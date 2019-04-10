Vonovia SE: Taking Advantage Of The German Real Estate Bubble

Introduction

Vonovia SE (OTCPK:OTCPK:VNNVF) was founded in 2001 and is one of the largest German residential real estate companies with the current market price of $51.88 and the market cap of $26.8 billion (OTC Market in the US). The company invests into residential properties in all major cities and regions in Germany, Austria and Sweden. It owns 396,000 residential units and manages around 84,000 apartments with the total value of the portfolio approximately EUR 44.2 billion. The most important strategic markets are North-Rhine Westphalia that represents around 30% of its portfolio together with Frankfurt, Dresden, and Berlin. Customers when deciding for residential space in Germany are looking for affordable, attractive and efficient homes within the prime locations surrounded by high-quality infrastructure. Vonovia is trying to address customers' wishes or requirements, therefore, it invests reasonable resources in the maintenance, modernization, and expansion of its properties.

Full-year 2018 Results

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

Vonovia delivered the positive Q4' 18 and fiscal year 2018 results beating the top-line analysts' estimates by a wide margin. Ten days after the earnings release, the stock price reached an all-time high of EUR 46.50 on March 17, 2019.

The CEO Rolf Buch stated: "The continuing high demand for housing and demographic development in Germany pose major challenges for our society. Equally important are a good sense of community spirit and climate protection within the housing stock. As a socially responsible company, Vonovia wants to make a contribution to mastering these challenges. Our business development, which remains positive in the long run, forms the basis for this," Source: Earnings Release, March 2019

Following the outstanding operational performance, the Management Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.44 per share or up 9% Y/Y what makes up a current dividend yield of 3.20%.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

The company reported FFO 1 of EUR 1.07 billion or up 15.8% Y/Y, which can be also displayed as 8.4% or EUR 2.06 per share. The growth was driven by higher-cost reduction than the inflation and the positive impact of Buwog and Victoria Park acquisitions.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

In terms of EBITDA, the company generated an EBITDA rental of €1.315 billion or up 14.5% and EBITDA Value-add of 121.2 million or up 18.7%, both numbers in line with corporate guidance for FY 18. Accounting into the acquisitions of Buwog and Victoria Park, total EBITDA Operations margin was up 50 basis points and considering the standalone basis without the two acquisitions, the EBITDA Operations margin increased by 240 basis points to 75.5%. Furthermore, we anticipate EBITDA margin expansion for both acquisitions as well, which could drive even higher EBITDA growth in the near future.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

Organic rent growth in FY 18 was 4.4% driven by increased investments and new constructions. However, given the higher number of long-term projects, like neighborhood development, the organic rent growth cannot reach its full potential of 7% a year. The company is in a ramp-up phase at the moment, therefore investment amount that is a key rent growth driver is lower than the overall amount invested. That leads to a lower than expected 7% yield and we anticipate such a trend over the next several years. Management anticipates a long-term IRR of 9-10%, therefore, we expect that once long-term projects are completed and their value creation fully realized the company will generate even higher organic rent growth.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

The company has sold the highest volume so far in the non-core disposals segment with a total of 15,102 apartments in FY 18. Given the positive market dynamics and fundamentals, the company generated a record step-up of 23% above the fair market value. Management doesn't anticipate such an excellent performance of non-cored disposals in FY 19. The company usually pays higher taxes when it sells its portfolio and management doesn't anticipate increased tax rate in FY 19. In terms of recurring sales business, the company has sold over 2,800 individual apartments with the fair value step-up of over 35%.

Development

In terms of construction activities, the company completed approximately 670 apartments to hold in 2018, with over 400 came from the Vonovia pipeline and 270 from Buwog acquisition. In the beginning, the Buwog development business was planned as develop-to-sell and now management decided for the develop-to-hold option. The company expects to complete in the range of 1,500 - 2,000 apartments to hold in 2019. Management provided also more insight into the pipeline and anticipates to hold approximately 26,000 apartments and to sell 6,700 apartments over the long run. Investors should also keep in mind that the hurdle rate for development to sell is higher than for development to hold. That transitions a company to a more development type of and we anticipate that most likely management will ramp-up its construction units from 2,000-3,000 a year to a significantly higher number. This type of thinking the company uses in the ongoing political debate in Germany at the moment, saying:

"If you would let us, we could develop 20,000 or 30,000 units. It is not a question of money, it is not a question of availability of land, it is just the ability of the government to give construction permissions. " Source: Earnings Transcript, February 2019

Capital Structure

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

Looking at Capital structure, Loan-to-Value or ("LTV") came out at 42.8% as of December 31st and within the target range of 40%- 45%. In addition, net debt/EBITDA multiple was 11.4x what might really scare risk-averse investors. However, management is confident the current capital structure gives investors enough of a security buffer. Furthermore, the value of the portfolio is highly unlikely to come under pressure in the near future. Vonovia reported Interest cover ratio of 4.7 and is taking advantage of the low-interest-rate environment (Euro Area of 0%) by replacing expensive longer-term obligations with more affordable ones using a lower interest rate. Approximately 11% of the total debt matures annually with most of the debt using fixed interest rates, therefore, the company will not be adversely impacted in the case ECB suddenly hikes interest rates. Management plans to refinance around EUR 2.5 billion annually by going to the bond market.

Outlook 2019

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

Management anticipates a positive operational performance in 2019 with a group FFO in the range of EUR 1.14 billion - EUR 1.19 billion. If we take midpoint guidance and assume 70% of group FFO than we can anticipate a dividend of EUR 1.58 in FY 19 or up 9.7%. We anticipate well-performing business segments in the areas of cable television, metering services, insurance, and residential environment services will continue to drive rental income growth in 2019. Furthermore, we put strong expectations on a recently established energy supply segment that supplies customers with renewable electricity as well as natural gas.

Investments in modernization and maintenance will remain robust of approximately EUR 2 billion. Management is trying to address issues of an aging population structure (requirement of 3 million senior-friendly units by 2030) and insufficient affordable housing supply in Germany, by constructing new affordable housing units and senior-friendly apartments. In terms of future building upgrades, the company will only pursue projects that end up being affordable for its customers and do not increase rent by more than € 2 per square meter. Another important strategy is a proposed plan of energy-efficiency modernizations on 3% of its buildings in Germany annually. Vonovia will continue to take active measures to address environmental issues by revamping its buildings to reduce heating costs & CO2 emissions as well as investing in photovoltaic facilities. The company plans to achieve over 400 photovoltaic facilities what could generate enough energy output to cover the annual requirements of around 6,000 households. However, management put a stronger emphasis on investing more in the construction of new apartments over energy-efficient building upgrades in the near future.

In terms of acquisitions, the company will continue to expand abroad when the opportunity arises. Given the fact, the company purchased 4,000 residential units previously held by the French railway operator SNCF we anticipate it will most likely continue to look for even bigger opportunities in France.

Takeaways

The stock price is at record highs following the outstanding Q4 '18 results and investors are wondering how much can German housing prices rise. Vonovia's dividend yield of 3.2% is approximately 320bps higher than German 10-Year Bond Yield, therefore any future negative earnings release will most likely narrow the gap and represent a huge downside risk to the stock price. Management emphasizes increased investments in modernization & maintenance as well as new constructions. In our opinion, Vonovia is well positioned to maintain leadership in the German real estate market and increase its dividends by approximately 10% a year. Furthermore, if the company maintains its strong foreign acquisition track record combined with value-creative development to hold projects, then it can still be a solid investment for investors who are not afraid to buy at record levels.

