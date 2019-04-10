Cannae Holdings: At All-Time Highs, SOTP Case Still Holds

Investors still can get a $1 of value for something like 90 cents, with optionality from D&B and further management moves.

The case for Cannae Holdings (CNNE) remains relatively simple. Cannae's stake in Ceridian (CDAY), at CDAY's current price of $51.32, is worth $1.68 billion, or about $1.4 billion normalized for taxes (21% rate, per past management commentary) on the substantial unrealized gain from a carrying value of $365 million. CNNE, at a current price of $24.90, has an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion based on year-end net cash of ~$300 million.

In other words, investors are getting Cannae's other assets, including a business acquired for $200 million, majority ownership of several restaurant chains, land holdings, and various other investments - for about $100 million. And, those investors are backing a board and management team who will have proceeds coming from further sales of CDAY stock - and at companies like Black Knight (BKI) and Fidelity National Financial (FNF), a history of creating significant shareholder value:

CNNE actually has gained nicely since I first recommended it last year, but it's gains in CDAY that have driven the upside. In fact, given the value of its stake, CNNE actually has underperformed (though the gap YTD is close to zero):

But even a 45% gain in CNNE YTD - and a share price just off all-time highs - leaves plenty of upside. The core story here, from a fundamental standpoint, is much the same as it was a year ago. Cannae's participation in the acquisition of Dun & Bradstreet, which closed in February, offers another potential catalyst for upside.

The smaller businesses have disappointed somewhat - particularly the restaurant group, where a long-sought turnaround remains stalled. But even considering those issues, CNNE remains available at a steep discount from a fundamental standpoint and is easily cheap enough for management to create further upside going forward.

The CDAY Risk

Obviously, given the value of Cannae's stake in Ceridian, the biggest risk to CNNE is a pullback in CDAY. CDAY shares have risen 49% so far this year. At $51, they trade above the average Street price target ($46, per finviz.com). Based on 2019 guidance, CDAY trades at about 9x EV/revenue and ~40x EV/EBITDA.

Growth in the company's HCM (human capital management) has been impressive, and 2019 guidance looks solid, with cloud revenue guided up 23% at the midpoint and Adjusted EBITDA expected to climb 18%. And in the context of SaaS stocks in this market, the multiples assigned CDAY aren't prohibitive.

But many investors see something close to a bubble in the group. At the least, there's room for potential downside in a hurry: CDAY itself lost over a quarter of its value between early October and late December. Meanwhile, Cannae sold over 10% of its stake in November at $36 - and P-E firm Thomas H. Lee, which owned 44% of Ceridian at year-end, just priced an offering for over 20% of its shares at $50.50.

That said, the risk can be hedged, as CDAY shares are plentiful to borrow. (Interactive Brokers lists 700K shares available.) And Cannae does plan to exit its stake: President Brent Bickett said on the Q3 call that "over the next couple of years, it would be logical for us to slowly wind down our position". On the Q4 call last month, he cited a "nearer-term objective" of raising $250 million to repay borrowings incurred to fund Cannae's portion of the D&B acquisition.

Obviously, weakness in CDAY will read across to CNNE, as was the case in the fourth quarter. But there's enough value to take on that risk and ways to hedge the risk, even if partially, should an investor see CDAY's valuation as potentially stretched.

Concerns in the Operating Businesses

While the value of the CDAY stake has soared, there were some concerns in the operating businesses in the second half. Fidelity acquired healthcare software company T-System for a little over $200 million back in 2017. Cannae (to my knowledge) hasn't broken out past performance, but it does look like growth has decelerated. At the time of acquisition, management estimated revenue growth in "the mid-60s", with EBITDA margins in the high 20s and approaching 30%.

But organic growth in Q3 was 18%, according to that quarter's call. The figure in Q4 (again, according to the earnings call) dropped to ~10% or so even excluding a major customer's shift to SaaS from outsourcing (which presumably affects revenue recognition). EBITDA margins for the full year, per the Q4 release, were just 17.1%; accounting changes may have impacted the figure, but it appears they may have helped margins, as per commentary, those changes reduced both revenue and EBITDA recognition.

Indeed, the company brought on a new CEO in August, and Bickett said in his prepared remarks that 2019 would be "a transitional year" for the business, with investments expected to "position the business for sustainable growth in subsequent years". That certainly sounds as if Cannae itself is projecting a further deceleration in 2019. Indeed, per figures from the Q4 release, the company cut the carrying value of its investment by about $20 million, to $184.3 million.

Bickett talked up Wilhelm on both calls, and T-System is looking to tuck-in M&A to add to its capabilities. But it's probably wise to haircut the valuation for the business until T-System can show it can accelerate growth.

In the restaurant businesses, the struggles continue - for the most part. Cannae has been trying to divest the restaurants for some time, including an effort to merge its 99 Restaurants chain with former spin-off J. Alexander's (JAX), a deal that was voted down by JAX shareholders. With no luck on that front, the focus has moved toward turning around the businesses. And, save for 99, it's been slow going.

Per the 10-K, same-restaurant sales for the group fell 0.6% in 2018 - against a -1.6% performance the year before. 99 Restaurants is doing well: earnings call commentaries cited comps of 5.9% in Q3 and 2.5% in Q4 after a flattish first half. Cannae also restructured debt owed to it by the restaurant group, which increased its ownership of ABRH (the overall owner of the restaurants) to 64.5% and its direct ownership of 99 (including the ABRH stake) to 88.5%. In the context of strengthening second-half performance for 99, that looks like a solid decision.

For the rest of the chains, however, performance remains negative. Cannae didn't break out full-year same-restaurant sales by concept in the 10-K, but based on quarterly commentary, comps looks roughly like so:

99: +2.5 %

O'Charley's: -2%

Village Inn: -1%

Bakers Square: -1%

Excluding several non-cash charges in Q4, full-year EBITDA looks to be about $19 million. That is up year-over-year from ~$14 million, but margins remain below 2%. With comps declining outside of 99, those razor-thin margins might be at risk, and the turnaround needs to start some showing signs of progress.

Per the Q4 call, management is looking at franchising Village Inn locations and cutting stores, primarily at O'Charley's and Bakers Square. But those moves aside, performance simply needs to get better.

SOTP Before Dun & Bradstreet

To be sure, there are risks here, between CDAY's valuation and modestly disappointing results at T-System and ABRH. And, the qualitative concern might be that either CNNE management has lost its touch, or that valuations both in the public and private spheres simply have moved to a point where creating incremental value is much more difficult.

That said, the news in the restaurant businesses isn't exactly new, and it's a bit too early to write off T-System, given the size of its addressable market and the changes in the healthcare space. More importantly, the fundamental case here still looks quite attractive. CDAY still covers most of the enterprise value. The restaurant businesses are carried at $180 million, though a conservative estimate might cut that down closer to $110 million or so. (6x EBITDA and 0.1x revenue look reasonable, and I've long been on record as being skeptical toward the casual dining space).

T-System now is carried at $180 million, which is a little over 3x revenue. That valuation, too, might require a discount. Other assets include debt in gunmaker Colt Defense, real estate in the Northwest, and a 24.8% ownership of Triple Tree, and were carried at $87.8 million at the end of the year. As such, an SOTP at year end - before the D&B deal closed in February - might look like this:

Segment Low High Notes CDAY Stake $1,356M $1,413M Low valuation assumes 4% underwriter discount effect, in line with November sale T-System $116M $184M Low is 2x revenue; high is carrying value Restaurants $114M $180M Low is 6x EBITDA/~0.1x rev; high is carrying value Other $71M $88M Low is 20% haircut; high is carrying value Net corporate cash $275M $275M Total $1,932M $2,158M Share count 72.2M 72.2M Target $26.76 $29.89 Upside from $24.90 7.5% 20.0%

Admittedly, the fundamental case isn't quite as strong as I modeled after Q2, when I projected 14-41% upside to fair value. But the current valuation still assigns basically no credit to management creating any value going forward, whether through growth at T-System, a turnaround in the restaurant business, or, more notably, the Dun & Bradstreet investment.

And D&B, in particular, seems to have some upside. Cannae's $500 million investment (after $400 million in syndication) gives it ownership of 24.5% of the equity. CNNE Chairman Bill Foley will hold the same role at the company. Per the Q4 call, D&B leadership largely has been turned over, and the new owners (including Thomas H. Lee) see potential for $200 million in cost savings. That's a huge number against 2017 adjusted operating income of $463 million and, combined with the leverage on the balance sheet, implies the potential for enormous equity gains if the deal works out. The acquisition valued D&B at $6.9 billion; incremental value creation will accrue largely to the equity holders, including Cannae.

Obviously, there are risks there as well. D&B wasn't performing well ahead of its acquisition; the new owners see room for improvement, and upside from a shift to a recurring revenue model at a time when data is becoming ever more valuable. That doesn't mean that Cannae and THL are right, necessarily. And the huge amount of leverage - back of the envelope calculations suggest the company will be 7x-8x levered to begin - means that the 3% non-GAAP operating income growth posted in both 2016 and 2017 isn't going to be good enough.

But even zeroing the DNB equity, adjusted for the ability to take losses on taxes elsewhere (notably the Ceridian stake), only takes ~$5.50 off the CNNE stock price. More broadly, the fundamentals implied by the SOTP valuation highlight the qualitative case here.

What CNNE, even at the highs, offers is basically upside from any of the company's investments. Even conservative assumptions suggest modest upside from current levels if the business holds stable. But any improvements at T-System or ABRH/99, or any value creation at D&B, simply aren't priced in.

This perhaps is more of a "bet on the jockey, not the horse" case as valuation has climbed in 2019. And, there are risks to all of the business units, for varying reasons - perhaps enough for investors to see the discount as appropriate, or close.

But at the end of the day, investors still have the opportunity to bet on a management team that has created tens of billions of dollars in value - at a discount. That's still an attractive story, even if the discount might not be quite as large as it was just a few months ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.