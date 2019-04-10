Tilray: Lackluster Results And A Slowly Deflating Bubble

We think there are limited near-term catalysts for Tilray and the share price could face continued pressure as insider selling intensifies and revenue remains depressed in Canada.

Its recent purchase of Manitoba Harvest would have more than doubled its 2018 revenue but investors are looking for more.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

On March 18, Tilray (TLRY) reported its 2018 Q4 and full-year results. It was another slow quarter and the stock has been under heavy selling pressure since then. Ultimately, we think Tilray remains a bubble that is slowly deflating and over time the company should return to a more reasonable valuation that is in-line with its Canadian market share and global partnerships.

(All amounts in US$ unless otherwise noted)

2018 Q4 Review

Tilray reported 2018 Q4 and full-year results which showed revenue increasing 55% from Q3 to $15.5 million. 2018 full-year sales totaled $43 million despite the Q4 numbers that look unusually low for a company that still sports one of the five largest market caps in Canada. When Aurora (OTC:ACB) reported its 2018 Q4 results, its management estimated that its C$21.6 million of recreational sales represented 20% of all Canadian sales, implying a total Canadian market of C$108 million. Tilray did not report recreational sales separately but it is likely in the range of $5.5 million given medical sales have been stable at $10 million for the last two quarters. With $5.5 million in recreational sales, Tilray's market share in Canada is estimated at only 5%.

Gross margin also declined substantially in each of the last three quarters which is a worrying sign but not uncommon among the country's top LPs. However, Tilray's Q4 margin of 20% is still one of the worst in the industry which is likely a result of its lack of scale and efficiency in its Canadian growing operation compared to peers such as Canopy and Aurora which have built massive greenhouses that produce cannabis in bulk.

(Author based on 10-K)

The average sales price rose last quarter driven by better product mix including a higher percentage of sales coming from extract products. Tilray also had to purchase cannabis from outside parties in order to fulfill its obligations which hurt its gross margin significantly. The company acquired Natura Naturals which is a 662,000 sq ft greenhouse facility and in due course it should alleviate Tilray's production constraints. However, we expect the company's production and Canadian market share to remain limited in the near term until the new greenhouse enters production.

(Author based on public information)

Overall, the last quarter showed us a picture where Tilray is having significant trouble ramping up in Canada. It also seems to us that management could have misjudged the competitive landscape and its own production rate as it had to purchase from third-party vendors to fulfill its orders. The other top players in Canada all reported much higher revenue from legalization which is an indication that Tilray's execution has been less than satisfactory in the early days of legalization in Canada:

Canopy (OTC:CGC) reported C$72 million of recreational sales from 2018 Q4 which is the largest among all LPs reported so far.

Aurora reported 2018 Q4 sales of C$22 million from the recreational market which is the second largest only behind Canopy.

Aphria (OTC:APHA) reported C$8.4 million from the recreational sales in October and November; 3 months run-rate would have been C$10.2 million.

HEXO (OTC:HEXO) reported C$13.4 million from October 2018 and January 2019 which are mostly derived from recreational sales.

Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) reported C$9.2 million in recreational sales in October and November; 3 months run-rate would have been C$11.2 million.

Valuation

Tilray was generally viewed as one of the largest bubbles in the cannabis sector when its share price shot up to over $300 from an IPO price of $17 within a matter of months. However, as we have said numerous times in our coverage, we believe the Tilray bubble was doomed to be pierced as its valuation was stretched beyond any reasonable levels. Now that the stock has fallen more than 80% from its all-time high, its valuation has also contracted significantly relative to its closest peers.

Besides the more expensive stock of Cronos which we have discussed in "Is Cronos The New Tilray?", Tilray remains more expensive than most of its peers including Canopy and Aurora. TGOD also has a very high multiple but that is distorted by the fact that the company reported its first-ever revenue of C$1.8 million from a non-core segment as the main cannabis operation remains pre-revenue.

Looking Ahead

Tilray's stock has been experiencing several headwinds lately including its tainted reputation as a bubble and seemingly accelerating insider selling after the IPO lock-up expired. The latest quarterly release was not helping either as the company reported one of the smallest revenue from recreational sales among the top LPs in Canada. As we look into the first and second quarter of this year, we don't see any immediate catalysts for the stock as its production remains constrained in the near term and its brands enjoy little recognition in the Canadian market.

The company would have a difficult time reaching profitability if it continues to require purchasing products from third parties in order to meet its own commitments. The facility in Portugal could provide another avenue of revenue for the company but it remains unclear how large the European export market will be for Tilray.

(Source: TSX)

However, it is also important to note that Tilray has made an acquisition that will likely result in significant revenue growth once the deal closes. In February 2019, Tilray acquired Manitoba Harvest for C$419 million which is one of the largest hemp food producers in North America. With access to over 16,000 retail stores and national distributors, Manitoba Harvest generated C$91 million in sales in 2018, which will more than double its trailing 12 months revenue. The implications for cannabis investors is that EV/revenue will become less relevant as a valuation metric because not all revenue is the same. Revenue from cannabis sales is viewed as more valuable than revenue from selling non-CBD hemp food products as is the case with Manitoba Harvest.

In summary, Tilray is experiencing a slow decline as its share price continues to deflate from a bubble that rocked the cannabis sector in late 2018. However, the company remains a valuable player and its recent acquisitions are likely to support its valuation from a revenue and profitability point of view. Overall, we think there are limited near-term catalysts for the stock and we would stay on the sidelines until management proves its ability to execute considering its early stumbles into the Canadian legalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.