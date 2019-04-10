Boeing's Path Forward With Madhu Unnikrishnan (Podcast Transcript)

We also hit on whether China can get into this market anytime soon, and how the industry is structured as a whole.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript version of yesterday's podcast with Madhu Unnikrishnan of Skift Airline Weekly. It was recorded in the last week of March, so before some of the recent news, but we think it's a good perspective on the industry as a whole as Boeing remains in the headlines. We hope you find the transcript helpful.

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind the Idea, Mike speaks with Madhu Unnikrishnan of Skift Airline Weekly, about the Boeing 737 MAX issues we discussed last week. Madhu brings perspective from decades following the industry, and one point he makes is that customers may not be totally plugged into the issues of a given plane model.

Madhu Unnikrishnan: Most people don’t know what kind of aircraft they are flying on, they board, book a flight or board a flight and once this fades from the headlines and the 737-8 and the MAX family has been recertified to fly, people will forget.

DS: He also reminds that 737 MAX is just one model and not as big a seller as the market may have been rating it.

MU: You know, you also have to remember that there aren’t that many MAXes in service, I believe it's around 300. The largest MAX operator in the States is Southwest, it's about a little more than 20, and that’s -- yeah, it's 5% of Southwest fleet. So right now the exposure isn’t very great.

DS: News continues to develop in the story, but it seems the Buy the Dip angle is playing out. Does that match with what our industry insider sees? Listen in on Behind the Idea.

Mike Taylor: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I’m Mike Taylor and with me today is Madhu Unnikrishnan, Editor of Skift Airline Weekly, a publication that focuses intently on the airline's history. We’re following up on our coverage of Boeing, ticker symbol, BA and what recent crashes of its 737 MAX airplanes mean for the company.

Before we get started, a quick disclaimer. Behind the Idea is a podcast that looks around the Seeking Alpha ecosystem for what makes great investment analysis work. Neither Madhu nor I have any positions in any companies discussed, and nothing on this podcast should ever be taken as investment advice of any sort. With that, welcome Madhu.

MU: Hi, it's nice to be here.

MT: Nice to have you. So I just want to kind of jump in to catch up on the news a little bit since our last podcast. So on Sunday, the New York Times ran an article that kind of gave a bit of a background story on how the 737 MAX came into existence, and it mentioned the kind of more rush timeframe for the development of the airplane and also perhaps a new reaction from Boeing, which historically had maybe underestimated Airbus as a rival, and then a kind of quick scramble to catch up with Airbus.

So from your perspective, covering the industry for so many years, how does that story sort of connect with your view of Boeing and your view of the industry dynamics over a longer time period?

MU: So that’s a good question. The New York Times article did address one of the more interesting developments in this industry over the last couple of decades, and that's the development of the MAX Boeing's re-engined 737. Airbus sort of forced Boeing's hand in the last decade, when it announced the A321neo -- sorry, A320neo family, the re-engined narrow body aircraft, Airbus' answer to Boeing 737 work horse.

So Boeing, as the New York Times reported, quickly strapped plans for developing a whole new aircraft in the narrow body space, a project that would've taken 10 to 15 years, and instead re-engined the existing airframe of the 737 with more efficient engines. That required an enormous amount of technological development on Boeing's part.

So although I agree with the New York Times article, this was a very unique and interesting development in aerospace. I don’t think it's necessarily fair to say that Boeing rushed the development of the aircraft. I mean this aircraft was in -- MAX was in development for many years and an enormous amount of work and investment went into the development of the MAX in adapting the airframe for these new engines.

MT: Okay, so if we’re trying to kind of wrap our head around this, the story of this development, you say a number of years. Just give some concept for when a new aircraft, goes into development, what’s the kind of overall timetable there and how does the process normally work versus some of the things we might've seen here? How normal do you think the manufacturing process was overall?

MU: Well, the 737 MAX is an interesting case. Unlike a clean sheet aircraft, a completely new aircraft design, such as when Boeing introduced the 787 Dreamliner in the last decade and Airbus developed the A830 superjumbo also in the last decade, those clean sheet designs started, as I just said, with a clean sheet of paper and were a completely new design. And Airbus started developing the A380 and -- or started talking about the A380 at the end of the 90s and the aircraft went into service in the middle of last decade. So roughly 10 years from clean sheet of paper to first flight, and to entry in to service.

A similar story was with Boeing's composite 787 Dreamliner. So the MAX it followed similar timeline. It was a little bit shortened because the airframe already existed. So it's not that -- they weren't started from a clean sheet of paper, they were taking an existing aircraft and modifying it and changing some of its current design characteristics to accommodate the new airline. So I don't think we can say it’s atypical process. It was atypical in their reengineering an existing aircraft.

But if we can pause for a second, go back, the 737 was introduced in the late 60s. And in that period it hasn't been the same aircraft. It has been -- there have been technological advances to the fuselage and to the wings and to the engines over the years. So it's -- some of the narrative, I have seen out in the media is that Boeing just stapled these new engines on to an aircraft that's been around since 60s, and while not, sort of in a broader picture is true, it isn’t. The aircraft has evolved significantly over the last four or five decades.

So it is not as clear cut to say this then anomalous narrative, or this is a strange story versus a clean sheet design, it's did -- it was a matter of years that this project was in development.

MT: Got it, okay. So maybe there is some, I don't know, the clean sheet versus the modification of an existing design. It sounds like there's precedent to do either one. May be there is benefit to doing a clean sheet design versus a kind of iteration like this. But maybe both processes work fine. Do you think it matters whether there was this aspect of kind of trying to match an existing model with the new engine?

Do you think that might've caused particular problems here or do you think that this is just sort of, maybe we're just seeing some bad outcomes from what's probably a fine process. I think that's what I'm trying to get the connection between the outcomes and the process and see whether those are separate or whether those are sort of integrated together.

MU: No, I think that's exactly right. I think you hit the nail on the head. We’re seeing an unfortunate outcome from, if a process that works and has worked in the past. And I can -- an example would be the 747, the iconic jumbo jet that Boeing launched in the late 60s and is still -- a variant of which is still in production today, the 747-8. Once again Boeing hasn't been selling the same aircraft since the 1960s. It looks kind of same to the layman but it's got new wings, it got new engines, it had several iterations of engines and wings and development.

So this is not -- it's not unusual, it's not unheard of in this industry for an airframe to be adapted and for it to evolve over the years. And that's what we saw with the MAX. It was yet another sort of version of the same story of an airframe on existing product being developed and modernized for the new reality as of the aviation industry and as new technology comes online.

The two accidents -- and let me preface what I’m going to say next by, we would simply don't know what caused both accidents. The authorities have made good guesses, but until the data are fully decoded from both sets of black box of cockpit, voice and cockpit data recorders, we don't know exactly what caused the crash. So with that caveat let me say these outcomes, or these two tragedies are possible outcomes of a fine process.

MT: Okay, so what are the good guesses as to what did go wrong here? I read about software seemed to be the focus of one article I read, but if it's really up in the air maybe we can get some context around some of the different possibilities so people have a sense of that.

MU: What does seem to have occurred is, some kind of malfunction with the software that controls the way the aircraft flies in certain circumstances and not to get too technical, but just the engines on the 737 MAX generate a different lift characteristics from the other -- from existing 737s, the previous versions of the 737. So the software was an attempt to correct that, and to make the flying characteristics seem to the pilot like they were similar to the prior versions of the 737.

Once again I'm not -- I really want to stress that we don't know. We won't know until the FAA, the NTSB the various authorities around the world have taken the fact and data based investigations to the end. We don't know exactly what caused these actions, whether there was pilot error involved, whether there was some kind of miss -- whether there was a sort of disconnect between what the software was saying, how the pilots' reacted, we just -- we simply don't know. But we do seem -- it does seem to suggest, preliminary reports seem to suggest that there was a malfunction with this particular software that mimicked -- made the 737 MAX feel like the pilot -- feel to the pilot like earlier versions of the 737.

MT: Got it, okay. I think one question that sort of on everyone's mind from the de-investment perspective, a key question that you ask when you kind of have these tragedies and the stock is potentially impacted by these sort of singular events that are very attention grabbing is how common is this -- how common is this to sort of combat this type of event, this type of accident. How common is it for it to come back on the manufacturer of the aircraft and is this something that's just going to happen every once in a while and it's unfortunate that there were sort of two events close together or what’s your sense overall, what the sort of bigger picture perspective on crashes and malfunctions with aircraft equipment.

MU: That is something we've been talking about in the office quite a lot and just I have been talking about with different people in the industry. I mean here is a statistic, about 40,000 people a year die on the American roads on highway accidents and car accidents in the US. The number of people who lose their lives in aircraft accidents per year is probably fewer than a thousand globally.

However, when an aircraft crashes, it's very emotional it gets days and days of headlines. People -- it speaks to an already existing fear people have of flying. So it's important to keep that perspective though, right. I mean this is still a very safe way to travel. Now to answer your question, how does it affect the stock? I mean we can look to history. I mean, although no one was -- lost their lives in these incidents, 2013 the 787 Dreamliner had issues with its batteries and a couple of aircraft caught on fire, and the entire fleet was grounded for a number of weeks worldwide. And the Boeing stock was flat for a few weeks and then took off.

I mean now -- there were a lot of reports at the time that people saying they wouldn’t fly, they were booking away from future 787 flights et cetera. Of course now it's one of the most popular aircraft in the sky. Airline -- Boeing has an enormous backlog for 787s and people moved on.

Similarly even if you look further back the DC in the late 70s the FAA grounded the DC-10, McDonnell Douglas DC-10 fleet for a few weeks because of the design quirk, with the cargo doors because of the Turkish Airlines' accident and I believe an American Airlines accident in the late 70s. About 600 people lost their lives in that. There was also, at the time, if you look in the historical record there was a lot of concern that this was an unsafe aircraft and people should -- people book away from DC-10 flights.

But once the public accepted the fact that fixes had been made, for both the DC-10, and more recently the 787, they moved on. So the effect on McDonald Douglas' stock then was also sharp in the short-term, but the company recovered. In other words the public moved on, once the public is assured that the aircraft is safe.

And the third factor that people often forget is most people don't know what kind of aircraft they are flying when they board, book a flight or board a flight. And once this fades from the headlines and the 737-8 and the MAX family is recertified to fly, people will forget. Boeing has what 5,000 aircraft backlog or something from the MAX family and is continuing production at the same pace even now. So I don't think the long-term effect on the company will be too great, if the aircraft is recertified.

MT: Right I guess that's the key question. So just to sort of help me understand the FDA did make the decision, I think to ground the planes. Was there anything sort of remarkable about that decision on -- did I say FDA -- FAA's part, on the FAA's part, we covered a lot of ground on these issues, so okay, go ahead.

MU: There was, and this is interesting. I've been covering this industry for almost 20 years and this is the first time I have seen what happened, happen. The FAA grounded the fleet, and like I said, recently we have an example of that when the FAA grounded the 787 fleet back in 2013. But why this was remarkable was usually regulatory agencies around the world follow the FAA's lead, when it's a US manufactured plane. And if it's Airbus they follow the European Aviation Safety Authority's lead on whether to ground the aircraft or not.

So this was a very unusual circumstance for those of us, who are nerds about this industry, in that China came out first. Ethiopia and China came out -- were among the first to ground the fleet and then there was this cascading series of countries that grounded the aircraft before, while the FAA was still saying the aircraft is safe. We see no reason to ground that. We’re continuing our investigation and until the investigation is complete, there's no need to ground it.

But then the FAA -- once Canada grounded aircraft, the FAA followed suit, and it was that -- that cascading series of groundings was unusual. But the second thing that was unusual to me was that FAA and Transport Canada based their decision on satellite data they got from a company called Aireon, which had tracked the way -- or tracked the flight path of the Ethiopian Aircraft. And this was the first time, to my knowledge, and to people I've spoken to, that the FAA has made such a decision based on third-party data, and not its own data that it's gotten from the black boxes. So that was a nerdy answer to your question, yes, it was very unusual.

MT: It sounds from your previous comments, like the planes can get grounded, but then once the public moves on, as long as the aircraft gets recertified than potentially everything's fine. I do want to explore a little bit, what does it look like if Boeing fails to get the 737 Max recertified? How does that scenario play out and what's the impact for the company?

MU: That is actually so far from anything I’ve read or believed or talked to people about, that I don't know how to answer that question. Everyone I spoke to says the aircraft will be recertified. There is almost no question. It’s a safe air frame. And I’ve talked to a number of pilots who said they would put their families on and fly tomorrow. So I think this is a matter of fixing some software and possibly some sensors, I don't know the details. I don't think anyone does yet, but I think -- I'm fairly confident it will be recertified. So I can't answer your question, I don't know, I haven’t even thought of it.

MT: Well, we were just going through kind of -- when we look at these things we just try and do some back of the envelope math, and because these -- there is a lot of these claims and they are very expensive, the dollar figures add up really quickly. So I guess maybe the $100 billion negative scenario is not necessarily on the table, or at least you're pretty confident that moreover a resumption or normality is more likely I guess.

MU: I am. You also have to remember that there aren't that many MAXes in service. I believe it's around 300. The largest MAX operator in the States is Southwest, it's about little more than 20 and its 5% of Southwest fleet. So right now the exposure isn’t very great. But I can’t imagine a scenario where it’s not recertified. But there haven't been that many built. I guess is the point I’m trying to make.

MT: Got it, okay, interesting. I fly Southwest, so that's 1 in 20 for me. So just a couple of sort of bigger picture items, China's come up fair amount in terms of as a potential -- this is sort of on the industry scale, and so you have Boeing in the U.S, you have Airbus in Europe and it really seems like it's these two major players dueling it out. You have, I guess Embraer and Bombardier, also China is trying to develop an entrant into the commercial aircraft manufacturing industry.

So what's your assessment of the kind of global battlefield over this market and you know China in particular, I think, maybe because people are -- see China as a rising power. In general it's coming up in some of the commentary reports I'm reading. But what do you think about China's prospects for kind of cracking into the commercial aircraft manufacturing market.

MU: China has made it an industrial priority to develop its own aircraft, and has also spoken over years, with Russian manufacturers about developing a joint Russia-China aircraft. So it is coming. It's years and years away. The aircraft are still sort of on the drawing board. There are some that have been, I believe are being operated by Chinese carriers, but they have not been certified globally. So few years away. And then you also have to think, there is sort of entrenched advantage for Boeing and Airbus. These are enormous purchases right. When an airline purchases an aircraft they are also buying that -- invest in the maintenance in this aircraft or -- and it's massive. It has a 20 to 25 year lifecycle.

So it’s similar to if you have been on iTunes since the early 2000 and you decide to buy an Android -- are you willing to switch to an Android phone. It's hard to make that switch for these operators. But I think we are still many years away from a Chinese aircraft breaking into the global airline market.

MT: Got it, okay, that kind of connects with what we -- we just thought that the timescale was kind of mismatched here for these crashes to be, the thing that would enable an opening for China to really make its place, it seemed like a longer sort of scale.

MU: Absolutely, and where there has been sort of uptake, Russia developed the Sukhoi Super jet. That's a small aircraft. It's smaller than the 737 and the only one Western operator InterJet in Mexico has bought these aircraft and they have had trouble. They have kind of become sort of an albatross around InterJet's neck, in that they're not certified in a lot of countries, that they are based, therefore can't operate in those countries. And there are limited maintenance operators that can work on these aircraft.

That’s a sort of cautionary tale. I mean even if China were to come out tomorrow with an aircraft that was certified worldwide the infrastructure to support it doesn't exist yet. So were -- yeah, these crashes are not a catalyst for the development of China's -- or the acceleration of China's aircraft industry.

MT: Okay, yeah, you're making the barriers to entry sound a lot higher than I think we appreciated. We were kind of working off this theory that there's so much capital sort of laying around in the world right now, and things like you can start just a company that can take on just about any incumbent. I use the analogy of Tesla in the auto manufacturing industry that no one thought you could sort of disrupt the big automakers and yet this company was able to raise money over and over again to try and do just that.

But the way you're describing it, making an airplane and getting someone to buy it is sort of another proposition altogether just in terms of the sort of degree of difficulty of getting the product out to market. So is that fair, or what do you think about the difficulty of making and selling airplanes technologically.

MU: That's absolutely fair, I mean, like we mentioned earlier, there is a 10 year plus development cycle for these machines. There is enormous supply chain, like not just engines but the seats and the wiring and all these sort of the sensors, et cetera that are -- it can’t just be swapped from one aircraft to another. There is the maintenance, the aftermarket care that has to go into -- that has to follow an aircraft throughout its lifecycle, which is 20 to 25 years and even on a more sort of human factors level, flight attendants and pilots. They can't be just exchanged one to one, like if you are a flight attendant trained on a Boeing 777, you're not -- you actually have to go through -- you have to be trained again to be a flight attendant on an Airbus aircraft.

So there -- the barriers entry are huge for producing an aircraft. And you know you see it, Bombardier developed this, what was then the C series, found enormous -- and this was an established aircraft manufacturer with the sales and support infrastructure and significantly larger global fleet toward its other aircraft, the CRJ and for some of its aircraft. So when they tried to make a larger aircraft, the company had to be bailed out by Québec, and now that program was bought by Airbus, and it’s the Airbus 220.

So I guess that's a very, very long winded way, and I’m sorry to get all nerdy again, but that's a very long winded to say you're exactly right. I mean the barriers to entry are huge, and you just can't -- there even if there is a lot of capital sloshing around, that you can’t just start with these aircraft company tomorrow, and produce an aircraft, if the market just doesn't exist.

MT: Okay, I'll put my checkbook away. Great, okay, so I think yeah, this is coming out kind of like this is a survivable issue for Boeing. I had a couple more questions just about the overall industry and the future of manufacturers. What are some of the big opportunities for aircraft and what are some of the big challenges that the industry faces. I think of like emissions and global warming for example. But I just I think listeners would benefit from a sort of bigger picture perspective of where the industry is moving and what are some of the difficulties that are maybe weighing ahead for it.

MU: Let’s start with the point you brought up, emissions, carbon emissions is a big, big issue for airline industry. I means there is no fuel right now -- that exists right now, that packs as much of a punch as jet fuel for aircraft. And if you think of the kind of the miracle that it is, that you can walk up to an airport, buy a ticket, 15 hours later be in Shanghai. That’s a remarkable thing, and we kind of forget how in human history that is unusual to say.

But to achieve that, I mean there is no fuel that can replace jet fuel or kerosene right now, that packs the same punch. By buying a ticket you are contributing to the climate change in a way, you’re responsible for certain tonnage of carbon dioxide emissions emitted at very high altitude and how the industry responds to that will be a challenge, especially as governments around the world become stricter about carbon emissions.

So there are number of things, that they are looking into biofuel, the possibility of alternate forms of energy, electricity, but with the technology we have today, these aren’t as feasible to get you from where you are to Shanghai.

The other -- the challenge, related challenge is, the flipside of it is the price of oil is always a concern for airlines. It's their biggest expense. So fuel is fuel. It flips back and forth between fuel and labor as airlines base expense. And back in 2008, when oil price spiked to $147 a barrel, I mean that precipitated the consolidation we saw in the airline industry in the US, the mergers of Delta Northwest, Continental and United American and U.S. Airway.

MT: So there was a reason for that? Didn't realize that, that was -- that there was a sort of proximate cause or pretext for all the consolidation, because today I'm just mad that it's hard for me to fly to Montana, but apparently, that's interesting.

MU: Yeah, I mean all those carriers were in bankruptcy, and one of the reasons they are in bankruptcy was that the market was fragmented. And the price of oil went through -- because unsustainably high. So that's always a concern for airlines and geopolitics is always a concern for airlines.

I mean just recently when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates blockaded the Qatari air space, I mean Qatar Airways had to add hours to some of its routes because it had to sort of fly around these -- they couldn't fly through the airspace in Saudi Arabia and UAE. And that’s just a one small example but there is always geopolitical concerns there for airlines, exogenous shocks as it were.

So the industry faces a number of challenges and the next few decades should be interesting, but you can’t predict that I think. Assuming commercial airlines are only a century old and it's been a very tumultuous century. So I don't have a crystal ball and I can't tell you what’s going to happen, but there are definitely some -- there are some perennial and consistent challenges to the industry, fuel, emissions, geopolitics, labor, recessions, that cause the airline industry to contract and that effects of course the manufacturers at Boeing.

MT: Right, okay, that almost a really good spot to leave it. I did have one more question on kind of the state of the world today, one question that my colleague Daniel and I were wrestling with was, this is like you mentioned recession, this kind of cyclical in nature of demand for air travel and that trickles back to the manufacturers. I'm curious, your just general thoughts of the kind of environment as you look at air travel from the consumer perspective and from the airline perspective and from the manufacturer perspective.

Boeing's recent difficulties are interrupting a really sort of strong run for the company. So I'm wondering what you think of where we’re at today in terms of what's going well and what's maybe not going quite as well for air travel in general.

MU: Globally we have been -- since 2008 air travel has been growing by leaps and bounds, as throughout the recovery. And just looking ahead, it’s hard to say what will happen in the next couple of years. I mean Boeing is at very sort of a very high point right now and has a 5,000 airplanes backlog. Airbus is similar. You couldn’t buy A320 now if you wanted until 2024 or something. So there are very high points that could all change tomorrow if the people stop traveling. And if you see some falling of demand in Asia and the few years ago the big story was the big Middle Eastern carriers, Emirates and Etihad and Qatar -- and they all been contracting.

So it's really difficult to say, like I said I don’t have the crystal ball, but Boeing and Airbus are in a good spot right now because they have all these orders and backlog. What will happen if all those orders are delivered, will they enter a trough, it’s hard to say. One thing you remember is that airlines do have to replace their aircraft and as the number of aircraft in service grows the number of replacements also grow, does that make sense?

MT: Yes, it does. In fact, yeah, it sounds like an important impact factor in the overall situation. Well, Madhu, this has really been great. Thank you for joining us. I think our listeners are going to get a lot out of this, yeah. To get more of Madhu you should check out Skift Airline Weekly. I guess there are newly united together. Yes, thank a lot.

MU: Thank you. It was my pleasure. Thank you for having me.

