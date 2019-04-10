Buyback Binge Not Needed For Bull's Survival

In their incessant search to find something to be afraid of, investors have found the latest potential "bull killers." With fears over the U.S.-China trade war rapidly fading, investors have turned their attention to a new series of concerns ranging from the inverted yield curve to the corporate buyback binge. In today's report we'll examine these latest worries in the light of a data which contradicts the bears' attempts at painting a gloomy outlook. By contrast, the picture painted by several key data points is a far more cheerful.

As the S&P 500 Index (SPX) draws closer to its 2018 high, a growing number of pessimists have emerged from the woodwork. Predictions of an imminent market top followed by another big decline are steadily increasing now that the benchmark index is within reach of an all-time high. These forecasts have been based on a variety of technical and fundamental observations, with perhaps the most common refrain being that the Treasury yield curve has nearly inverted.

Indeed, a simple search on Google News reveals a seemingly endless stream of headline stories devoted to the supposedly bearish message of the inverted yield curve. Yet despite the popularity of this narrative, not all versions of the yield curve have inverted yet. The U.S. Treasury yield curve which is most commonly used by investors and commentators is the spread between the 3-month and 10-year rates. This yield curve did invert last month. Yet the version used by the Conference Board's Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) is the 10-year Treasury yield minus the fed funds rate. As can be seen in the following graph, this version of the yield curve remains positive sloped.

Source: Yardeni Research

As if concerns over the inverting yield curve weren't enough, now some observers are talking up the possibility that the "relentless bid" of corporate buybacks could dry up. The implication behind this scenario would be a stock market left to its own devices and utterly incapable of supporting its own weight without the powerful upward push of the buyback crowd. This thesis was recently addressed in an article by Shawn Langlois, who observed that in the fourth quarter of 2018, corporate share repurchases hit a fourth consecutive quarterly record high.

Source: MarketWatch

Langlois referenced a recent post by Wolf Richter, who writes the Wolf Street blog. Richter pondered the likely outcome for the stock market if the buyback boom were to end. He concluded that the result would be:

Too painful to even imagine. Share buybacks are the relentless bid, buying at any price, buying not to acquire assets at a low price but buying with the specific purpose of pushing up prices."

The data which shows the underlying health of the stock market offer no reason for investors to lose sleep over this dire possibility. Buybacks alone aren't responsible for the stock market's gains of the last few months. As MarketWatch writer Chris Matthews has noted, stock index options demand is one possible reason behind the extent of the January-April rally. He further observed that open interest in stock-index derivatives has risen from $446 billion now, which is significantly higher than the negative $1.2 trillion in late 2018. With small retail investors having largely exited the stock market since last year's 20% correction, it can only be assumed that informed investors with a much better read on the where the economy is headed are doing most of the buying.

Consider the testimony of the OEX put/call open interest ratio. The open interest on S&P 100 (OEX) options is regarded by many analysts as a "smart money" indicator since it is mostly professional traders who utilize OEX options. As you can see in the following graph, the open interest ratio has stayed well below levels historically associated with danger signals. Anytime this indicator rises to around the 200 level or above, it means that OEX options trades are buying more puts than calls. This in turn implies a bearish outlook for large cap stocks in the near term. By contrast, a ratio reading of about 120 or below tends to be a bullish signal for the stock market.

Source: CBOE

With the exception of a brief spike to bearish levels in February (which preceded the stock market pullback in early March), the OEX open interest ratio has reflected more call buying on the part of smart money options traders than put buying. From this observation it can be gathered that the stock market remains in strong hands and is being supported by more than just corporate buybacks.

Another important reason for ignoring the gloomy outlook of the bears is the overall climate of the market now compared to last year. Consider the positive picture painted by one of the stock market's most important data series. For much of 2018, the number of stocks on the Big Board making new 52-week lows was well above 40 on a daily basis. Historically, when there are more than 40 new lows on a daily basis over an extended period it indicates selling pressure in one or more segments of the stock market. Significantly, in the last three months of 2018 the average number of NYSE-listed stocks making new lows was in the hundreds.

Now fast forward to 2019 and the contrast between then and now is stunning. In the year to date, the average number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE has been in the 20s. This can be clearly seen in the histogram of the new lows over the past year, below.

Source: StockCharts

Meanwhile, the number of stocks making new 52-week highs has been significantly outpacing the new lows on most days so far this year. And yet, the new lows haven't reached the extreme levels normally associated with market tops. Shown here is the histogram of the NYSE new 52-week highs over the last three years. In the last couple of weeks we've seen the new highs reach around 150 or so a day, which is admittedly higher than average. And yet it's still under the 300 or above level which is typically only seen when investors are exuberant and over-committed to equities. That's clearly not the case now, as investor sentiment is what I would describe as cautiously optimistic, with a heavy emphasis on "cautiously."

Source: StockCharts

The tempered outlook of most retail investors right now is reflected in data provided by the Rydex family of mutual funds. The following chart exhibit show the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This indicator is a useful measure of whether mutual fund investors in the Rydex funds are bullish or bearish on the intermediate-term.

Source: Market Harmonics

This chart shows that the recent spate of yield curve-related worries resulted in a sharp drop to the zero level in the intermediate-term Rydex ratio. A drop in the Rydex ratio is typically supportive of stock prices since it implies that fickle retail traders aren't over-committed to stocks. Current readings in the Rydex ratio tell us that the hyper-enthusiasm which is normally seen at major top isn't there. That's good news for the bulls from a sentiment standpoint.

As we've seen in today's commentary, there's no shortage of worries out there to support the bull in its attempt at overcoming last year's highs. Concerns ranging from the potentially negative impact of an inverted yield curve to the possible end of the corporate buyback bid imply there is enough fear among retail investors to keep the bull market's "wall of worry" intact. Fear typically leads to higher stock prices because it discourages participants from being over-committed to stocks. It also encourages a short interest buildup, which in turn serves to fuel future stock market rallies. The current investor sentiment profile of the market is thus favorable for higher stock prices in the months ahead.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.50 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.