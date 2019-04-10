Why We Are Overweight Caution

A soft landing is certainly possible, but will dependent on how many events unfold. We view the risk/reward balance favouring a more conservative approach.

Deficits are already significant, and could get drastically worse if the US economy were to enter a recession. This would limit how much the government could stiumlate the economy.

The market does not appear cheap to us, especially when considering the very real possibility that earnings growth could be disappointing the next few quarters.

We view the fact that many of the start-up unicorns are rushing to market as a further contrarian indicator.

There are multiple signs that the global economy is weakening. Adding a yield curve that is flirting with inversion in the US, we think it is time for caution.

There are multiple signs that the global economy is weakening. Starting with the FED's GDPnow model, which is projecting ~2% GDP growth, down from the 3-4% reached in previous quarters.

Source: FRED

Similarly the IMF is cutting its global growth outlook to the lowest since the financial crisis. Given that it's the third time the IMF has downgraded its outlook in six months, we would not be too surprised even they come with further downgrades in a few months.

In the US Total Industry Capacity Utilization is reaching a level where further gains have become difficult. Economic growth by increasing the use of idle resources is bound to be harder and more expensive, in many cases require that companies commit to increasing capital expenditures.

Source: FRED

The message that the yield curve is giving is very similar. If bond investors were expecting rapid economic growth, we don't see why they would be willing to lend money for ten years at almost the same rate as those for three month bonds. In our opinion this is an important signal that has been reliable in the past, even if many "experts" are saying it is different this time. Last time the yield curve inverted, it was dismissed by many who gave reasons to ignore it. As we now know, they were incredibly wrong to ignore it.

Data by YCharts

In fact, the Estrella Mishkin model that incorporates the yield curve to estimate recession probabilities is giving a 24% chance of recession in the next four quarters.

Data by YCharts

Moving our attention to corporate profits, what we see is that earnings have not grown that much in absolute terms the last few years.

Data by YCharts

One important reason why companies have been able to report much higher earnings per share is that they have taken advantage of the low interest rate environment to leverage their balance sheets and use the proceeds for stock buybacks. While part of the stock buybacks were done using free cash flow, it is clear that corporations also made significant use of debt to finance them.

Data by YCharts

This resulted in corporations adding trillions of dollars to their collective balance sheets. Should debt markets become more hesitant to lend on good terms, if inflation were to suddenly spike up, or a big corporation were to default on its bonds, refinancing all this debt would quickly become a lot more expensive.

These factors would be less of a concern for stock market investors, were valuations not as high as they are at the moment. US total market capitalization is not far from 150% of GDP, and it has spent very little time at valuations higher than where it sits today.

Data by YCharts

If people think this can be a new normal they should look to what happened in Japan after it reached a similar level. The result was the famous "lost decade", even today with Japanese government debt close to 0%, the percentage of market capitalization to GDP is actually lower.

Data by YCharts

It is important to note that even though the total market cap to GDP in the US looks similar to the Internet bubble, the valuation is not as stretched. The main reason is that US corporate profit margins are much higher than they used to be. One possible explanation is that industries such as airlines have seen significant consolidation. Another reason is that some technology companies tend towards becoming natural monopolies or oligopolies.

Data by YCharts

Looking at price-to-book, the market looks expensive too. Although again we can see that it is not as bad as it was during the Internet bubble. It is higher than before the financial crisis, although it can be argued that company balance sheets had a lot of mispriced assets during that time. In any case, it does appear that the market is far from cheap.

Source: S&P 500 Price to Book Value

With mortgage debt getting close to its previous peak, the consumer is increasingly vulnerable to interest rate increases. Something we find particularly concerning is that the percentage of cash-out mortgages has been rising. This means many consumers are using the homes as ATMs again.

Data by YCharts

It will be difficult for the government to step in if things get difficult for the economy. The US government deficit is already quite large, and projected to increase significantly. This will limit how much the government can stimulate the economy.

Data by YCharts

There are some that argue governments can print a lot more money without negative consequences. We do not share that believe, instead we are convinced deficits have to be used with much care.

Just like an individual with credit cards, there are times where it can make sense to use them. What is risky is pretending it is free money.

Another analogy we see is corporations issuing shares. This can work well if the money finances projects with good returns, but if a corporation treats their stock like free money, maybe they will not go bankrupt, but they will certainly collapse the value of the shares. Proponents of MMT believe the economy does better with massive deficits. There is a great article from another SA contributor that shows how historical data does not conform to what the MMT theory predicts.

Takeaway

It is certainly possible that the market keeps moving up, or remains elevated for quite some time. If the FED comes out and says they will lower interest rates near zero again, and will leave them there for decades, maybe a case can be made that the stock market is actually cheap.

However it is important to remember that as investors we have to focus on the risk/reward balance, and we should remember there are many potential risks in the horizon. We don't know how Brexit is going to resolve itself, or whether trade negotiations will be successful. There are also the unknown unknowns; things that nobody is currently worried about but could have a massive impact in the market. These currently unexpected events can be positive or negative.

We are thus forced to make investing decisions with that we do know. And based on that, we view the current situation offering a poor risk/reward balance to investors. We are therefore becoming more cautious with our investments and less willing to take risks.





