Bunge Limited: Buy Straw Hats In Winter, But Archer-Daniels-Midland A Better Prospect

Bunge Limited: Investment Thesis

Bunge Limited (BG) is not a Dividend Aristocrat, but it has an unbroken record of dividend growth for the past 18 years. Dividend CAGR for the last 3 years is 10.07% and for the last 10 years 10.31% (see here). It has a sustainable business for many decades to come, but history suggests little in the way of growth prospects. The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and gains on sales of shares. I repeat - the only way. Past performance indicates receipt of dividends is fairly assured for Bunge Limited, along with dividend growth. Normally, I would say there is little in the way of potential share price growth prospects for BG. That is not the case at present. The current beaten down share price provides an entry point to boost dividend receipts and maximize the potential for share price gains.

About Bunge Limited

Excerpted from Bunge Limited's 2018 10-K

Business Overview We are a leading global agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm to consumer foods. We believe we are a leading: - global oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals, based on processing capacity; - global grain processor, based on volume; - seller of packaged vegetable oils worldwide, based on sales; - producer and seller of wheat flours and bakery mixes and dry milled corn products in North and South America, based on volume; and - producer of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, based on volume. We conduct our operations in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. We refer to the Edible Oil Products and Milling Products segments collectively as our Food and Ingredients businesses. Key elements of our corporate strategy include enhancing our global expertise and footprint in grains and oilseeds in a capital-efficient way through targeted investments and strategic partnerships, partnering with customers to develop products, services and solutions that meet today's and future needs in food and feed applications, and maximizing returns and profitability through a strong focus on cost efficiency and continuous improvement. Our strategy is aligned with long-term global macroeconomic and consumer growth trends, including a commitment to sustainability.

Bunge Limited is a cyclical business, involving up and down yearly profits, but with solid long-term results. Share prices tend to fluctuate with yearly profits. Bunge Limited shares appeared to be close to the top of a cycle in the first half of 2018, with shares breaking above $73.00 briefly in June 2018, after reaching $76.95 in April 2018. Buying shares at the top of a cycle may lead to poor returns on investment. Buying at the bottom of a cycle, at depressed share prices, will provide better returns. The current trade wars may be contributing to a temporary fall in Bunge Limited's share price to around the $53 level. A returns-based investing approach will identify if this represents an attractive entry point, with the share price anticipated to return to higher levels sometime over the next 3 to 4 years.

A Systematic Approach To Reviewing BG's Past And Projected Future Performance

What I need to do now is undertake the process of determining whether a purchase of BG shares at current prevailing prices is likely to provide an acceptable rate of return going forward. This process requires a look at the past and quantification of a range of future expectations for BG. TABLE 1 below summarizes a sampling of results from investing in BG over the last 4 to 5 years and exiting at the current low share price.

BG Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1

Variability in returns presents risk and opportunity

TABLE 1 above shows the results were very different for 7 different investors, each investing $3,000 in BG over the last 4 years, Average yearly rates of return range from negative 13.65% for investor F, to negative 0.22% for investor D. Such a wide range of returns indicates a degree of volatility and risk. These are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to April 5, 2019. Of course, if there had been an exit in the first quarter of 2018, at a share price ~$74, the results would be far more favorable. Where there is risk, there is generally opportunity - there for anyone to take advantage of. For a long-term or dividend growth investor, now is not the time to exit an investment in BG shares. But it may be an opportune time to enter an investment in BG shares as explained in detail below.

My proprietary dashboards (see further below) allow an investor to project similar data to that contained in TABLE 1 and conduct an infinite amount of scenario testing to see what returns might be available from an investment in BG shares at today's price levels. I believe this quantitative approach is far superior to using Betas, forward P/E ratios, PEG ratios and other indicators to qualitatively review the prospects for an investment in shares. I feed analysts' forecasts into my dashboards as part of the process of converting available qualitative data into projected rates of return. The nature of this forecast data leads to analysts' quarterly consensus forecasts not adding up to analysts full year consensus forecasts. Some moderation is required, as shown in TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

Where the analysts' weighted average consensus forecasts do not add to the equivalent full year EPS, the quarterly EPS is adjusted per the "Adopt" column. The EPS amounts per the "Adopt" column in TABLE 2 above have been used in the Dashboard Base projections further below. In addition, dividend increases have been input at a rate of $0.04 increase to the quarterly rate effective in the third quarter of each year. TABLE 3 below summarizes various historical financial data for BG for purposes of comparison when assessing the reasonableness of our dashboard projections.

BG Historical Financial Data Summary FY 2012 to FY 2018

From various data inputs, the historical financial data summary per TABLE 3 below is auto-generated.

TABLE 3

In a forum discussion on forward P/E ratios (note: forum accessible only to SA contributors) initiated by SA's Daniel Hochman, author Michael Boyd wrote:

I'd (personally) love non-GAAP numbers on a trailing basis (EBITDA, P/E, etc.). Short of Bloomberg, don't think many providers are giving that. I've got to backtrack and model all that stuff by hand as it stands today. Generally I go back at least three years so that doesn't necessarily help me, but I think there is a market for that. No use comparing ttm GAAP P/E or EBITDA to forward earnings estimates.

What Boyd wrote made sense to me, so I have made sure to include both GAAP and non-GAAP P/E ratios in both my historical data and in forward estimates. The historical summary for BG reveals a lack of long-term growth in EPS and share price. Non-GAAP EPS in 2012 was $4.62, and in 2016, it was virtually unchanged at $4.63. 2017 and 2018 have been poor years, with non-GAAP EPS $1.81 and $2.72, respectively. Dividend payments over the last 7 years to end of 2018 total $1.463 billion. Over the same period, borrowings were reduced by $473 million from $5.849 billion at end of 2012 to $5.372 billion at end of 2018. We now are in a position to review the auto-generated projected financial summaries. The first of these is our TABLE 4 Base projection dashboard, which incorporates the projected data included in our input.

Interactive Dashboard Base Projections (similar in form and content to TABLE 3 and including rate of return projections)

This TABLE 4 dashboard is designed to allow us to create and modify a Base forecast by manipulating inputs and seeing the resulting effect on rate of return, share price, P/E ratio and other meaningful statistics. When we believe we have created a suitable Base scenario, we can then move to Table 5 dashboard, which allows us to interactively vary input and simultaneously see the effect on rate of return and other KPIs compared to the Base forecast.

TABLE 4 - Dashboard 1 Base Projection

Table 4 dashboard already has inputs for dividend increases and EPS based on analysts' estimates. I have decided to make some adjustments before adopting as my Base projection. You will see I have input percentage increases for the input line item, "Share price %age growth rate for period". The effect of these share price increases is to bring the non-GAAP P/E ratio up to 14.05 by the end of FY 2022. From TABLE 3, we can see between 2012 and 2018 the non-GAAP P/E ratio at year end ranged between 14.14 and 37.06. On this basis, a target P/E ratio of 14.05 appears relatively conservative. Also note, in the absence of analysts' forecasts for 2022, I have assumed 2022 EPS the same as for 2021. We can now go to our "Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections" to conduct alternative scenario testing.

TABLE 5 - Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections

In Dashboard 2 above, I have input changes in assumptions for an alternative scenario. The changes include:

On or before May 31, 2019, an opportunity arises to purchase shares at $50.59, 5% below the current share price of $53.25.

Yearly quarterly dividend increase adjusted upward to agree to analysts' estimates per SA Essential (see here).

Share repurchases assumed to be nil due high dividend payout ratio.

Average interest rate on borrowings increases by 1 percentage point at beginning of 2020.

Non-GAAP and GAAP earnings unchanged from estimates in TABLE 2 above.

Non-GAAP P/E ratio increases to 15.03 by end of 2022.

The effect of all of the above is to increase the projected rate of return by ~1.5 percentage points from ~10% per year for the base case, to ~11.5% per year for the alternative scenario. Of course, it is possible to construct an infinite number of scenarios by varying assumptions, and instantaneously seeing the impact on dividends, dividend yield, and total rate of return. To limit the amount of information on the dashboard, I have not included a "dividends reinvested" case. But I can assure all those DGI investors who follow Seeking Alpha that the working model does provide results for the "dividends reinvested" case.

Outlook For Bunge Limited

There is nothing too exciting about BG. At the same time, BG is a solid enterprise which will experience highs and lows in earnings due to commodity cycles. The investment opportunity is to buy when the share price is at a low, with a fair degree of certainty the share price will reach higher levels in the future. The other advantage of buying at a low share price is more shares are received for a similar amount invested. More shares means more dividends and a higher dividend yield. For some, the projected returns per TABLE 2 will be considered too low for the risk involved. It is possible to do further scenario testing using Dashboard 2 to see what buy price for BG would meet your individual target return objectives. That does not mean the share price will come down to a lower price. But it will position you to be able to act quickly if the share price does come down. One thing for sure is this company has been around and paying increased dividends for a very long time. That is unlikely to change. But for an investor in BG shares, the single biggest determinant of likely return on investment is the entry price paid for shares. History, as per TABLE 3 above, shows there have not been opportunities for buying BG shares at the current low price levels in the past. But it is only by projecting the future we can get an idea of what current BG share price level would represent a suitable entry point. Different investors will have different ROR expectations. Use of a dashboard like those pictured above enables any investor to see whether BG represents a buying opportunity for them at the current share price, and if not, at what share price it might be of interest. If there is concern at the effect of higher interest rates than those projected above, the effect can be easily seen with one or two simple inputs to the Base/Alternative scenario dashboard.

Bunge And Archer-Daniels-Midland Comparison - ADM, A Clear Winner

I published a similar article to this for Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) on April 4 (see here). In TABLE 6 below, I compare projections for Bunge Limited with similar projections for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

TABLE 6 As an investment choice between BG and ADM, TABLE 6 indicates ADM is a clear winner. For both BG and ADM, it is assumed shares are bought at 5% below the closing share price on April 5, 2019. It is further assumed both will have similar non-GAAP P/E ratios at end of 2021 (13.74) and 2022 (15.03). ADM is projected to provide average total yearly return through end of 2021 and end of 2022 of 14.97% and 14.72%, respectively, compared to 10.69% and 11.47%, respectively, for BG. Projections show higher dividend growth rates, higher dividend yields, and higher total dividend receipts for BG compared to ADM. But BG dividend payout ratios for 2021 and 2022 are projected to be 58.8% and 61.2%, respectively, compared to 38.3% and 39.2%, respectively for ADM.

Quantifiable Comparisons Versus Qualitative Comparisons

TABLE 6 allows a potential buyer of BG or ADM shares to compare what matters most, projected average yearly returns on investment, as well as dividend yield. After all, the theory of stock valuations is to take a risk free rate of return from government bonds and add on a risk premium to arrive at an expected or targeted rate of return. Rate of return is the one common basis for comparing investments. There is qualitative data available in the form of EPS estimates, forward P/E ratios, PEG ratios and so on, but these do not allow easy comparison between two stocks. By using 1View∞Scenarios™ models, we are able to process these various estimates into quantifiable projected rates of return, providing a single valid comparator.

