RH: We Bought When There Was 'Blood In The Streets'

RH (RH) remains a bit of a battleground stock. When we say RH, we are not talking about blood types of course for the doctors amongst our membership. No, we are talking about RH, a luxury brand in the lifestyle market, offering furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, bathware, décor and outdoor, as well as baby & child and teen products. You may remember it formerly being called Restoration Hardware. That name really is no more. The company has revamped itself. This is now a luxury brand. This stock is now seeing 'blood in the streets' in our opinion. However, we think a chance to trade may be arising.

RH has galleries and outlets throughout the US and Canada. It makes a killing, but the stock is getting slammed of late. RH is a disruptive company, and really cannot be judged on a quarter-to-quarter basis, and so everyone screaming about the guidance cut needs to think long-term. According to the CEO’s words, this has become a company with no real peers. There is no true competition domestic or international. The company has shifted its focus to the upper class clientele. We like the shift. The video below explains a bit about RH Modern, which we believe highlights the spirit of the new RH, differentiating it from the old Restoration Hardware:

The company has introduced new lines, and they will take time to take hold and gain traction.The problem here is the Street priced the name for immediate growth. Reality has set in, and the stock has been SLAMMED in March. Take a look at the recent action:

We think the stock has the opportunity to bounce after this blood shed. We began buying near $100. Why? The chart looks favorable for a bounce, but the fundamentals are strong as well, despite the recent action, and considering the guidance cut.

Discussion

We want to be clear about something. Performance is less than expected and the CEO has a reputation for pumping the stock and the company. We really do not care. We think we can catch a bounce on the name. If we are wrong, that is why we have tight stops. It is ok to fold a few hands in between the winners. But we think that the 'pump-the-stock' nature of management works to our advantage. To be clear, this really is a disruptive name. Why is that?

Although we are somewhat bearish on things related to housing, with the exception of names like Home Depot (HD), the wealthy and upper middle class have more discretionary money to blow on things like RH's collections of timeless, updated classics and authentic reproductions than ever before. The decor is pricey and unique. Margins are solid here. Each season brings a wealth of new ideas culled from partnerships with the world's most renowned artisans, allowing RH to showcase their unique products, passion and vision. Consumers love it. However, performance has been less than desirable right now.

Performance

So how is performance? Well, performance has been strong, but there were some weak points and a guidance cut which spooked the Street. Fiscal 2018 was a strong year with record revenues in excess of $2.5 billion, record GAAP operating margin of 11.5%, record adjusted operating margins of 12.1%, and industry leading return on invested capital of 27.8%. It is very difficult to argue with these facts. Q4 revenues continue their increase as well:

Adjusted net revenues increased 5% to $2.51 billion. Adjusted gross margins expanded 500 basis points to 40.1% and adjusted operating margins increased 510 basis points to 12.1%. The company also generated adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.54 in fiscal 2018, driven by the significant growth in operating earnings coupled with a lower adjusted effective tax rate of 16.9%. Part of this was fueled by a lower share count resulting from share repurchases. Q4 saw $3.00 in EPS, sizable growth from the last two Q4 periods:

At $105 a share, that puts the stock at 12.5 times trailing earnings. Not too bad. However, it was not all good news.

Fiscal 2018 free cash flow of $163 million fell short of expectations largely as a result of the lower revenues and higher inventories due to softer sales and receipt timing. The company also had $50-$60 million in assets sales that we were delayed. For example it is selling its Yountville property and expects to finalize the sale in the first half of this year. In addition, it is making moves to its Edina Gallery in the second half of 2019. These will raise cash and help address debt which is expanding.

Turning to the balance sheet, RH's current capital structure and the amount of cash flow its operation generate provides an ability to repay the outstanding principal of its $350 million June 2019 zero coupon convertible notes at maturity in cash. Near-term debt is a bit of a concern, and the company completed a zero coupon $335 million convertible notes offering in June 2018 with a conversion price of $193.65 that matures in June 202. Keep in mind some of the selling in shares has to do with debt risk, but we see this as minimal.

Why shares got slammed

Shares got slammed because of the aforementioned large reduction in guidance. Other investors' losses are our potential gains. That is how we operate here. So, what is going on?

The company now sees 2019 adjusted net revenues in the range of $2.585 to $2.635 billion, which is still an increase of 3% to 5%. It also sees operating margins in the range of 12.7% to 13.3% which will be a new record. That is positive, however, adjusted net income and EPS have been revised to reflect a lower normalized growth rate. Adjusted net income is now seen in the range of $213 to $230 million, representing a 7% to 16% increase on a normalized 26% income tax rate in fiscal 2018 and 2019. Adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $8.41 to $9.08, representing an 11% to 19% increase on a normalized 26% income tax rate in fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Let's put this in perspective, with the selloff now having happened. Let us assume shares hit the low end. With the stock now down 50 points, or 33% in the month of March, the market has priced in the lack of growth. At $8.50 in earnings, the stock is trading at 12.5x forward earnings.

Make no mistake, the decline in growth projected for 2019 hurts. But if we can get the right price, it is worth taking a stab at this valuation, especially if the market factors back in long-term growth.

Looking ahead

We see a company in transition, but one that faces little competition. We see the company moving from a promotional to a fully membership model, elevating while developing a more intimate relationship with its customers.

This membership approach stabilizes the peaks and valleys of orders and reduces volatility. At the same time we see it pivoting the brand from creating and selling products to conceptualizing and selling spaces. In other words, it will be an interior design service. To fuel this, we see it opening architecturally inspiring and immersive physical experiences for potential customers. The goal? Doubling retail revenues and earnings in every market. The company has long-term goals of net revenue growth of 8% to 12% annually and adjusted earnings growth of 15% to 20% annually.

While these are lofty goals, we think there is easy potential in North America where the wealthy are spending more than ever before. We think the addressable market in the near-term is $10 to $15 billion while actualized revenues could be $5 billion in North American. Many luxury brands see huge sales and large portions of their revenues from North America, but international growth is a major opportunity:

There is also a lot of international opportunity for galleries in London, Paris, and other parts of Europe, and believe there is tremendous opportunity for the RH brand to expand globally.

How we are playing it

Target entry: $102-$104

Stop loss: $98

Target exit: $117-$125

Estimated time frame: Up to a month

Take home

This is a play on a stock that has been slammed but we believe the selloff is overdone. We think it bounces off the $100 level and bought as it dipped to $102. When you factor in the chart, the basic fundamentals of sales and earnings, as well as the company having a lock on this niche, there is a compelling reason to buy. Once again, there is little to no competition, and that has to count for something. The company is buying back stock. Shares have been slammed on guidance but trade at a very reasonable 12.5x forward earnings for a company with long term goals of 20% growth in adjusted EPS annually. We do not consider this a housing play, it is a luxury play. The company has at least $400 million available under their credit facility and we expect it to generate a large amount of free cash flow in 2019. As far as buybacks, in light of the upcoming $350 million debt maturity in June ongoing big share buybacks are unlikely, so that could weigh. The biggest risk long-term is a recession, followed by an inability to deliver on the new revised guidance. But we are not looking to invest long-term here, though our members may wish to explore that possibility. Instead, we are looking to catch a bounce for a trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.