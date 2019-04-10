Pfizer: Solid, Stable Returns

Pfizer Inc: Investment Thesis

Pfizer Inc (PFE) has raised its dividend each year since 2010, and was a Dividend Aristocrat before a dividend cut during the GFC. Dividend CAGR for 1, 3 and 5 years are all above 6% (see here). Its drug development pipeline has ensured a sustainable business in the past, and should continue to provide a sustainable business into the foreseeable future. Pfizer's adjusted non-GAAP earnings have been relatively flat over the past 6 years. But that does not alter the fact Pfizer is a cash and earnings generating powerhouse, distributing virtually all its earnings in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and gains on sales of shares. I repeat — the only way. Pfizer's use of share repurchases lowers share count, increases EPS, and consequently grows share price, which is one of the 2 ways a share investor can realize a gain. Pfizer has also been growing dividends paid to shareholders, which is the other source of returns for share investors. So, despite flat earnings, Pfizer shareholders have enjoyed total returns ranging from ~10% to 15% over the past 6 years, as shown in TABLE 1 below. But that is the past. Analysts' Corner proprietary 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards are used to assess whether investors in Pfizer can reasonably expect to enjoy returns in the future, similar to those available over the last six years. Using analysts estimates available through SA Essential and Nasdaq (Zacks research) and company guidance, we find there are good possibilities of total returns ranging from 8% to 13% per year for investors willing to invest and hold through 2021 to 2022 and beyond.

About Pfizer Inc

Excerpted from Pfizer Inc 2018 10-K

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. We apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives through the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as many of the world’s best-known consumer healthcare products

A Systematic Approach To Reviewing Pfizer's Past And Projected Future Performance

What I need to do now is undertake the process of determining whether a purchase of Pfizer (PFE) shares at current prevailing prices is likely to provide an acceptable rate of return going forward. This process requires a look at the past, and quantification of a range of future expectations for Pfizer. TABLE 1 below summarizes a sampling of results from investing in Pfizer over the last 4 to 5 years and exiting at the current share price.

Pfizer Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1

Pfizer: Displaying Consistency In Historical Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to TABLE 1 above, I find a wide range of returns, indicating a degree of volatility and risk. TABLE 1 above shows the results for Pfizer were quite positive for 7 different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last 4 years, Average yearly rates of return range from 10.0% for investor B, to 15.09% for investor F. These are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to April 5, 2019. TABLE 1 shows a steady growth in the Pfizer share price over the period under review. This growth in share price was certainly contributed to by an aggressive share repurchase program, which I discuss further below. But past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. Whether now is an opportune time to enter an investment in Pfizer shares is examined in detail below.

My proprietary dashboards (see further below) allow an investor to project similar data to that contained in TABLE 1 and conduct an infinite amount of scenario testing to see what returns might be available from an investment in Pfizer shares at today's price levels. I believe this quantitative approach is far superior to using Betas, forward P/E ratios, PEG ratios and other indicators to qualitatively review the prospects for an investment in shares. I feed analysts forecasts into my dashboards as part of the process of converting available qualitative data into projected rates of return. The nature of this forecast data leads to analysts quarterly consensus forecasts not adding up to analysts full year consensus forecasts. Some moderation is required as shown in TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

Where the analysts weighted average consensus forecasts do not add to the equivalent full year EPS, the quarterly EPS is adjusted per the "Adopt" column. The EPS amounts per the "Adopt" column in TABLE 2 above have been used in the Dashboard Base projections further below. In addition, dividend increases have been input at a rate of $0.02 increase to the quarterly rate effective in the first quarter of each year. TABLE 3 below summarizes various historical financial data for Pfizer for purposes of comparison when assessing the reasonableness of our dashboard projections.

Pfizer Historical Financial Data Summary FY 2012 to FY 2018

From various data inputs the historical financial data summary per TABLE 3 below is auto-generated.

TABLE 3

The historical summary for Pfizer reveals a lack of long-term growth in earnings. Non-GAAP earnings in 2018 were a record $17.96 billion compared to $15.75 billion in 2012. That represents an average growth rate of just 2.2% per year over the 6 years. Over the last 7 years to end of 2018, dividend payments total $50.1 billion, and share repurchases $57.9, to give a combined total distribution of $108.0 billion. This $108 billion distribution compares to total non-GAAP earnings of $108.1 billion over the same period. Over the same period borrowings were increased by $4.3 billion, from $37.5 billion at end of 2012 to $$41.7 billion at end of 2018. Loans (debt) as a percentage of debt plus equity (market cap) reduced from 16.59% at end of 2012 to 14.11% at end of 2018. For companies such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), I believe it is appropriate to use market cap as the measure of shareholders equity, due to their large investments in R&D. US GAAP requires R&D to be expensed as incurred, but for Pfizer, and other pharmaceutical companies with drugs in pipeline, this R&D has significant residual value not reflected in book values. We now are in a position to review the auto-generated projected financial summaries. The first of these is our TABLE 4 Base projection dashboard which incorporates the projected data included in our input.

Pfizer: Interactive Dashboard Base Projections

These dashboards are similar in form and content to TABLE 3 and include rate of return projections. This TABLE 4 dashboard is designed to allow us to create and modify a Base forecast by manipulating inputs and seeing the resulting effect on rate of return, share price, P/E ratio and other meaningful statistics. When we believe we have created a suitable Base scenario we can then move to Table 5 dashboard which allows us to interactively vary input, and simultaneously see the effect on rate of return and other KPIs compared to the Base forecast.

TABLE 4 – Dashboard 1 Base Projection

Table 4 dashboard already has inputs for dividend increases and EPS based on analysts' estimates. I have decided to make some adjustments before adopting as my Base projection. You will see I have included $9 billion in 2019 for share repurchases, per company guidance (see 8-K filed January 29, 2019). The inclusion of share repurchases reduces outstanding shares, resulting in 2019 EPS increasing to $2.92, compared to $2.88 input per TABLE 2 above. That is at the top end of range of company guidance for $2.82 to $2.92 in 2019. However, the company guidance excludes the potential impact of gains and losses on equity investments, which favorably impacted 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) by $0.08 I have also input percentage increases for the assumptions line item, "Share price %age growth rate for period". The effect of these share price increases is to bring the non-GAAP P/E ratio down below 14.0 by the end of FY 2022. From TABLE 3 we can see between 2012 and 2018 the non-GAAP P/E ratio at year end was mostly below 14. On this basis a target P/E ratio of 13.80 appears reasonable. We can now go to our "Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections" to conduct alternative scenario testing.

TABLE 5 – Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections

In Dashboard 2 above, I have input changes in assumptions for an alternative scenario. The changes include:

On or before May 31, 2019 an opportunity arises to purchase shares at $40.84, 5% below the current share price of $42.99;

Yearly quarterly dividend increase adjusted upward to maintain the dividend growth rate above 6%.

Share repurchases assumed to be $5 billion per year, for 2020 to 2022 ($9 billion for 2019 already included through base input);

Average interest rate on borrowings increases by 1 percentage point at beginning of 2020.

Non-GAAP and GAAP earnings unchanged from estimates in TABLE 2 above.

Non-GAAP P/E ratio increases to 14.50 through end of 2022, due to price support from share repurchases.

The effect of all of the above is to increase the projected rate of return through end 2021 and 2022 by over 3.0 percentage points, from ~8 to 9% per year for the base case, to ~12 to 13%% per year for the alternative scenario. Of course, it is possible to construct an infinite number of scenarios by varying assumptions, and instantaneously seeing the impact on dividends, dividend yield, and total rate of return. To limit the amount of information on the dashboard, I have not included a "dividends reinvested" case. But I can assure all those DGI investors who follow Seeking Alpha, that the working model, available at Analysts' Corner, does provide results for the "dividends reinvested" case.

Outlook For Pfizer Limited

There is nothing too exciting about Pfizer's earnings growth prospects, based on the history over the past 8 years. At the same time, Pfizer is an earnings generating powerhouse that is effectively distributing virtually all of its yearly earnings to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. While earnings growth is flat, share repurchases are increasing EPS, which in turn is driving share price gains. As I am fond of saying, the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales. I repeat - the only way. Pfizer is delivering in that regard, as can be seen from the historical results for investors per TABLE 1 above. TABLEs 4 and 5 above suggest that Pfizer is likely to continue to deliver similar results into the future. The investment opportunity can be improved by buying, if and when the share price dips, with a fair degree of certainty the share price will reach higher levels in the future. The other advantage of buying at a low share price is more shares are received for a similar amount invested. More shares means more dividends and a higher dividend yield. It is possible to do further scenario testing using Dashboard 2 to see what buy price for Pfizer would meet your individual target return objectives. That does not mean the share price will come down to a lower price. But it will position you to be able to act quickly if the share price does come down. One thing for sure is this company has been around, and paying increased dividends for a very long time. That is unlikely to change. But for an investor in Pfizer shares, a significant determinant of likely return on investment is the entry price paid for shares. It is only by projecting the future possibilities we can get an idea of what current Pfizer share price level would represent a suitable entry point. Different investors will have different ROR expectations. Use of a dashboard like those pictured above enables any investor to see whether Pfizer represents a buying opportunity for them at the current share price, and if not, at what share price it might be of interest. If there is concern at the effect of higher interest rates than those projected above, the effect can be easily seen with one or two simple inputs to the Base/Alternative scenario dashboard

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.