of JNJ’s multiple. At the first blue dot, JNJ’s multiple was 30.9. By the time of the second blue dot, it was 12.3 (per FASTGraphs). Earnings doubled, but the P/E fell in half. The outcome was that JNJ’s price was the same at the beginning and end of the period.

Clearly, that was a market phenomenon, not a reflection of how the company was doing.

But then, in 2011-12, that trend reversed, and investors began to value JNJ’s earnings more highly. JNJ’s P/E today is over 16.

The next graph shows JNJ from the second blue dot to now. Shareholders in this period got a “bonus” in price returns compared to the rate of JNJ’s earnings growth due to P/E expansion.

Indeed, you can see from the underlined data at the bottom that the rate of JNJ’s earnings growth actually slowed from the dead-money era. Nevertheless, because the crowd-sourced market valuation of those earnings rose, JNJ’s price from 3/31/2011 to the present has risen from $59.25 to $136.18, a gain of 130%.

So while JNJ’s really long-term shareholders have received price returns that roughly correlated with JNJ’s earnings growth, the degree of correlation has varied markedly over shorter time periods.

So that is the second source of stock returns: Market valuation. It is a bedrock principle of value investing to buy good companies when they are relatively undervalued by the market and to not buy them when they are relatively overvalued. It is up to you to figure out when each of those conditions exists.

Obviously, looking backwards and declaring that a company has been “dead money” for many years is not much of an indicator of its current valuation. Indeed, the very fact that the company’s price has been stagnant for years may be what makes it a good value now.

3. Dividends

Dividends are the next layer in stock returns. They play no role in the definition of “growth” company. Indeed, we saw that growth stocks “generally do not pay dividends.”

Dividends are cash sent to you by the company. Thus, they are added to price returns as part of the return equation. Absent reinvestment, the return from a stock in a given period = price change + dividends.

So while dividends do not represent growth in the company, they certainly represent return to you as an investor in the company.

Simple example: In 2015, JNJ paid its shareholders $2.95 in dividends. Its share price went down $1.85 per share. So a shareholder’s total gain was +$1.10 per share. All of the gain came from dividends. Absent dividend reinvestment, that would be the shareholder’s total return for 2015.

Over time, in the whole market (as measured by the S&P 500), dividends contribute about 30-40% of the stock market’s return, although that varies by year and by era.

[Source]

But if the investor reinvests the dividends, the picture changes considerably, especially over longer timeframes. Which brings us to the last layer of shareholder returns.

4. Reinvestment of dividends

The last component of total returns comes from reinvesting dividends. Again, this layer has nothing to do with the definition of growth company, and it represents yet another way in which investor returns differ from asset returns.

Reinvestment compounds your returns. “Compounding” means making money on money already made. A dividend is money already made. If you reinvest it, you tee it up to make still more money.

To illustrate this principle in the abstract, I use the calculator at Miller/Howard. Here is a simple example of a dividend being reinvested. The dividend is 3.5% yield growing at 6% per year. On the following chart, the blue line shows the growth in the annual dividend if it is not reinvested, while the orange line shows the effect of reinvestment.

To simplify things, the calculator assumes that dividends are reinvested back into the same stock, and that the stock’s price rises at the same rate as its dividend grows.

The blue line illustrates simple 6% per year growth. The orange line shows what happens if you keep reinvesting those dividends. As you can see, the impact of dividend reinvestment is enormous, especially after the first decade or so.

The following table shows the yield on original investment (YOI) of the blue and orange stocks.

The multiplier effect grows every year, meaning that the dividends grow faster and faster compared to not reinvesting. That is why the orange line curves more dramatically and becomes steeper in the later years. This is a classic picture of compounding income growth.

So the 4th layer of investor returns comes from the reinvestment of dividends.

Summary of Layers of Investor Returns

The discussion above explains several ways that investor returns differ from the single characteristic that defines growth companies (fast earnings growth).

What we discover is that total return with dividends reinvested can be surprisingly large compared to the company’s own growth rate. The total return of your investment business is determined by all the layers of returns.

Let’s briefly review the layers of investment returns:

Total Shareholder Returns

That gets us to total returns experienced by the investor, which result from the combined impact of all the elements just described: price changes + dividends + dividend reinvestment.

In past years, I have used the stocks in the table below to illustrate the layers of return. The table illustrates a few randomly selected dividend growth stocks plus Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) and a second growth company for comparison.

Berkshire, of course, pays no dividend and thus provides nothing for the investor to reinvest. All reinvestments of BRK’s profits take place within the company; none are sent to the investor as dividends. Thus BRK matches the definition of growth company seen at the beginning of the article, and all investor returns for BRK are price returns.

Last time, I picked Apple (AAPL) for my second growth stock, as it was the top holding (by weight) in the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW). For some reason, it is no longer in the top 25 holdings. So this time I substituted Microsoft (MSFT), which the current top holding of IVW.

Of course, dividend growth investors now know both AAPL and MSFT as DG stocks too. They have matured and have seemingly reliable dividend programs.

I use “vanilla” to designate investor returns where the investor simply receives the dividends, and “chocolate” to indicate the returns when the dividends are reinvested. The distinction is needed, because the term “total returns” is sometimes used for both, even though they are different. (That is a pet peeve of mine.)

The following table is sorted by Investor Returns Chocolate from high to low. The two growth stocks are in yellow.

[Source: Dividend Channel, author’s calculations]

The column on the far right shows the multiplier effect that the investor gets from dividends and dividend reinvestment compared to simple price changes. It is a way of illustrating the magnitude of the effect that receiving and reinvesting dividends puts on the total returns the investor gets compared simply to price growth.

The clear total-return winner is Microsoft. Most of its returns have come from price increases, although its dividend has become substantial enough that dividend reinvestment has increased its total investor returns by 41% over the past 10 years.

Morningstar used to call Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) an “aggressive growth” stock, but now it does not label its type at all. Berkshire falls surprisingly low on the list. Despite its growthy nature and reputation, BRK has not provided more total return over the past 10 years than many common dividend growth stocks. Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Con Ed (ED), both of which Morningstar calls “slow growth,” have in fact provided more total investor returns over the past 10 years than BRK.

Closing Thoughts

The reason I wrote this article is to provide a different perspective on the reflexive tendency to reject or downplay the use of dividend stocks for people in their accumulation years. The implicit assumption is that a younger person will build wealth faster with so-called growth stocks than with dividend payers.

It is not uncommon to see comments like, “A high-yielder like Con Ed might be great for retirees who need the income, but when you’re in your 40s, you need growth. You’re not going to get growth with Con Ed.”

But a glance at the table above suggests that the most growth for the investor (as distinguished from the company) does not necessarily come from stocks that are thought of as “growth” stocks. The flip side of the same coin is that “non-growth” or “slow-growth” stocks can often provide surprisingly good investor returns that outstrip the price-only growth of the companies themselves.

Of course, if you choose the right growth stocks, they will in fact provide the best total returns. If the investor picks a few Microsofts or Apples, the common wisdom will be correct, at least for some period of time. Every generation has its rocket-ship stocks, and no amount of dividend reinvestment from value-style or slow-growth-type stocks will be able to match them in total return.

By the same token, some rockets crash and burn. Trying to pick the right ones is fraught with risk, a fact that many investors learn when they are in their 30s and 40s.

But the conventional principle that all dividend-paying, slow-growth stocks deliver less total returns than aggressive growth stocks is not correct. One can build quite a nest egg by buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends. Compounded over many years, such a portfolio may end up with a higher total value than a “growth” portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL, MCD, JNJ, KMB, PEP, KO, CVX, PG, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.